BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 on Common Stock

Board Authorizes Share Repurchase of up to 7 Million Additional Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 2.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $5.00 per share of common stock, payable March 23, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2023.

BlackRock’s Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of an additional 7 million shares under the Company’s existing share repurchase program for a total of up to approximately 7.9 million shares of BlackRock common stock.

About BlackRock

