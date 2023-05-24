Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  20:50:38 24/05/2023 BST
653.63 USD   -1.19%
08:38pBlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 on Common Stock
BU
02:01pBlackRock says all director nominees elected, executive pay approved
RE
05/23Blackrock Silver Up 1.7% After Reporting Permit to Begin Drilling at Silver Cloud property
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 on Common Stock

05/24/2023 | 08:38pm BST
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.00 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2023.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 194 M - 14 706 M
Net income 2023 5 206 M - 4 208 M
Net cash 2023 1 899 M - 1 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 3,07%
Capitalization 99 072 M 99 072 M 80 081 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
EV / Sales 2024 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 661,53 $
Average target price 758,82 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.65%99 072
UBS GROUP AG5.26%60 096
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.38%51 459
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.83%36 495
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.38%32 465
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.52%31 295
