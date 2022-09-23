Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
591.39 USD   -1.52%
05:16pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final September Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
GL
05:15pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final September Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
AQ
10:14aSri Lanka aims to have $2.9 billion IMF loan finalised in December - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final September Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

09/23/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Listing:          TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)

Symbol:         CMR

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final September 2022 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on September 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on September 29, 2022.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.111

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.78 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com

 


All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
05:16pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final September Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium..
GL
05:15pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final September Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium..
AQ
10:14aSri Lanka aims to have $2.9 billion IMF loan finalised in December - sources
RE
04:46aNOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act
AQ
01:42aSri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors
RE
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/22BlackRock's pension funds face ESG criticism from New York Comptroller
RE
09/22Factbox-Sri Lanka set to begin talks to restructure debt of $30 billion
RE
09/22Paradigm Oral Health Announces Acquisition by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital
BU
09/22MARKETMIND : Markets 'Fed Up'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 165 M - -
Net income 2022 5 038 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 90 537 M 90 537 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 18 900
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 600,50 $
Average target price 716,83 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.41%90 537
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-19.49%71 270
UBS GROUP AG-7.16%50 563
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.53%33 076
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.44%29 488
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-12.33%28 608