BlackRock : Investment Institute Sees Green Energy Transition Driving 25% Cumulative Gain in Output by 2040

The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) believes that tackling climate change will drive significant economic improvements over the coming two decades and that the commonly held notion that it has to come at a net cost to society is wrong.

Press Releases BlackRock To Launch the 'Aladdin Data Cloud' Powered by Snowflake Feb 22, 2021 NEW YORK - February 22, 2021 - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a next-generation solution for the investment management industry. BlackRock will launch Aladdin Data Cloud, a solution for investment managers to expand the utility of data, powered by Snowflake's platform. The Aladdin Data Cloud will be a strategic part of Snowflake's Data Cloud and a part of the Aladdin platform. The solution allows companies to bring Aladdin and non-Aladdin data together making it easy for users to build on top of it with Aladdin Studio, BlackRock's platform for developers.

Press Releases Rachel Lord to Lead BlackRock in Asia-Pacific Region Feb 09, 2021 Asia Pacific, February 9, 2021 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today appointed Rachel Lord to lead its Asia Pacific business. She will be based in Hong Kong and serve as Chair and Head of BlackRock Asia Pacific (APAC). Her appointment is effective May 1, subject to regulatory approval. Rachel most recently headed BlackRock's business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), driving regional business transformation over the past three years.

Publications BlackRock Completes Acquisition of Aperio Feb 01, 2021 NEW YORK - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has completed the acquisition of Aperio, a pioneer in customizing tax-optimized index equity separately managed accounts (SMAs), from Golden Gate Capital and Aperio employees. The combination expands the breadth of BlackRock's personalization capabilities via tax-managed strategies across factors, broad market indexing, and investor ESG preferences.

Press Releases BlackRock Boosts Aladdin's Forward-Looking Sustainability Analytics and Reporting Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership with Clarity AI Jan 14, 2021 New York - January 14, 2021 - BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced a minority investment in Clarity AI, a sustainability analytics and data science platform, as the firm continues to invest in delivering sustainable investing analytics and software for clients. BlackRock will integrate Clarity AI's capabilities with Aladdin®, BlackRock's end-to-end operating system for investment professionals.

Press Releases BlackRock Reports Full Year 2020 Diluted EPS of $31.85, or $33.82 as adjusted Fourth Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS of $10.02, or $10.18 as adjusted Jan 14, 2021 New York, January 14, 2021 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Press Releases BlackRock Long Term Private Capital Raises $3.44 Billion Jan 04, 2021 NEW YORK - January 4, 2021 - BlackRock Long Term Private Capital (LTPC) today announced that it has closed on its initial offering period with $3.44 billion raised. More than 30 limited partners, including leading public and private pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and family offices from around the globe have committed to the fund.

Press Releases BlackRock Survey Shows Acceleration of Sustainable Investing Dec 03, 2020 December 3, 2020 - NEW YORK - Global health and economic challenges this year have not slowed investor demand and outlook for sustainable investing, according to BlackRock's Global Client Sustainable Investing Survey. In fact, investors plan to double their allocations to sustainable products over the next five years, and 20% said that the pandemic would actually accelerate their sustainable investing allocations.

Press Releases BlackRock Unveils New Offering to Power Investors' Transition to Net Zero Emissions Dec 01, 2020 December 1, 2020, New York, NY - Building on BlackRock's strength in risk management through the Aladdin platform, BlackRock today announced it has created Aladdin Climate to meet the urgent need among financial institutions and investors to quantify climate risk in their portfolios as the physical toll of climate change mounts and the global transition to net zero emissions accelerates.

Press Releases BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions Nov 23, 2020 November 23, 2020, NEW YORK - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aperio from Golden Gate Capital and Aperio employees for $1.05 billion in cash. Aperio is a pioneer in customizing tax-optimized index equity separately managed accounts (SMAs) to reflect each client's unique risk, tax, and personal values preferences.

Press Releases BlackRock Appoints Celia Yan to Join Asian Private Credit Leadership Team Nov 16, 2020 ASIA PACIFIC, November 16, 2020 - BlackRock has appointed Celia Yan to the newly-created post of Head of China for the firm's Asian Private Credit team.

