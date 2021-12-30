Log in
BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

12/30/2021
TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2021 tax year.

The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 31, 2021, payable on January 6, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2022.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Reinvested
Capital Gains
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.49565
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.53111
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.66301
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.94041
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU3.49723
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C3.09566
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.00000
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW6.52934
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.66979
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.00000
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD2.74915
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.00000
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW1.29460
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.00000
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.10696
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.42392
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.26189
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.84339
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.65456
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(2)XAGG0.08573
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)(2)XAGG.U0.13176
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.00000
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.22332
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.60448
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(2)XCBU0.16541
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)(2)XCBU.U0.14729
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)(2)XCD2.01624
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.84247
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.00000
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF(2)XCLR1.20532
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.13987
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS2.19219
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.78829
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.64389
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.13023
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF(2)XDLR2.51194
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.33729
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.08977
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.29916
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.00000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.45393
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.39413
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.00000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.14007
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.32057
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA4.53791
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.98664
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)(2)XFH1.69060
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.00000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS2.50050
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U1.14535
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI1.07638
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.20354
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC2.36946
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.37717
iShares India Index ETFXID0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN1.74997
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.15592
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT3.23066
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.10921
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.40765
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.19452
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU1.50776
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U1.12192
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV1.30016
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ4.51606
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2)XRB0.80782
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.24546
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.15115
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(2)XSHU0.16237
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)(2)XSHU.U0.19299
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP1.44322
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.90753
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.00000
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.39281
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.27822
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.21039
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF(2)XULR1.42341
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.13362
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.06246
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR1.66930
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.55481
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.12321
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.07033
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.10645

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (XAGG, XAGG.U), iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (XCBU, XCBU.U), iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XCD), iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF (XCLR), iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF (XDLR), iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XFH), iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB), iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (XSHU, XSHU.U), and iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF (XULR) only, the distribution amount includes an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.04 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com


