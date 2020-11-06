Log in
BlackRock : Announces Stock Splits for Eleven iShares ETFs

11/06/2020 | 05:31pm EST

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced stock splits for eleven iShares funds as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product line-up.

The stock splits, for the ETFs listed below, will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020, payable after the close of trading on December 4, 2020. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the split.

Fund Name

Ticker

Inception
Date

NAV/Share
(as of 10/30)

Forward Split
Ratio

iShares Aerospace & Defense ETF

ITA

5/1/2006

$151.12

2 for 1

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

ICF

1/29/2001

$98.66

2 for 1

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

IYJ

6/12/2000

$164.23

2 for 1

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

IYY

6/12/2000

$162.75

2 for 1

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

DSI

11/14/2006

$124.84

2 for 1

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

SUSA

1/24/2005

$144.45

2 for 1

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

IWP

7/17/2001

$173.02

2 for 1

iShares U.S. Financials ETF

IYF

5/22/2000

$111.11

2 for 1

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

IDU

6/12/2000

$152.82

2 for 1

iShares U.S. Consumers Services ETF

IYC

6/12/2000

$242.58

4 for 1

iShares U.S. Technology ETF

IYW

5/15/2000

$292.54

4 for 1

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.32 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The iShares Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc., MSCI Inc., Russell or S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

©2020 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Based on $7.81 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/20


© Business Wire 2020
