BlackRock Frontiers half-year net asset value increases

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC - London-based investment trust investing in companies in frontier markets - On Tuesday says net asset value per share amounts to 178.61 US cents as at March 31 half-year end, up 12% from 159.86 cents on September 30. For the six months ended on March 31, NAV total return is 14.5% compared to benchmark of 4.5%. Says it has benefitted from a rebound in travel demand in a post-Covid 19 environment while managing to maintain cost discipline, hence preserving margins. Looking ahead, expects to generate good performance as it moves through the second half of its financial year, adding that its portfolio exposed to fast-growing countries.

Current stock price: 139.25 pence each

12-month change: up 9.0%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