Press Releases 2020 vision: a new BlackRock report shows how an unprecedented year is creating lasting change for insurers Oct 23, 2020 21st October 2020, LONDON - Global senior insurance executives expect to see a significant shift in the industry as a result of a year that has seen them navigating uncharted waters, according to new BlackRock research.

Press Releases BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS of $8.87, or $9.22 as adjusted Oct 13, 2020 New York, October 13, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Press Releases iShares Leverages the Full Breadth of BlackRock's Investment Platform to Expand Megatrend ETF Line-Up Oct 01, 2020 The structural shifts influencing the future of the global economy and society have accelerated in 2020, leading to increased investor demand for strategies that go beyond traditional sector, market capitalization and geographic classifications.

Press Releases BlackRock Earns Straight A's for Transparency by Principles for Responsible Investment Sep 09, 2020 For the first time since signing the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2008, BlackRock achieved an A or A+ score across all categories, including an A+ in Strategy & Governance.

Press Releases BlackRock Attracts Thousands to Event Focused on Institutional Investors Aug 18, 2020 To help investors find their way through a host of new challenges in 2020, BlackRock convened The BlackRock Future Forum, an innovative virtual conference featuring dozens of distinguished experts and their visions for a better future.

Press Releases BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS of $7.85 Jul 17, 2020 New York, July 17, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Press Releases BlackRock Hosts Global Summit Focused on Sustainability Jul 08, 2020 Drawing its largest audience ever for a client event, BlackRock convened its first Global Summit to explore the role of sustainability in investing and how it might help the global economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Press Releases BlackRock Builds Investment Solution that Provides a Paycheck Throughout Retirement May 27, 2020 New York, May 27, 2020 - At a time when Americans are increasingly concerned about their long-term financial future, BlackRock is announcing a ground-breaking solution designed to provide millions of American workers with simplified access to lifetime income throughout their retirement. In a major step forward, BlackRock has enlisted two leading insurers, Equitable and Brighthouse Financial, in the effort. Designed to be provided through employers' defined contribution plans, the new investment solution, called LifePath PaycheckTM, aims to reimagine retirement by combining an innovative investment solution that helps protect workers' nest eggs with an integrated digital experience for participants that leverages the security and scale of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Press Releases BlackRock Awarded Investor of the Year at the Environmental Finance 2020 Bond Awards. May 18, 2020 Judged by an independent panel of representatives from leading investment firms, BlackRock has been recognised as the Investor of the Year by the annual Environmental Finance Bond awards. These awards focus on companies paving the way in the green, social and sustainability bond markets.

Press Releases BlackRock Completes Secondary Offering of Common Stock May 15, 2020 New York, May 15, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. (the 'Company') (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it has completed the secondary offering of 31,628,573 shares of common stock held by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ('PNC') (NYSE: PNC), including exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares from PNC, at a price of $420 per share.

Press Releases BlackRock Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock May 12, 2020 New York, May 12, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. (the 'Company') (NYSE: BLK) today announced the pricing of the secondary offering of 28,753,248 shares of common stock held by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) ('PNC') at a price of $420 per share. BlackRock also agreed to purchase approximately 2.7 million shares directly from PNC, at a price of $414.96 per share (representing the price paid by the underwriters in the offering), for an aggregate purchase amount of $1.1 billion.

Press Releases BlackRock Announces Secondary Offering of its Common Stock held by PNC; Plans $1.1 Billion Stock Repurchase May 11, 2020 New York, May 11, 2020 --BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) (the 'Company') today announced the commencement of a secondary offering of its common stock through which The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) intends to exit its full investment in the Company. The shares being offered by PNC will be sold in an underwritten public secondary offering. PNC also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 10% of the shares offered.

Press Releases BlackRock Reports First Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS of $5.15, or $6.60 as adjusted Apr 16, 2020 New York, April 16, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Press Releases BlackRock and Microsoft Form Strategic Partnership to Host Aladdin on Azure as BlackRock Readies Aladdin for Next Chapter of Innovation Apr 07, 2020 New York and Redmond, Wash. - Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - BlackRock and Microsoft Corp. have formed a strategic partnership to host BlackRock's Aladdin infrastructure on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, bringing enhanced capabilities to BlackRock and its Aladdin clients, which include many of the world's most sophisticated institutional investors and wealth managers.

