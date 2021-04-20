Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

04/20/2021 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the April 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on April 27, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on April 30, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.041
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.076
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.039
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.069
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.094
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.071
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.061
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.069
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.056
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.065
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.041
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.082
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.057
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.096
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.076
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.111
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.005
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.043
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.027
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.062
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.070
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.073
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.048
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.065
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.037
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.040
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.047
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.043
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.045
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.031
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.030
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.078
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U  

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.67 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.  The funds  are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@edelman.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
07:55aBlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
GL
04:18aOil gains push rouble past Ukraine tensions; stocks rise
RE
04/19BLACKROCK  : Significant Insider Sales Reported in Shares of BlackRock (BLK) Ext..
MT
04/19U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing act..
RE
04/19FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC  : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
04/19EU considers tightening law after inquiry into BlackRock contract
RE
04/19WEI LI : emerging market assets set for lift after choppy start to 2021
RE
04/19DGAP-PVR  : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
04/19DGAP-PVR  : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
04/19DGAP-PVR  : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 711 M - -
Net income 2021 5 660 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,40x
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 900,75 $
Last Close Price 811,09 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.12.46%123 805
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.9.03%69 376
UBS GROUP AG17.12%56 665
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)10.30%40 981
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.17.46%40 268
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.26.95%28 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