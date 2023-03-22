Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
648.32 USD   -2.09%
04:56pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
GL
04:56pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
GL
10:55aNeuberger Berman raises $581 million in first onshore China retail fund
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

03/22/2023 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final March 2023 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on March 23, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on March 31, 2023.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.171

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.91 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
04:56pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Mon..
GL
04:56pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Mon..
GL
10:55aNeuberger Berman raises $581 million in first onshore China retail fund
RE
03/21TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese goverment
RE
03/21BlackRock® Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for iShares U.S. High Yield ..
GL
03/21National Bank Reports Launch of New ETFs, New Filings, Other Updates
MT
03/21MACRO Announces Strategic Funding Round
BU
03/21Nokian Tyres : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act
AQ
03/21Vanguard to exit China funds JV with Ant, close Shanghai office - sources
RE
03/21Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BLI) completed the acqui..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 296 M - -
Net income 2023 5 252 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 99 479 M 99 479 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
EV / Sales 2024 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 662,15 $
Average target price 806,19 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.56%99 479
UBS GROUP AG12.90%65 529
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.83%36 097
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.02%31 751
STATE STREET CORPORATION-1.10%26 428
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.1.30%24 804
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer