iShares today announced its plans to close the following U.S.-listed ETFs on November 2, 2023.

Ticker Fund Name Exchange HEWU iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF NYSE HEWC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF NYSE BFTR BlackRock Future Innovators ETF NYSE EWGS iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Cboe STLV iShares Factors US Value Style ETF Cboe

The funds will cease trading and no longer accept creation or redemption orders after market close on October 30, 2023. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on November 2, 2023.

As described in the prospectuses, investors will incur management fees until the liquidations are complete. In addition to the management fee, investors who opt to sell will bear the usual transaction and commissions costs in the secondary market. In both cases, investors may see a capital gain or loss on their investment.

