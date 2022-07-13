Log in
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:08 2022-07-13 pm EDT
597.67 USD   -0.93%
02:40pBlackRock Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $4.88 a Share, Payable Sept. 23 to Holders as of Sept. 7
MT
02:33pBlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 on Common Stock
BU
09:53aDeutsche Bank Securities Adjusts BlackRock's Price Target to $725 From $747, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 on Common Stock

07/13/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.88 per share of common stock, payable September 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 569 M - -
Net income 2022 5 268 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 91 400 M 91 400 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 87,2%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.11%91 400
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.36%70 563
UBS GROUP AG-3.62%54 032
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.08%33 742
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.00%29 131
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-42.48%25 860