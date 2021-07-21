Log in
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/21 02:04:54 pm
886.575 USD   +0.88%
01:31pBLACKROCK : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.13 on Common Stock
BU
12:41pDGAP-PVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
12:41pDGAP-PVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
BlackRock : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.13 on Common Stock

07/21/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.13 per share of common stock, payable September 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2021.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 277 M - -
Net income 2021 5 733 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 643 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,75x
EV / Sales 2022 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 87,6%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 878,84 $
Average target price 974,58 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.17.13%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.16.02%78 923
UBS GROUP AG12.75%55 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)16.49%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.30.42%44 625
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.41%28 945