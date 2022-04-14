BlackRock : Proxy Statement (4/14/2022) PDF Format Download (opens in new window) PDF 6.07 MB

Delivering Value to Our Stakeholders to Generate Durable Returns For Shareholders

BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock" or the "Company") is a global asset manager with approximately 18,400 employees in more than 30 countries. Our purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being, and we do this by helping millions of people invest to build savings, making investing easier and more affordable, advancing sustainable investing and contributing to a more resilient economy that benefits more people. By operating with a strong sense of purpose each and every day, we position ourselves to deliver better outcomes for clients no matter the market environment, create opportunities for and deepen our connections with employees, support communities and generate more consistent financial results for shareholders.

We have continuously invested in our business to build the world's most comprehensive, scaled investment platform across active and index funds, with solutions ranging from illiquid alternatives to cash management strategies. Our diverse investment platform is supported by our technology and risk management system, Aladdin®, which helps us better identify risks and opportunities and make portfolios more resilient for our clients. The stability of BlackRock's globally integrated asset management and technology platform drives strong, long-term performance and consistent financial results, which allows us to continuously and deliberately invest in our business and enhances BlackRock's ability to:

Generate Leverage our scale Return capital to differentiated for the benefit of our shareholders on organic growth stakeholders a consistent and predictable basis

Over the long term, BlackRock has delivered on each of these pillars. We have generated differentiated organic growth and delivered operating margin expansion. We have prioritized investment in our business to first drive growth and then return excess cash flow to shareholders. Our capital return strategy has been balanced between dividends, where we target a 40-50% payout ratio, and a consistent share repurchase program.

Our framework for generating long-term shareholder value was developed in close collaboration with our Board of Directors (the "Board"), and the Board actively oversees our broader strategy and our ability to successfully execute it.

In 2022, we will continue to focus on the long-term and strategically and efficiently invest in BlackRock to optimize future growth to benefit our stakeholders. We will accelerate investments in areas we believe have high growth potential such as ETFs, illiquid alternatives and technology; keep active management at the heart of BlackRock; lead as a whole portfolio advisor across asset classes; and further integrate sustainability across our business.

BlackRock, Inc.

55 East 52nd Street New York, New York, 10055

April 14, 2022

To Our Shareholders:

Just as BlackRock is a fiduciary to our clients, helping them invest for the future, I recognize many of you are investing in BlackRock to achieve your own investment goals, and I want to thank you for your continued support and confidence in our company. On behalf of BlackRock and our Board of Directors, we hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.

We welcome you to join us virtually on May 25, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT for BlackRock's Annual Meeting of Shareholders atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BLK2022. You may vote your shares via the Internet and submit questions during the meeting. As we do each year, we will address the voting items in this year's Proxy Statement and take your questions. Regardless of whether you plan to join the meeting, your vote is important, and we encourage you to review the enclosed materials and submit your proxy.

BlackRock is committed to living our purpose of helping more and more people experience financial well-being. Throughout our history, that has meant relentlessly focusing on helping our clients meet their investment goals and innovating to solve their most complex challenges. As a result of our consistent investments to build a comprehensive global investment and technology platform, more clients are coming to us than ever before, valuing our insights, breadth of solutions and global footprint. BlackRock is building deeper partnerships with more clients across their whole portfolio.

Our record 2021 results are a testament to the trust our clients place in us to help them navigate uncertain markets and achieve their desired financial outcomes.

BlackRock delivered the strongest organic growth in our history last year, even as our assets under management reached new highs. We generated $540 billion of net inflows in 2021, representing a record 11% organic base fee growth. Importantly, our growth is more diversified than ever before. In 2021, our active platform, including alternatives, contributed $267 billion in inflows, representing nearly half of total net inflows. ETFs remained a significant growth driver with record flows of $306 billion. And our technology services revenue grew by 12%, reaching $1.3 billion. We have conviction in our ability to continue generating differentiated organic growth over the long-term because we have built our platform with the goal of helping clients meet their objectives in all market environments. And we continue to invest in our platform and embrace new market opportunities to stay ahead of their evolving needs.

