BlackRock : Announces Product Updates to Seven iShares ETFs

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced plans to make product updates to a total of seven iShares ETFs, including stock splits for five funds and benchmark changes for two funds, as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product lineup.

Stock Splits

The stock splits for the five-iShares ETFs listed below will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2020, payable after the close of trading on October 16, 2020. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the split.

Fund Name Ticker Inception Date NAV/Share

(as of 9/11/20) Forward Split Ratio iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF IJT 7/24/2000 $176.52 2 for 1 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF IJS 7/24/2000 $124.91 2 for 1 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF IJJ 7/24/2000 $137.63 2 for 1 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW 5/22/2000 $228.45 4 for 1 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF IJK 7/24/2000 $235.38 4 for 1

Benchmark Changes

BlackRock will also change the underlying indexes for the following two iShares ETFs, effective on or after December 1, 2020. The funds’ objectives, fund tickers and fund names will not change.

Current Index New Index iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) MSCI USA Momentum Index MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant Index

This benchmark change will not impact the investment objective of the fund which seeks to track the performance of an index that measures the performance of U.S. large- and mid-capitalization stocks exhibiting relatively higher momentum characteristics, before fees and expenses. The new underlying index will employ a staggered implementation approach to index changes driven by a rebalance, over a three-day period, as opposed to single-day rebalancing.

Current Index New Index iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) MSCI Philippines Investable Market Index MSCI Philippines IMI 25/50 Index

This benchmark change will not impact the investment objective of the fund which seeks to track a broad-based index composed of Philippines equities. The new underlying index is designed to limit the weight of any single issuer and the weight of certain issuers in aggregate, mirroring the Internal Revenue Code’s diversification requirements for regulated companies.

Current shareholders in the above-mentioned funds are not required to take any actions as a result of these changes.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.32 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.16 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/developing markets and in concentrations of single countries.

There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced, or risk will be reduced for funds that seek to provide exposure to certain quantitative investment characteristics ("factors"). Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in some market environments, perhaps for extended periods. In such circumstances, a fund may seek to maintain exposure to the targeted investment factors and not adjust to target different factors, which could result in losses.

The iShares Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or MSCI Inc., nor do these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. BlackRock is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

1 Based on $7.32 trillion in AUM as of 6/30/20

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005573/en/