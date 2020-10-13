BlackRock : Q3 2020 Earnings Release

BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS of $8.87, or $9.22 as adjusted
New York, October 13, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
$129 billion of quarterly total net inflows, led by continued momentum in fixed income and cash management, with positive flows across all regions, investment styles and product types
7% annualized organic asset growth in the quarter and higher organic base fee growth reflect strength of diversified investment management platform, especially active equities, illiquid alternatives and strategic focus areas of iShares®
18% increase in revenue year-over-year reflects higher performance fees and continued organic growth
17% increase in operating income year-over-year includes the impact of $83 million of product launch costs in the current quarter
24% increase in diluted EPS (29% as adjusted) also reflects higher year-over-year nonoperating income and a lower diluted share count in the current quarter
Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:
"As investors around the world navigate current uncertainty, including the pandemic and uneven economic recovery, BlackRock is serving clients' needs with global insights, strategic advice and whole-portfolio solutions. We purposefully built the most comprehensive, fully-integrated, investment and risk management technology platform in the industry to deepen partnerships with clients as we help them achieve their long- term goals.
"BlackRock generated $129 billion of total net inflows in the third quarter, representing 9% annualized organic base fee growth. Our diverse platform saw inflows across all asset classes, investment styles and regions. Notably, more than 50% of long- term flows were driven by clients in Europe and Asia.
"Our results are a validation of our globally integrated asset management and technology business model, which allows us to consistently invest and evolve ahead of client needs. Each of our strategic investment areas, including iShares ETFs, alternatives and technology, continue to grow, while strong investment performance has driven positive active flows over the last year. And as clients look to integrate ESG into their portfolios, BlackRock is uniquely positioned with industry-leading sustainability research, investment strategies and technology.
"We are humbled by the trust our clients place in us, grateful for the dedication of our employees and committed to operating at the highest standards for all of our stakeholders."
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q3
Q3
(in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
AUM
$
7,808,497
$
6,963,932
% change
12
%
Average AUM
$
7,678,147
$
6,894,873
% change
11
%
Total net flows
$
128,701
$
84,246
GAAP basis:
Revenue
$
4,369
$
3,692
% change
18
%
Operating income
$
1,757
$
1,502
% change
17
%
Operating margin
40.2
%
40.7
%
Net income(1)
$
1,364
$
1,119
% change
22
%
Diluted EPS
$
8.87
$
7.15
% change
24
%
Weighted average diluted shares
153.7
156.4
% change
(2
)%
As Adjusted:
Operating income(2)
$
1,757
$
1,502
% change
17
%
Operating margin(2)
47.0
%
46.0
%
Net income(1) (2)
$
1,418
$
1,119
% change
27
%
Diluted EPS(2)
$
9.22
$
7.15
% change
29
%
Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
See notes (1) through (4) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
Q3
YTD
2020
2020
(in billions)
Long-term net flows:
$
98
$
141
By region:
Americas
$
41
$
58
EMEA
25
43
APAC
32
40
By client type:
Retail:
$
20
$
34
US
8
15
International
12
19
iShares:
$
41
$
106
Core
14
22
Non-Core
27
84
Institutional:
$
37
$
1
Active
30
30
Index
7
(29 )
Cash management net flows
$
28
$
104
Advisory net flows
$
3
$
18
Total net flows
$
129
$
264
1
BUSINESS RESULTS
September 30, 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
September 30, 2020
Q3 2020
AUM
Base fees(1)
(in millions), (unaudited)
Net flows
AUM
Base fees(1)
% of Total
% of Total
RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE
Retail
$
19,552
$
746,264
$
938
10 %
30 %
iShares ETFs
41,332
2,321,335
1,228
30 %
38 %
Institutional:
Active
29,619
1,427,122
594
18 %
18 %
Index
7,101
2,641,408
261
34 %
8 %
Total institutional
36,720
4,068,530
855
52 %
26 %
Long-term
97,604
7,136,129
3,021
92%
94 %
Cash management
27,766
652,002
204
8%
6 %
Advisory(2)
3,331
20,366
-
-
-
Total
$
128,701
$
7,808,497
$
3,225
100 %
100 %
RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE
Active
$
47,059
$
2,072,673
$
1,511
27 %
47 %
Index and iShares ETFs
50,545
5,063,456
1,510
65 %
47 %
Long-term
97,604
7,136,129
3,021
92%
94 %
Cash management
27,766
652,002
204
8
%
6
%
Advisory(2)
3,331
20,366
-
-
-
Total
$
128,701
$
7,808,497
$
3,225
100
%
100
%
RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
Equity
$
2,168
$
3,784,118
$
1,501
48 %
47 %
Fixed income
70,362
2,531,465
908
33 %
28 %
Multi-asset
13,980
598,246
289
8%
9 %
Alternatives
11,094
222,300
323
3%
10 %
Long-term
97,604
7,136,129
3,021
92%
94 %
Cash management
27,766
652,002
204
8
%
6
%
Advisory(2)
3,331
20,366
-
-
-
Total
$
128,701
$
7,808,497
$
3,225
100
%
100
%
Base fees include investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue.
Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("FRBNY") assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM.
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020(1)
One-year period
Three-year period
Five-year period
Fixed income:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Taxable
83%
87%
86%
Tax-exempt
31%
57%
79%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
82%
97%
92%
Equity:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Fundamental
76%
80%
82%
Systematic
79%
68%
84%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
94%
98%
98%
Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail.
TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (833) 793-7231, or from outside the United States,
795-5206,shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 2437498). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and ending at midnight on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859- 2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 2437498. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
ABOUT BLACKROCK
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com| Twitter:@blackrock| Blog:www.blackrockblog.com| LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
Change
2020
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue
$
3,225
$
2,980
$
245
$
2,966
$
259
Investment advisory performance fees
532
121
411
112
420
Technology services revenue
282
259
23
278
4
Distribution fees
288
270
18
253
35
Advisory and other revenue
42
62
(20
)
39
3
Total revenue
4,369
3,692
677
3,648
721
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
1,411
1,111
300
1,152
259
Distribution and servicing costs
456
427
29
429
27
Direct fund expense
257
239
18
246
11
General and administration
461
385
76
388
73
Amortization of intangible assets
27
28
(1)
27
-
Total expense
2,612
2,190
422
2,242
370
Operating income
1,757
1,502
255
1,406
351
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
269
(7
)
276
398
(129
)
Interest and dividend income
9
19
(10
)
10
(1
)
Interest expense
(54
)
(54
)
-
(51
)
(3
)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
224
(42
)
266
357
(133
)
Income before income taxes
1,981
1,460
521
1,763
218
Income tax expense (benefit)
464
341
123
361
103
Net income
1,517
1,119
398
1,402
115
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
153
-
153
188
(35)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
1,364
$
1,119
$
245
$
1,214
$
150
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
152,488,073
155,280,877
(2,792,804
)
153,732,878
(1,244,805
)
Diluted
153,742,264
156,447,387
(2,705,123
)
154,712,032
(969,768
)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders (4)
Basic
$
8.94
$
7.21
$
1.73
$
7.90
$
1.04
Diluted
$
8.87
$
7.15
$
1.72
$
7.85
$
1.02
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
3.63
$
3.30
$
0.33
$
3.63
$
-
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
7,808,497
$
6,963,932
$
844,565
$
7,317,949
$
490,548
Shares outstanding (end of period)
152,496,403
155,173,103
(2,676,700)
152,460,239
36,164
GAAP:
Operating margin
40.2 %
40.7 %
(50 ) bps
38.5 %
170
bps
Effective tax rate
25.4 %
23.3 %
210
bps
22.9 %
250
bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
1,757
$
1,502
$
255
$
1,406
$
351
Operating margin (1)
47.0 %
46.0 %
100
bps
43.7 %
330
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income
(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
$
71
$
(42 )
$
113
$
169
$
(98)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
1,418
$
1,119
$
299
$
1,214
$
204
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (3) (4)
$
9.22
$
7.15
$
2.07
$
7.85
$
1.37
Effective tax rate
22.5 %
23.3 %
(80 ) bps
22.9 %
(40) bps
See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (4) for more information on as adjusted items.
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities
lending revenue
$
9,246
$
8,688
$
558
Investment advisory performance fees
685
211
474
Technology services revenue
834
700
134
Distribution fees
817
799
18
Advisory and other revenue
145
164
(19)
Total revenue
11,727
10,562
1,165
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
3,700
3,258
442
Distribution and servicing costs
1,330
1,247
83
Direct fund expense
780
733
47
General and administration
1,991
1,243
748
Amortization of intangible assets
79
68
11
Total expense
7,880
6,549
1,331
Operating income
3,847
4,013
(166)
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
627
224
403
Interest and dividend income
34
68
(34)
Interest expense
(151 )
(152 )
1
Total nonoperating income (expense)
510
140
370
Income before income taxes
4,357
4,153
204
Income tax expense (benefit)
811
961
(150)
Net income
3,546
3,192
354
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
162
17
145
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
3,384
$
3,175
$
209
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
153,816,544
156,290,212
(2,473,668)
Diluted
154,959,812
157,385,956
(2,426,144)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders (4)
Basic
$
22.00
$
20.31
$
1.69
Diluted
$
21.84
$
20.17
$
1.67
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
10.89
$
9.90
$
0.99
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
7,808,497
$
6,963,932
$
844,565
Shares outstanding (end of period)
152,496,403
155,173,103
(2,676,700)
GAAP:
Operating margin
32.8 %
38.0 %
(520) bps
Effective tax rate
19.3 %
23.2 %
(390) bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
4,436
$
4,013
$
423
Operating margin (1)
44.3 %
43.7 %
60
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss)
attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
$
226
$
123
$
103
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
3,664
$
3,175
$
489
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (3) (4)
$
23.64
$
20.17
$
3.47
Effective tax rate
21.4 %
23.2 %
(180) bps
See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (4) for more information on as adjusted items.
