Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock CIO says stranded asset risk is 'the critical issue'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:05am EST
The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief investment officer for BlackRock Alternatives Investors said the risk some carbon-heavy assets could become "stranded" because of climate change was "the critical issue" when assessing deals.

"For investors such as myself, where we have as much carbon exposure as we have renewable exposure, it becomes the critical issue," Jim Barry told the Green Horizon Summit on climate change and finance in London on Wednesday.

While he could look at an asset such as a pipeline today and "get comfortable" on its 15-20 year outlook because of contracts linked to the asset now, "the real question is, in seven to ten years time, when I come to sell that asset, will I have any confidence in the 15-20 year cashflows from there?".

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Matthew Green)

By Simon Jessop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
11/10BlackRock Launches Fossil Fuel-Free Fund for Oxford University
DJ
11/10BLACKROCK : Real Assets Acquires Remaining Interest in Distributed Solar Develop..
BU
11/10Apple's Supplier Foxconn Targets Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
DJ
11/09U.N. envoy Carney backs annual investor votes on company climate plans
RE
11/09BLACKROCK : Antengene Expects to Raise Up to US$360 Million in Hong Kong IPO
DJ
11/06BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Unitholder Meetings of the iShares Gold Bullio..
AQ
11/06BLACKROCK : Announces Stock Splits for Eleven iShares ETFs
BU
11/05BLACKROCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/05BLACKROCK : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc
AQ
11/03Ant's Record IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong Suspended -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 784 M - -
Net income 2020 4 682 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,30x
EV / Sales 2021 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 719,06 $
Last Close Price 660,60 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.30.28%100 749
UBS GROUP AG0.41%49 053
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.19%34 754
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.77%30 999
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.38%24 713
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.9.82%21 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group