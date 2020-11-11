BlackRock CIO says stranded asset risk is 'the critical issue'

"For investors such as myself, where we have as much carbon exposure as we have renewable exposure, it becomes the critical issue," Jim Barry told the Green Horizon Summit on climate change and finance in London on Wednesday.

While he could look at an asset such as a pipeline today and "get comfortable" on its 15-20 year outlook because of contracts linked to the asset now, "the real question is, in seven to ten years time, when I come to sell that asset, will I have any confidence in the 15-20 year cashflows from there?".

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Matthew Green)

By Simon Jessop