Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 25/08/2022 BST
710.60 USD   +1.45%
10:06pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
GL
10:05pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
AQ
01:13pTRANSACTIONS, QUOTATION, LOANS AND LOSSES : World Press Review of Thursday, August 25
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

08/25/2022 | 10:06pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final August 2022 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on August 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on August 31, 2022.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.088

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.78 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
10:06pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Mo..
GL
10:05pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Mo..
AQ
01:13pTRANSACTIONS, QUOTATION, LOANS AND L : World Press Review of Thursday, August 25
MS
10:25aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as China Stimulus Lifts Sentiment; Jackso..
DJ
05:18aELON MUSK : Shares to Rise as Investors Await Clues on Fed Path
DJ
04:34aUBS, Nine Others Accused by Texas Comptroller of Boycotting Fossil Fuel Sector
MT
08/24Blackstone (not blackrock) would strike deal through h…
RE
08/24Blackrock would strike deal through hipgnosis fund, which could…
RE
08/24Texas Comptroller names BlackRock, Credit Suisse as boycotting fossil fuels
RE
08/24BlackRock, European firms face Texas pension ban over energy policies
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 176 M - 15 381 M
Net income 2022 5 052 M - 4 275 M
Net cash 2022 3 458 M - 2 927 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B 89 364 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
EV / Sales 2023 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 18 900
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 700,42 $
Average target price 716,83 $
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.50%105 601
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-13.40%79 618
UBS GROUP AG-7.25%51 355
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.00%34 732
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.80%33 753
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-7.93%30 042