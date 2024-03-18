March 18, 2024
Recast of 2023 and 2022 operating expense presentation
BlackRock updates operating expense presentation within
the consolidated statements of income
Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, BlackRock, Inc. (the "Company") updated the presentation of the Company's expense line items within the consolidated statements of income by including a new "sales, asset, and account expense" income statement caption, which is comprised of distribution and servicing costs, direct fund expense, and sub-advisory and other sales, asset, and account-based expense. Sub-advisory and other expense was previously reported within general and administration expense. Management believes the inclusion of this new sales, asset, and account expense caption provides both management and investors useful disclosure of the Company's variable, non-compensation, sales, asset, and account-based expense over time. We have recast the Company's 2022 and 2023 expense line items to conform to this new presentation.
Refer to page 3 for a recast of 2022 and 2023 expense line items. There were no changes to total expense, operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., or earnings per share as a result of this updated presentation under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP") and as adjusted.
Recast of 2023 and 2022 operating expense line items
2023 OPERATING EXPENSE LINE ITEM RECAST
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
December 31
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Expense
Previously
Expense
Previously
Expense
Previously
Expense
Previously
Expense
Previously
(in millions), (unaudited)
Recast
Reported
Recast
Reported
Recast
Reported
Recast
Reported
Recast
Reported
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
$
1,427
$
1,427
$
1,429
$
1,429
$
1,420
$
1,420
$
1,503
$
1,503
$
5,779
$
5,779
Sales, asset and account expense
Distribution and servicing costs
505
505
518
518
526
526
502
502
2,051
2,051
Direct fund expenses
315
315
344
344
354
354
318
318
1,331
1,331
Sub-advisory and other
26
-
27
-
28
-
35
-
116
-
Total sales, asset and account expense
846
820
889
862
908
880
855
820
3,498
3,382
General and administration
495
521
493
520
518
546
589
624
2,095
2,211
Restructuring charge
-
-
-
-
-
-
61
61
61
61
Amortization of intangible assets
37
37
37
37
39
39
38
38
151
151
Total expense
$
2,805
$
2,805
$
2,848
$
2,848
$
2,885
$
2,885
$
3,046
$
3,046
$
11,584
$
11,584
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2022 OPERATING EXPENSE LINE ITEM RECAST
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
December 31
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Expense
Previously
Expense
Previously
Expense
Previously
Expense
Previously
Expense
Previously
(in millions), (unaudited)
Recast
Reported
Recast
Reported
Recast
Reported
Recast
Reported
Recast
Reported
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
$
1,498
$
1,498
$
1,414
$
1,414
$
1,339
$
1,339
$
1,430
$
1,430
$
5,681
$
5,681
Sales, asset and account expense
Distribution and servicing costs
574
574
572
572
536
536
497
497
2,179
2,179
Direct fund expenses
329
329
304
304
318
318
275
275
1,226
1,226
Sub-advisory and other
25
-
25
-
26
-
27
-
103
-
Total sales, asset and account expense
928
903
901
876
880
854
799
772
3,508
3,405
General and administration
471
496
505
530
528
554
553
580
2,057
2,160
Restructuring charge
-
-
-
-
-
-
91
91
91
91
Amortization of intangible assets
38
38
38
38
38
38
37
37
151
151
Total expense
$
2,935
$
2,935
$
2,858
$
2,858
$
2,785
$
2,785
$
2,910
$
2,910
$
11,488
$
11,488
Check
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
