Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
716.15 USD   +2.26%
05:59pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
GL
05:40pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
GL
08:42aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

12/29/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2023.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.20000

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
05:59pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the..
GL
05:40pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium ..
GL
08:42aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/28BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
GL
12/28BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
GL
12/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/28Sector Update: Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
12/28BlackRock CEO Fink, Zelenskyy Agree to Coordinate Investment in Ukraine, Says Kyiv
MT
12/27AT&T's Gigapower Joint Venture Reflects Low-Risk Opportunity to Scale Fiber Operations,..
MT
12/27AT&T's Financials Not Expected to Be Impacted Near-Term by Fiber Network JV With BlackR..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 734 M - -
Net income 2022 5 077 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,74x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 19 900
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 700,33 $
Average target price 732,73 $
Spread / Average Target 4,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.19%105 186
UBS GROUP AG5.24%59 271
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-31.17%48 951
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.83%36 074
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.96%32 409
STATE STREET CORPORATION-17.38%28 196