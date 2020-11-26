BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
11/26/2020 | 05:00pm EST
TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note thattheseare estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 30, 2020. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2020 or December 31, 2020, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.
These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2020, on or about December 22, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 31, 2020, payable on January 6, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2021.
Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Estimated annual reinvested capital gains per unit
Net asset value (NAV) per unit at Oct 30, 2020
Estimated annual reinvested capital gains as % of NAV at Oct 30, 2020
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
-
19.426992
0.00%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
-
19.040577
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
-
23.463183
0.00%
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.80003
11.028594
7.25%
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL
-
15.611144
0.00%
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL.C
-
21.648642
0.00%
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
CGR
-
25.866296
0.00%
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
-
17.459388
0.00%
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
CIE
-
16.437278
0.00%
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
CIF
-
24.141892
0.00%
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CJP
-
12.832152
0.00%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
-
18.248154
0.00%
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
-
19.083751
0.00%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU
-
31.819517
0.00%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU.C
0.68528
37.507674
1.83%
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
-
50.000106
0.00%
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
COW
0.46364
41.115790
1.13%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
-
11.517192
0.00%
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
CRQ
-
13.154013
0.00%
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
-
16.900118
0.00%
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
0.20216
38.483256
0.53%
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
-
17.276450
0.00%
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
CWO
-
31.326251
0.00%
iShares Global Water Index ETF
CWW
3.14180
40.966694
7.67%
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
-
15.675317
0.00%
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
DXB
0.03593
21.563010
0.17%
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
DXC
-
23.714497
0.00%
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF
DXF
-
26.021731
0.00%
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF
DXG
1.79626
44.843125
4.01%
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
DXO
-
21.011646
0.00%
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
DXP
-
17.333622
0.00%
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF
DXU
0.39362
40.326147
0.98%
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
DXV
-
20.209594
0.00%
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
DXZ
0.06631
8.769572
0.76%
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
-
5.994450
0.00%
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
GBAL
0.13418
38.842551
0.35%
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
GCNS
0.08917
39.150809
0.23%
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
GEQT
0.22383
38.226493
0.59%
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
GGRO
0.17896
38.534545
0.46%
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR
-
12.184682
0.00%
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR.C
-
12.273877
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
XAW
0.04396
27.680559
0.16%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
XAW.U
0.29067
20.980903
1.39%
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
XBAL
0.01750
23.772825
0.07%
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
-
33.153157
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
XBM
-
11.125408
0.00%
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
-
22.312911
0.00%
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XCD
-
40.427681
0.00%
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
XCG
-
36.501480
0.00%
iShares China Index ETF
XCH
-
28.162095
0.00%
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
XCNS
0.07864
20.951741
0.38%
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
XCS
-
13.611917
0.00%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
XCSR
0.37221
48.125240
0.77%
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
XCV
-
21.405553
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
-
18.974866
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
-
14.269765
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
-
19.028429
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
-
17.718715
0.00%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XDSR
0.12276
44.199599
0.28%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.10428
21.158954
0.49%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.13147
15.889505
0.83%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.60929
20.310904
3.00%
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
-
21.570388
0.00%
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
-
19.858135
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
XEC
-
27.489196
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
XEC.U
-
21.082105
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
XEF
-
28.665754
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
XEF.U
-
21.689494
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
XEG
-
4.120145
0.00%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEH
-
22.034175
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
-
17.078134
0.00%
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XEM
-
33.146893
0.00%
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
XEN
-
22.098260
0.00%
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
XEQT
0.06573
21.032312
0.31%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
XESG
-
19.040340
0.00%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
XEU
-
21.667468
0.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFA
-
27.083387
0.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
XFC
0.21402
22.359061
0.96%
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFF
-
21.483218
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFH
-
20.974617
0.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
XFI
-
20.814016
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
-
32.676167
0.00%
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
-
20.117467
0.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
XFS
-
28.635919
0.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
XFS.U
-
21.552808
0.00%
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
-
23.196947
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
XGD
-
21.850559
0.00%
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
-
21.869060
0.00%
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGI
-
31.667125
0.00%
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
XGRO
0.07095
21.197085
0.33%
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
-
21.260307
0.00%
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHC
0.43084
52.704429
0.82%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
-
24.042128
0.00%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
-
21.388373
0.00%
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
-
18.111861
0.00%
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
-
24.787773
0.00%
iShares India Index ETF
XID
-
35.856260
0.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
-
25.268684
0.00%
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIN
-
23.547123
0.00%
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
XINC
0.04551
20.793267
0.22%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
XIT
2.66864
37.057349
7.20%
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
-
23.501158
0.00%
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.28830
26.857879
1.07%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
XMA
-
18.079905
0.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
XMC
0.02689
19.423929
0.14%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
XMC.U
-
14.691819
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
XMD
-
24.375631
0.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMH
-
17.774958
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
XMI
0.10129
33.366404
0.30%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XML
-
20.618654
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
XMM
-
26.401991
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMS
-
26.505964
0.00%
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
XMTM
-
23.099255
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
XMU
-
55.639029
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
XMU.U
-
41.808284
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
XMV
-
28.340045
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
XMW
0.03737
42.303379
0.09%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMY
-
23.846120
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
-
16.016974
0.00%
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
-
21.906948
0.00%
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
XQLT
0.10313
22.076658
0.47%
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XQQ
3.19913
86.766330
3.69%
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
XRB
0.02989
26.961054
0.11%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
-
14.130033
0.00%
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
-
21.213782
0.00%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
-
28.172137
0.00%
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
-
19.748386
0.00%
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
-
21.132773
0.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XSEA
-
19.126090
0.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XSEM
-
21.019318
0.00%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
-
19.766903
0.00%
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
-
18.699488
0.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
XSMC
-
19.292840
0.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSMH
0.56755
18.442735
3.08%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSP
0.62161
35.453302
1.75%
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
-
20.014860
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
XST
0.54503
63.725112
0.86%
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.08259
20.467167
0.40%
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSU
-
31.128747
0.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
XSUS
0.08971
23.943473
0.37%
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
-
10.178159
0.00%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XUH
-
28.463107
0.00%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
XUS
0.16237
54.196539
0.30%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
XUS.U
0.34368
41.110069
0.84%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
XUSR
0.29682
46.732112
0.64%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.22382
27.685362
0.81%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
XUU
-
32.808843
0.00%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
XUU.U
-
24.721388
0.00%
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
XVLU
-
18.556745
0.00%
iShares MSCI World Index ETF
XWD
0.78783
55.060982
1.43%
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2020 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2020 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.
