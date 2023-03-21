Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
03/21/2023
662.15 USD   +2.89%
BlackRock® Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
GL
01:47pNational Bank Reports Launch of New ETFs, New Filings, Other Updates
MT
07:02aMACRO Announces Strategic Funding Round
BU
BlackRock® Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

03/21/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
TORONTO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final March 2023 cash distributions for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF. Unitholders of record on March 23, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on March 31, 2023.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.09113
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.04328


Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.91 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com

 


