BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
04/20/2021 | 07:55am EDT
TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the April 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on April 27, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on April 30, 2021.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.041
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
0.076
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
0.039
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
0.069
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
0.094
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
0.071
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
0.061
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
DXB
0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
DXC
0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
DXO
0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
DXP
0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
DXV
0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
0.069
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
0.056
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
0.065
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
0.041
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
0.082
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.057
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
0.096
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
0.076
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
0.111
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
0.005
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
0.043
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
0.027
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
0.062
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
0.070
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
0.073
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
0.048
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.065
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.037
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
0.040
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
0.047
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
0.043
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
0.045
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
0.031
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.030
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.078
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U
