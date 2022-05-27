BlackRock : Proxy

BlackRock, Inc.

55 East 52nd Street

New York, New York, 10055

April 14, 2022

To Our Shareholders:

Just as BlackRock is a fiduciary to our clients, helping them invest for the future, I recognize many of you are investing in BlackRock to achieve your own investment goals, and I want to thank you for your continued support and confidence in our company. On behalf of BlackRock and our Board of Directors, we hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.

We welcome you to join us virtually on May 25, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT for BlackRock's Annual Meeting of Shareholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BLK2022. You may vote your shares via the Internet and submit questions during the meeting. As we do each year, we will address the voting items in this year's Proxy Statement and take your questions. Regardless of whether you plan to join the meeting, your vote is important, and we encourage you to review the enclosed materials and submit your proxy.

BlackRock is committed to living our purpose of helping more and more people experience financial well-being. Throughout our history, that has meant relentlessly focusing on helping our clients meet their investment goals and innovating to solve their most complex challenges. As a result of our consistent investments to build a comprehensive global investment and technology platform, more clients are coming to us than ever before, valuing our insights, breadth of solutions and global footprint. BlackRock is building deeper partnerships with more clients across their whole portfolio.

Our record 2021 results are a testament to the trust our clients place in us to help them navigate uncertain markets and achieve their desired financial outcomes.

BlackRock delivered the strongest organic growth in our history last year, even as our assets under management reached new highs. We generated $540 billion of net inflows in 2021, representing a record 11% organic base fee growth. Importantly, our growth is more diversified than ever before. In 2021, our active platform, including alternatives, contributed $267 billion in inflows, representing nearly half of total net inflows. ETFs remained a significant growth driver with record flows of $306 billion. And our technology services revenue grew by 12%, reaching $1.3 billion. We have conviction in our ability to continue generating differentiated organic growth over the long-term because we have built our platform with the goal of helping clients meet their objectives in all market environments. And we continue to invest in our platform and embrace new market opportunities to stay ahead of their evolving needs.

Strong momentum across our entire business drove record financial results in 2021 as we executed on our shareholder value framework. BlackRock delivered 20% revenue growth, 19% operating income growth(1) and 16% EPS growth(1), and we expanded our operating margin year-over-year. After investing back in our business to serve all our stakeholders, we returned approximately

$3.7 billion of cash to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is transforming the world, and while it's impossible to predict precisely what path this war will take, there is no doubt that the implications of these events will be with us for years to come. As I wrote in my Chairman's Letter to Shareholders, this will be a turning point in the world order that redefines geopolitics, macro-economic trends and capital markets. BlackRock remains guided by our clients' needs, and we are focused on understanding the implications for our clients and their investment objectives.

BlackRock is fortunate to be guided by our diverse and engaged Board. BlackRock's Board plays an integral role in our governance, strategy, growth and success. It has always been important that our Board functions as a key strategic governing body that both challenges and advises our leadership team and guides BlackRock into the future. It is also critical that we have a robust corporate governance framework to ensure we are executing on our strategy, fulfilling our fiduciary responsibilities to clients and serving all of our stakeholders over the long-term.

Just as we take a long-term approach to investing on behalf of our clients, we manage BlackRock for the long-term. And we will continue to invest in our business to serve clients, inspire our employees and support our communities, so we can continue delivering durable profits for you, our shareholders, and make a positive impact on society today and over the long-term.

Thank you again for your continued commitment to BlackRock.

Sincerely,

Laurence D. Fink

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer