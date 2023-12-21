Official BLACKROCK, INC. press release

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced its plans to implement stock splits for the ETFs listed below. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the share split.

Ticker Fund Name Inception Date NAV/Share (as of 12/20/23) Forward Split Ratio IGM iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF 3/13/2001 $440.14 6 for 1 IGV iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF 7/10/2001 $401.11 5 for 1 IHE iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF 5/1/2006 $179.23 3 for 1 IHF iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF 5/1/2006 $256.36 5 for 1 IJH iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF 5/22/2000 $273.00 5 for 1 IYG iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF 6/12/2000 $175.56 3 for 1 IYH iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF 6/12/2000 $278.14 5 for 1 IYK iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF 6/12/2000 $187.14 3 for 1 IYT iShares U.S. Transportation ETF 10/6/2003 $258.97 4 for 1 SOXX iShares Semiconductor ETF 7/10/2001 $552.87 3 for 1

For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH), the record date for the stock split will be February 16, 2024, payable after the close of trading on February 21, 2024. Shares of the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on February 22, 2024.

For each Fund other than the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH), the record date for the stock split will be March 4, 2024, payable after the close of trading on March 6, 2024. Shares of each Fund other than the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on March 7, 2024.

If you have any questions, please call 1-800-iShares (1-800-474-2737).

