  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-06 pm EDT
684.92 USD   +1.25%
03:12aBlackRock Frontiers half-year net asset value increases
AN
01:40aSunak to flag Inflation Reduction Act concerns in talks with Biden
AN
12:05aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

BlackRock Frontiers half-year net asset value increases

06/07/2023 | 03:12am EDT
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC - London-based investment trust investing in companies in frontier markets - On Tuesday says net asset value per share amounts to 178.61 US cents as at March 31 half-year end, up 12% from 159.86 cents on September 30. For the six months ended on March 31, NAV total return is 14.5% compared to benchmark of 4.5%. Says it has benefitted from a rebound in travel demand in a post-Covid 19 environment while managing to maintain cost discipline, hence preserving margins. Looking ahead, expects to generate good performance as it moves through the second half of its financial year, adding that its portfolio exposed to fast-growing countries.

Current stock price: 139.25 pence each

12-month change: up 9.0%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -0.18% 139.252 Delayed Quote.8.14%
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.25% 684.92 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 203 M - -
Net income 2023 5 206 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
EV / Sales 2024 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 86,4%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.35%102 575
UBS GROUP AG6.16%60 138
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.07%51 951
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.10.52%40 246
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-4.64%34 256
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.51%32 605
