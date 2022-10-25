Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
611.44 USD   +2.37%
08:11aBlackRock Marks A Decade of Providing Affordable, Convenient Market Access to American Investors
BU
04:55aBlackRock raises $4.5 billion for climate-focused infrastructure fund
RE
02:01aBlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock Marks A Decade of Providing Affordable, Convenient Market Access to American Investors

10/25/2022 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adds U.S. Dividend ETF to expand iShares Core ETF franchise

Reduces fee on iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) from 0.25% to 0.05%

Today, BlackRock announced the selection of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Cboe: DIVB) to its roster of iShares Core ETFs, entering the franchise as the lowest-cost dividend ETF trading in the U.S. at 5bps1, or 50 cents for every $1,000 invested.

DIVB enters the iShares Core ETF lineup to increase the options of low-cost, diversified income-seeking investment strategies for clients, as these types of exposures have the potential to outperform during periods of inflation and rising interest rates.

“Since the launch of iShares Core ETFs in 2012, clients have entrusted nearly $800 billion2 in assets as they’ve identified iShares Core ETFs as an efficient way to build a diversified long-term investment portfolio,” said Armando Senra, Head of iShares Americas at BlackRock. “The lineup has nearly tripled over the decade, part of BlackRock’s commitment to help people achieve financial goals like retirement no matter the market climate.”

iShares Core Equity ETFs have not made a capital gain distribution since BlackRock introduced the iShares Core ETF franchise, helping people minimize taxes and keep more of what they earn.

Commitment to Investment Affordability

Across 400 listed ETFs, U.S. iShares investors have saved $338 million in fee reductions since 20153, keeping more of what people earned within their portfolios. As the world’s largest ETF issuer by AUM, iShares has consistently demonstrated a commitment to pass the benefits of scale on to its clients.

“With current market conditions our clients are revisiting their investments, looking to build resilience while searching for income,” added Senra. “We believe iShares ETFs have a place in most Americans’ portfolios because they offer diversification, value and efficiency which are key ingredients in building wealth over time.”

iShares debuted in 1996 with the mission to make investing more affordable and accessible so more and more people can experience financial well-being. For more information on iShares Core ETFs, please click here.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Transactions in shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions and may generate tax consequences. All regulated investment companies are obliged to distribute portfolio gains to shareholders. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Diversification may not protect against market risk. There is no guarantee any fund will pay dividends.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.

©2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

____________________________
1 A basis point (bps) is one hundredth of one percent.
2 Source: BlackRock, as of October 21, 2022.
3 Source: BlackRock, as of October 13, 2022. Cumulative cost-savings figure is calculated by taking the difference between the previous fund expense ratio and the new fund expense ratio from 2015 through October 13, 2022, multiplied by the fund assets under management at the time of the fund reduction. Methodology does not account for compounding savings over time.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
08:11aBlackRock Marks A Decade of Providing Affordable, Convenient Market Access to American ..
BU
04:55aBlackRock raises $4.5 billion for climate-focused infrastructure fund
RE
02:01aBlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close
BU
10/24Sterling recovers ground as investors welcome Sunak victory in PM race
RE
10/24News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/21News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/20Nokian Tyres : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act
AQ
10/20Amgen Inc. (NasdaqGS:AMGN) completed the acquisition of ChemoCentry..
CI
10/19Agricultural Bank of China, BNP Paribas Asset Management to Set Up Wealth Management JV
DJ
10/19Arizona, Texas join multi-state probe into big banks over net-zero pledge
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 692 M - -
Net income 2022 5 051 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 91 998 M 91 998 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 18 900
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 611,44 $
Average target price 631,31 $
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.22%91 998
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-31.71%59 569
UBS GROUP AG-7.83%49 262
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.68%33 010
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.46%29 614
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-11.49%29 383