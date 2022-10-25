Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
635.94 USD   +4.01%
05:22pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final October Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
GL
12:44pBlackrock Silver Highlights Final Drill Results from Campaign at Tonopah North Project
MT
11:04aBlackRock Says Infrastructure Fund IV Raises $4.5 Billion in Initial Commitments
MT
BlackRock® Canada Announces Final October Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

10/25/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
TORONTO,, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final October 2022 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on October 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on October 31, 2022.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.126

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 692 M - -
Net income 2022 5 051 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 91 998 M 91 998 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 18 900
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 611,44 $
Average target price 631,31 $
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.22%91 998
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-31.71%59 569
UBS GROUP AG-7.83%49 262
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.68%33 010
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.46%29 614
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-11.49%29 383