We have conviction in our ability to continue generating differentiated organic growth over the long-term because we have built our platform with the goal of helping clients meet their objectives in all market environments. And we continue to invest in our platform and embrace new market opportunities to stay ahead of their evolving needs.

Strong momentum across our entire business drove record financial results in 2021 as we executed on our shareholder value framework. BlackRock delivered 20% revenue growth, 19% operating income growth(1) and 16% EPS growth(1), and we expanded our operating margin year-over-year. After investing back in our business to serve all our stakeholders, we returned approximately $3.7 billion of cash to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is transforming the world, and while it's impossible to predict precisely what path this war will take, there is no doubt that the implications of these events will be with us for years to come. As I wrote in my Chairman's Letter to Shareholders, this will be a turning point in the world order that redefines geopolitics, macro-economic trends and capital markets. BlackRock remains guided by our clients' needs, and we are focused on understanding the implications for our clients and their investment objectives.

BlackRock is fortunate to be guided by our diverse and engaged Board. BlackRock's Board plays an integral role in our governance, strategy, growth and success. It has always been important that our Board functions as a key strategic governing body that both challenges and advises our leadership team and guides BlackRock into the future. It is also critical that we have a robust corporate governance framework to ensure we are executing on our strategy, fulfilling our fiduciary responsibilities to clients and serving all of our stakeholders over the long-term.

Just as we take a long-term approach to investing on behalf of our clients, we manage BlackRock for the long-term. And we will continue to invest in our business to serve clients, inspire our employees and support our communities, so we can continue delivering durable profits for you, our shareholders, and make a positive impact on society today and over the long-term.

Thank you again for your continued commitment to BlackRock.

Sincerely,

Laurence D. Fink

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(1) Operating income growth and EPS growth are shown on an "as adjusted" basis. For a reconciliation with GAAP, please see Annex A. See footnote 1 on page 7 for additional information on updates to certain non-GAAP definitions beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date & Time

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 8:00 a.m. EDT

Voting Matters

Location

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ BLK2022

Record Date

Monday, March 28, 2022

At or before the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), we ask that you vote on the following items:

Proposal

Item 1 Election of Directors

BoardRecommendationPage Reference

Vote FOR each 11 director nominee

Item 2 Approval, in a Non-Binding Advisory Vote, of the Compensation for Named Executive Officers

Vote FOR 54

Item 3 Ratification of the Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Vote FOR 93

Item 4 Shareholder Proposal - Adopt Stewardship Policies Designed to Curtail Corporate Activities that Externalize Social and Environmental Costs

Vote AGAINST 96

Your vote is important - How to vote: Telephone If your shares are held in the name of a broker, bank or other nominee: Follow the telephone voting instructions, if any, provided on your voting instruction card. If your shares are registered in your name: Call 1-800-690-6903 and follow the telephone voting instructions. You will need the control number that appears on your proxy card.

Internet Visit the website listed on your proxy card. You will need the control number that appears on your proxy card when you access the web page.

During the Meeting

This year's meeting will be virtual. For details on voting your shares during the Annual Meeting, see "Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting and Voting."

Please note that we are furnishing proxy materials and access to our Proxy Statement to our shareholders via our website instead of mailing printed copies to each of our shareholders. By doing so, we save costs and reduce our impact on the environment.

Beginning on April 14, 2022, we will mail or otherwise make available to each of our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, which contains instructions on how to access our proxy materials and vote online. If you attend the Annual Meeting virtually, you may withdraw your proxy and vote online during the Annual Meeting if you so choose.

Your vote is important, and we encourage you to vote promptly, whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

R. Andrew Dickson III BlackRock, Inc. Corporate Secretary 55 East 52nd Street, April 14, 2022 New York, New York 10055

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022: our Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report are available free of charge on our website at http://ir.blackrock.com/

List of Shareholders Entitled to Vote at the Annual Meeting:

For information regarding how to access the names of registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, see "Who is entitled to vote?" under "Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting and Voting" in this Proxy Statement.