Press Releases BlackRock's COVID-19 Response: Our Commitment to People and Communities Mar 23, 2020 Our hearts go out to all those already affected by COVID-19's rapid spread. At BlackRock, we are committed to supporting people impacted by this global crisis, especially in the communities where we operate. This includes support for the people and programs providing direct services on the frontlines and for the most financially vulnerable members of our global community who will feel its impact hardest, today and in the months to come.

Press Releases BlackRock Increases Stake in iCapital Mar 23, 2020 New York - March 23, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. today announced that, in connection with the recapitalization undertaken by iCapital Network, the firm has increased its minority stake in iCapital and realized a nonoperating pre-tax gain of approximately $240 million. As the largest minority investor, BlackRock will also increase its iCapital Board representation from one to three Directors.

Press Releases BlackRock Appoints Rimmo Jolly as Head of iShares Asia Pacific Mar 19, 2020 ASIA PACIFIC, March 19, 2020 -BlackRock today announced the appointment of Rimmo Jolly as Head of iShares Asia Pacific, effective May 4, 2020.

Press Releases BlackRock Releases 2020 Stewardship Priorities for Engaging with Public Companies Mar 18, 2020 New York - March 18, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. released its Engagement Priorities for 2020 (the 'Priorities') today, outlining its roadmap for investment stewardship this year. The Priorities also further BlackRock's commitment in January to make sustainability its new standard for investing.

Press Releases BlackRock Creates Foundation to Advance a More Inclusive and Sustainable Economy Feb 13, 2020 New York, February 13, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has made a charitable contribution of 15.6 million shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI), with a market value of $589 million, to fund the firm's social impact efforts to advance a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Press Releases BlackRock Reports Full Year 2019 Diluted EPS of $28.43, or $28.48 as adjusted Fourth Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $8.29, or $8.34 as adjusted Jan 15, 2020 New York, January 15, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Press Releases Major buy-side and sell-side firms call for regulatory action to make clearing houses safer (Updated March 10, 2020) Oct 24, 2019 New York, October 24, 2019 - BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Allianz, Citi, Societe Generale, State Street, T. Rowe Price, and Vanguard, today, in a joint paper, presented detailed recommendations from both buy-side and sell-side perspectives to further enhance the safety and soundness of central counterparties (CCPs), also known as clearing houses.

Press Releases BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $7.15 Oct 15, 2019 New York, October 15, 2019 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Press Releases UPS, Mastercard, Etsy, Brightside, Arizona State University, and Acorns Join BlackRock's Emergency Savings Initiative Oct 03, 2019 NEW YORK - October 3, 2019 - UPS, Mastercard, Etsy, Brightside, Arizona State University, and Acorns will join BlackRock's Emergency Savings Initiative.

BlackRock Completes Onshore Investment Advisory Registration in China Jun 21, 2019 Asia Pacific, June 21, 2019 - BlackRock's wholly foreign-owned enterprise in Shanghai, BlackRock Investment Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ('PFM WFOE'), has successfully completed the registration of its onshore investment advisory service in China with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC).

Press Releases BlackRock Completes Acquisition of eFront May 10, 2019 New York, Paris - May 10, 2019 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has completed the acquisition of eFront, the world's leading end-to-end alternative investment management software and solutions provider. The combination of eFront with Aladdin will set a new standard in investment and risk management technology, vastly expanding Aladdin's alternatives capabilities and providing a whole-portfolio technology solution to clients.

Press Releases Blackrock appoints Tony Tang head of China Apr 17, 2019 Asia Pacific, April 17, 2019 - BlackRock today announced the appointment of Tony Tang as Head of China, effective July 2019.

Press Releases Investors Underappreciate Climate-Related Risks in Their Portfolios - BlackRock Report Apr 04, 2019 New York, April 4, 2019 - Investors are underpricing the impact of climate-related risks, including more frequent and intense extreme weather events, and need to rethink their assessment of asset vulnerabilities, according to a new report by the BlackRock Investment Institute.

