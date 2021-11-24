Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock Invests in Car Makers' Charging-Network Operator Ionity

11/24/2021 | 04:01am EST
By Kim Richters

Porsche AG said Wednesday that asset manager BlackRock Inc. is investing in charging-network provider Ionity, a joint venture that includes a number of auto makers such as the Volkswagen AG sports-car brand.

Porsche said it would invest 700 million euros ($787.4 million) by 2025 together with other Ionity shareholders but didn't disclose individual shares or the size of BlackRock's stake in the network. Ionity plans to increase the number of 350kW charging points for electric vehicles in Europe to 7,000 by 2025 from the current 1,500.

Apart from Porsche and BlackRock, whose investment is subject to authorities' approval, car makers BMW AG, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz AG, Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co.'s KIA and Volkswagen's Audi are part of the joint venture.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.75% 935.43 Delayed Quote.29.64%
BMW AG 0.23% 94.61 Delayed Quote.30.75%
DAIMLER AG 0.13% 90.14 Delayed Quote.55.81%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.37% 20.2 Delayed Quote.129.81%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.60% 215000 End-of-day quote.11.98%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.95% 175.58 Delayed Quote.16.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 230 M - -
Net income 2021 5 803 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,25x
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.29.64%142 108
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.40.84%91 428
UBS GROUP AG30.63%60 196
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.04%48 732
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.37.64%46 831
STATE STREET CORPORATION34.93%35 905