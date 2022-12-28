Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
700.33 USD   -0.42%
BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

12/28/2022 | 10:21pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 29, 2022. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.04500
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.04387
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.10682
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.05422
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.09036
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.07300
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.13625
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.18166
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.15466
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.03074
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.03600
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.24363
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.28293
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.38726
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.05000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.11090
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.13417
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.08300
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.07200
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.66906
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.21880
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.12890
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.15500
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.17600
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.20918
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.11913
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.06400
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.04600
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.08700
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.27652
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.18475
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.12000
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.06700
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.48580
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.05700
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.09000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.08100
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.05800
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.16322
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.11394
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.36265
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.00000
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR0.00000
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.10000
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.02679
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.42238
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.21503
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.10739
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.08706
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.06600
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.08875
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETFXDLR0.87989
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA0.04326
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.27491
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.10695
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.10316
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.05000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.10500
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.05200
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.32236
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.23502
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.35532
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.31199
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.11377
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.31819
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.13571
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.39447
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.15218
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.16818
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.13225
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.28197
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP0.03942
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.16327
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.26203
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.16092
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.26577
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.13549
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.12929
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.07184
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.17279
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.11516
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.04406
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.17086
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.02800
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.21504
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.08644
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK1.22117
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.08267
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.26180
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.12363
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.17849
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.09113
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.22724
iShares India Index ETFXID1.51146
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.08225
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.09720
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.10199
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.12000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.06300
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.03331
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.19925
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.16216
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.20054
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.17184
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.22957
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.14172
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.31915
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.09183
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.29203
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.19834
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.11498
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.21344
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.48718
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.28049
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.06300
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.05132
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.11115
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.19368
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.23112
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.19345
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.04100
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.06443
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.04900
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.05842
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.10971
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.27845
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.05527
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.08500
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.05800
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.04200
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.04900
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.19368
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.12802
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.32553
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.04367
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.09286
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.03200
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.02101
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.02000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.01481
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.29333
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.04407
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.15484
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR0.11000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.54464
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.39496
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.15648
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.08400
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.20886
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.12478
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.19592
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.35669

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com