Press Releases BNY Mellon and BlackRock Partner to Deliver Integrated Technology and Servicing Capabilities across the Investment Lifecycle Apr 03, 2019 New York, April 3, 2019 - The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ('BNY Mellon') and BlackRock, through its BlackRock Solutions business, announced today a strategic alliance to deliver integrated data, technology, and asset management servicing capabilities to common clients. These new capabilities integrate BNY Mellon's data insights, accounting, and servicing tools into Aladdin®, BlackRock's investment and operating platform for investment managers.

Press Releases BlackRock to Acquire eFront - Industry Leading Alternatives Investment Software Provider Mar 22, 2019 New York, Paris - March 22, 2019 - BlackRock today announced that it has made a binding offer and entered into an exclusive agreement, subject to the conditions below, to acquire 100% of the equity interests in eFront, the world's leading end-to-end alternative investment management software and solutions provider, from private equity firm Bridgepoint and eFront employees, for $1.3 billion in cash. The combination of eFront with Aladdin, BlackRock's investment operating platform used by more than 225 institutions around the world, will set a new standard in investment and risk management technology.

Press Releases BlackRock Nominates Bader M. Alsaad to Board of Directors Mar 14, 2019 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that Bader M. Alsaad, former Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority ('KIA'), has been nominated to join its Board of Directors. Mr. Alsaad will be included as a nominee in BlackRock's 2019 Proxy Statement and, if elected by shareholders, will join the Board as an independent director following the Company's Annual Meeting on May 23.

Press Releases RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AND BLACKROCK CANADA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO TRANSFORM CANADIAN ETF MARKET Jan 08, 2019 RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ('RBC GAM Inc.') and BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ('BlackRock Canada') today announced a strategic alliance that will deliver the most comprehensive ETF offering in the Canadian marketplace.

Press Releases BlackRock and Microsoft to Reimagine Retirement Dec 13, 2018 BlackRock and Microsoft are reimagining America's path toward achieving greater financial security in retirement. Bringing together BlackRock's investment capabilities and Microsoft's technology strength, the two companies are jointly exploring next generation solutions to help more people make better decisions as they work toward their financial goals in retirement.

Press Releases BlackRock appoints Geraldine Buckingham as Chair and Head of BlackRock Asia Pacific; Ryan Stork appointed as Deputy Global Chief Operating Officer Nov 26, 2018 Asia Pacific, November 26, 2018 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today appointed Geraldine Buckingham as Chair and Head of BlackRock Asia Pacific, succeeding Ryan Stork, who becomes Deputy Global Chief Operating Officer, based in New York. Both appointments take effect February 2019 and Ms. Buckingham will relocate to Hong Kong from New York.

Press Releases BlackRock Real Assets appoints Charlie Reid to lead Asia Pacific renewable energy franchise Oct 29, 2018 Hong Kong and Singapore - October 29, 2018 - BlackRock Real Assets has extended its renewable energy franchise by appointing Managing Director Charlie Reid to lead the investment efforts in Asia Pacific.

Press Releases BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $7.54, or $7.52 as adjusted Oct 16, 2018 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Press Releases BlackRock Completes Acquisition of Asset Management Business of Citibanamex Sep 24, 2018 BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) has completed its acquisition of Citibanamex's asset management business. Citibanamex is a subsidiary of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The transaction involves fixed income, equity, and multi-asset funds holding approximately $34 billion in investments.

Press Releases BlackRock closes transaction to sell minority interest in DSP BlackRock to The DSP Group Aug 16, 2018 Delhi, Mumbai, August 16, 2018 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) ('BlackRock') and The DSP Group have completed a transaction for BlackRock to sell its minority interest in DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. to The DSP Group. BlackRock had held a 40% stake in the joint venture, which manages and markets a range of co-branded mutual funds in India.

Press Releases BlackRock Real Assets makes first solar investment in Taiwan Aug 08, 2018 BlackRock Real Assets has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire equity interest in a 70MW solar portfolio comprising 28 projects (the 'portfolio') in Taiwan from J&V Energy Technology (J&V Energy), a leading solar energy producer headquartered in Taipei.

Press Releases BlackRock Appoints Rajat Agrawal as Managing Director in Asian Private Credit Team Aug 06, 2018 Asia Pacific, August 6, 2018 - BlackRock today appointed Rajat Agrawal as Managing Director in the Asian Private Credit team. He will report to Neeraj Seth, Head of Asian Credit.

