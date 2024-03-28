BlackRock Independent Directors Ask Murry S. Gerber to Stand for Re-Election and Remain Lead Independent Director in Light of Global Infrastructure Partners Transaction

The independent directors of the BlackRock, Inc. Board have asked Murry S. Gerber, who serves as the Lead Independent Director of the Company's Board, to stand for re-election at BlackRock's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 15, 2024 and, if elected, remain Lead Independent Director for one additional year during the close and initial integration of BlackRock's acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Mr. Gerber has agreed to do so. He will not stand for re-election in 2025.

On November 7, 2023, BlackRock announced that Mr. Gerber had informed the Board of his intention to retire at the conclusion of his term in May 2024. On January 12, 2024, the Company announced a transformational acquisition of GIP. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. In light of the GIP transaction, the independent directors of the Board asked Mr. Gerber to stand for re-election and remain Lead Independent Director for one additional year during the close and initial integration of the GIP transaction.

Mr. Gerber has served as Lead Independent Director since 2017. He has extensive knowledge and expertise of the energy and industrial sectors spanning a 40-year career where he was the Chairman and CEO of integrated energy producer EQT Corporation. Prior to EQT, Mr. Gerber helped create Coral Energy (now Shell Trading North America) and was the Treasurer of Shell Oil.

