MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock CEO backs mandatory climate reporting, urges U.S. action

11/10/2020 | 12:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, stands at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's largest asset manager BlackRock, said on Tuesday he backed the UK's recent move to make the reporting of corporate risk related to climate change mandatory, and urged the United States to follow suit.

"We welcome the UK Chancellor's announcement yesterday (of) mandatory TCFD reporting," Fink told the Green Horizon Summit in London, referring to the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, which will be required from large companies and financial institutions by 2025.

Also on Monday, the Financial Conduct Authority said premium listed companies would need to make the disclosures from January.

"The United States, for its part, should move faster so we can achieve greater global coordination."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Matthew Green; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 905 M - -
Net income 2020 4 682 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 2,18%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,31x
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 712,59 $
Last Close Price 666,02 $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.30.28%101 575
UBS GROUP AG0.41%48 265
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.19%34 701
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.77%31 028
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.38%24 731
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.9.82%21 697
