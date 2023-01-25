Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
02:12:03 2023-01-25 pm EST
748.14 USD   -0.52%
BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 on Common Stock

01/25/2023 | 01:52pm EST
Board Authorizes Share Repurchase of up to 7 Million Additional Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 2.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $5.00 per share of common stock, payable March 23, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2023.

BlackRock’s Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of an additional 7 million shares under the Company’s existing share repurchase program for a total of up to approximately 7.9 million shares of BlackRock common stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 784 M - -
Net income 2022 5 133 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 19 900
Free-Float 86,5%
