Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
647.78 USD   +3.69%
05:15pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final June Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
GL
06/23BlackRock Reportedly Plans Expansion in Singapore's Central Business District
MT
06/23NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT CHAPTER 9 § 5 : BlackRock, Inc.'s holding in Wärtsilä Corporation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final June Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

06/24/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Listing:   TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)
  
SymbolCMR

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final June 2022 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on June 27, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on June 30, 2022.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.049

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.15 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com


All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
05:15pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final June Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Mone..
GL
06/23BlackRock Reportedly Plans Expansion in Singapore's Central Business District
MT
06/23NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE : BlackRock, Inc.'s holding in Wärtsilä Corporation
AQ
06/23ANALYSIS : High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings season
RE
06/23SumUp Payments Limited announced that it has received €590 million in funding from..
CI
06/22Blackrock Silver Identifies 10 High-Priority Drill Targets at Silver Cloud Project
MT
06/21Growing forecasts for U.S. recession may spell more trouble for stocks
RE
06/21European shares extend gains but recession risks hover
RE
06/17BlackRock Announces Product Updates to 11 U.S.-listed ETFs
BU
06/17BlackRock Announces Product Updates to 11 U.S.-listed ETFs
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 664 M - -
Net income 2022 5 866 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 94 646 M 94 646 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 624,71 $
Average target price 820,73 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.77%92 308
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.56%68 161
UBS GROUP AG-8.13%54 007
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.29%34 113
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.71%28 832
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-20.59%26 499