Press Releases BlackRock designated by Edward Jones as a Strategic Product Partner Jul 26, 2018 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has been designated by Edward Jones as a Strategic Product Partner based on the alignment between the two firm's investment philosophies and client-centric cultures.

Press Releases BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.62, or $6.66 as adjusted Jul 16, 2018 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018.

BlackRock appoints Christian Obrist as Head of iShares for Australia May 28, 2018 Australia - 28 May 2018 - BlackRock appoints Christian Obrist as Head of iShares, Australia, effective 1 June 2018. Based in Sydney, Christian will be responsible for the strategy and day-to-day operations of BlackRock's iShares business in Australia.

Press Releases BlackRock and Acorns Partner to Expand Financial Participation Among the Next Generation of Investors May 09, 2018 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and Acorns, the country's fastest growing micro investing app with more than 3.3 million investment accounts, today announced a partnership focused on improving the savings and investing behaviors of the next generation of investors.

BlackRock to sell minority interest in DSP BlackRock to The DSP Group May 07, 2018 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) ('BlackRock') and The DSP Group have agreed terms for BlackRock to sell its minority interest in DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. to The DSP Group. BlackRock currently has a 40% stake in the joint venture, which manages and markets a range of co-branded mutual funds in India. The sale is expected to complete, subject to regulatory approval, once naming transfers and investment scheme unitholder communications are finalised.

Greenwich Associates study: Asian Institutions apply ETFs to expanding range of portfolio functions May 02, 2018 Adoption rate of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Asia continues to rise, rising interest rates and a growing recognition of the versatility of ETFs, according to the third annual Greenwich Associates Asian Exchange-Traded Funds Study, commissioned by BlackRock.

BlackRock, Inc. to Acquire Private Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners Apr 17, 2018 BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC ('TCP') today announced a definitive agreement under which BlackRock will acquire TCP, a leading manager focused on middle market performing credit and special situation credit opportunities.

Client update on civilian firearms exposures in investment portfolios Apr 05, 2018 BlackRock issued a client bulletin on March 2nd outlining our approach to companies that manufacture and sell civilian firearms.

BlackRock Elects New Independent Directors Mar 15, 2018 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has elected William E. Ford, Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, Margaret L. 'Peggy' Johnson, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Microsoft Corporation and Mark Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Aviva plc, to the Company's Board as independent directors.

BlackRock's Approach to Companies that Manufacture and Distribute Civilian Firearms Mar 02, 2018 The recent tragedy in Florida has put a spotlight on the role of companies that manufacture and distribute civilian firearms. Today, BlackRock published an update on how we are approaching this issue.

BlackRock Receives Private Fund Management Registration in China Dec 28, 2017 Hong Kong/Shanghai/Beijing, 28 December 2017 - BlackRock's wholly foreign-owned enterprise in Shanghai, BlackRock Investment Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., has successfully registered with Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) as a Private Fund Management (PFM) company.

BlackRock to Acquire Asset Management Business of Citibanamex Nov 28, 2017 BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and Citibanamex, a subsidiary of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), today announced a definitive agreement for BlackRock to acquire the asset management business of Citibanamex, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

BlackRock Completes Acquisition of Cachematrix Jul 25, 2017 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has completed its acquisition of Cachematrix, a leading provider of financial technology which simplifies the cash management process for banks and their corporate clients in a streamlined, open-architecture platform.

Arizona State University Enterprise Partners Names BlackRock as Its Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) Jul 06, 2017 ASU Enterprise Partners, parent organization to the ASU Foundation and other non-profit entities that raise resources in support of Arizona State University, named BlackRock Inc. as its Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO), furthering the organizations' three-year risk advisory relationship and creating new opportunities to advance accessible, excellent higher education.

BlackRock Nominates Chuck Robbins to Board of Directors Apr 05, 2017 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that Charles H. 'Chuck' Robbins, Chief Executive Officer of Cisco Systems, Inc. ('Cisco'), has been nominated to join BlackRock's Board of Directors.

China Awards Blackrock First RQFII License in the U.S.A Dec 15, 2016 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), has been awarded its first Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) license in the United States by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Attachments Original document