4
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
June 30,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2020
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2020
Average AUM (2)
Retail:
Equity
$
254,104
$
7,007
$
15,217
$
3,099
$
279,427
$
272,429
Fixed income
301,160
8,321
4,185
2,342
316,008
311,193
Multi-asset
111,934
1,777
5,618
379
119,708
117,376
Alternatives
27,956
2,447
523
195
31,121
29,759
Retail subtotal
695,154
19,552
25,543
6,015
746,264
730,757
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,470,314
14,851
96,101
5,583
1,586,849
1,560,887
Fixed income
634,098
19,690
5,206
4,005
662,999
657,594
Multi-asset
5,074
154
192
10
5,430
5,297
Alternatives
53,111
6,637
6,254
55
66,057
63,687
iShares ETFs subtotal
2,162,597
41,332
107,753
9,653
2,321,335
2,287,465
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
133,932
4,001
9,709
1,618
149,260
145,197
Fixed income
666,693
12,011
9,122
5,235
693,061
684,720
Multi-asset
426,553
11,354
20,017
6,318
464,242
451,984
Alternatives
114,432
2,253
2,481
1,393
120,559
118,016
Active subtotal
1,341,610
29,619
41,329
14,564
1,427,122
1,399,917
Index:
Equity
1,660,875
(23,691 )
115,515
15,883
1,768,582
1,748,988
Fixed income
809,141
30,340
(2,967 )
22,883
859,397
846,244
Multi-asset
7,801
695
285
85
8,866
8,245
Alternatives
4,519
(243)
211
76
4,563
4,637
Index subtotal
2,482,336
7,101
113,044
38,927
2,641,408
2,608,114
Institutional subtotal
3,823,946
36,720
154,373
53,491
4,068,530
4,008,031
Long-term
6,681,697
97,604
287,669
69,159
7,136,129
7,026,253
Cash management
619,351
27,766
274
4,611
652,002
632,869
Advisory (3)
16,901
3,331
124
10
20,366
19,025
Total
$
7,317,949
$
128,701
$
288,067
$
73,780
$
7,808,497
$
7,678,147
Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
June 30,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2020
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2020
Average AUM (2)
Active:
Equity
$
312,809
$
10,063
$
21,603
$
3,156
$
347,631
$
338,125
Fixed income
950,143
19,166
13,135
6,968
989,412
976,832
Multi-asset
538,489
13,131
25,635
6,697
583,952
569,360
Alternatives
142,387
4,699
3,003
1,589
151,678
147,775
Active subtotal
1,943,828
47,059
63,376
18,410
2,072,673
2,032,092
Index and iShares ETFs:
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,470,314
14,851
96,101
5,583
1,586,849
1,560,887
Fixed income
634,098
19,690
5,206
4,005
662,999
657,594
Multi-asset
5,074
154
192
10
5,430
5,297
Alternatives
53,111
6,637
6,254
55
66,057
63,687
iShares ETFs subtotal
2,162,597
41,332
107,753
9,653
2,321,335
2,287,465
Non-ETF Index:
Equity
1,736,102
(22,746 )
118,838
17,444
1,849,638
1,828,489
Fixed income
826,851
31,506
(2,795 )
23,492
879,054
865,325
Multi-asset
7,799
695
285
85
8,864
8,245
Alternatives
4,520
(242)
212
75
4,565
4,637
Non-ETF Index subtotal
2,575,272
9,213
116,540
41,096
2,742,121
2,706,696
Index and iShares ETFs subtotal
4,737,869
50,545
224,293
50,749
5,063,456
4,994,161
Long-Term
$
6,681,697
$
97,604
$
287,669
$
69,159
$
7,136,129
$
7,026,253
Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
June 30,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2020
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2020
Average AUM (2)
Equity
$
3,519,225
$
2,168
$
236,542
$
26,183
$
3,784,118
$
3,727,501
Fixed income
2,411,092
70,362
15,546
34,465
2,531,465
2,499,751
Multi-asset
551,362
13,980
26,112
6,792
598,246
582,902
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
76,607
2,202
104
810
79,723
78,413
Liquid alternatives
63,120
2,553
2,851
731
69,255
66,642
Currency and commodities(4)
60,291
6,339
6,514
178
73,322
71,044
Alternatives subtotal
200,018
11,094
9,469
1,719
222,300
216,099
Long-Term
$
6,681,697
$
97,604
$
287,669
$
69,159
$
7,136,129
$
7,026,253
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the FRBNY assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within Fixed Income iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM in the first table above.
Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.
5
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Year-to-Date Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2020
Average AUM (2)
Retail:
Equity
$
252,413
$
23,244
$
4,038
$
(268 )
$
279,427
$
252,221
Fixed income
305,265
8,564
3,208
(1,029 )
316,008
303,363
Multi-asset
120,439
(3,126)
2,569
(174 )
119,708
114,401
Alternatives
25,180
5,554
317
70
31,121
27,502
Retail subtotal
703,297
34,236
10,132
(1,401 )
746,264
697,487
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,632,972
11,050
(57,319 )
146
1,586,849
1,504,589
Fixed income
565,790
75,359
19,246
2,604
662,999
611,117
Multi-asset
5,210
230
1
(11 )
5,430
5,104
Alternatives
36,093
19,494
10,428
42
66,057
50,403
iShares ETFs subtotal
2,240,065
106,133
(27,644 )
2,781
2,321,335
2,171,213
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
141,118
4,708
3,369
65
149,260
135,354
Fixed income
651,368
3,082
36,857
1,754
693,061
663,749
Multi-asset
434,233
16,211
11,737
2,061
464,242
431,055
Alternatives
111,951
6,269
1,989
350
120,559
114,414
Active subtotal
1,338,670
30,270
53,952
4,230
1,427,122
1,344,572
Index:
Equity
1,793,826
(38,086 )
10,629
2,213
1,768,582
1,674,238
Fixed income
792,969
8,252
58,782
(606 )
859,397
819,510
Multi-asset
8,239
301
237
89
8,866
8,104
Alternatives
4,848
45
(330 )
-
4,563
4,487
Index subtotal
2,599,882
(29,488 )
69,318
1,696
2,641,408
2,506,339
Institutional subtotal
3,938,552
782
123,270
5,926
4,068,530
3,850,911
Long-term
6,881,914
141,151
105,758
7,306
7,136,129
6,719,611
Cash management
545,949
104,405
156
1,492
652,002
602,703
Advisory (3)
1,770
18,350
266
(20
)
20,366
10,679
Total
$
7,429,633
$
263,906
$
106,180
$
8,778
$
7,808,497
$
7,332,993
Year-to-Date Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2020
Average AUM (2)
Active:
Equity
$
316,145
$
21,616
$
9,531
$
339
$
347,631
$
311,834
Fixed income
939,275
10,151
39,061
925
989,412
949,178
Multi-asset
554,672
13,086
14,307
1,887
583,952
545,455
Alternatives
137,130
11,822
2,306
420
151,678
141,915
Active subtotal
1,947,222
56,675
65,205
3,571
2,072,673
1,948,382
Index and iShares ETFs:
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,632,972
11,050
(57,319 )
146
1,586,849
1,504,589
Fixed income
565,790
75,359
19,246
2,604
662,999
611,117
Multi-asset
5,210
230
1
(11 )
5,430
5,104
Alternatives
36,093
19,494
10,428
42
66,057
50,403
iShares ETFs subtotal
2,240,065
106,133
(27,644 )
2,781
2,321,335
2,171,213
Non-ETF Index:
Equity
1,871,212
(31,750 )
8,505
1,671
1,849,638
1,749,979
Fixed income
810,327
9,747
59,786
(806 )
879,054
837,444
Multi-asset
8,239
300
236
89
8,864
8,105
Alternatives
4,849
46
(330 )
-
4,565
4,488
Non-ETF Index subtotal
2,694,627
(21,657 )
68,197
954
2,742,121
2,600,016
Index and iShares ETFs subtotal
4,934,692
84,476
40,553
3,735
5,063,456
4,771,229
Long-Term
$
6,881,914
$
141,151
$
105,758
$
7,306
$
7,136,129
$
6,719,611
Year-to-Date Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2020
Average AUM (2)
Equity
$
3,820,329
$
916
$
(39,283 )
$
2,156
$
3,784,118
$
3,566,402
Fixed income
2,315,392
95,257
118,093
2,723
2,531,465
2,397,739
Multi-asset
568,121
13,616
14,544
1,965
598,246
558,664
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
75,349
6,354
(2,025 )
45
79,723
76,697
Liquid alternatives
59,048
5,509
4,387
311
69,255
62,528
Currency and commodities(4)
43,675
19,499
10,042
106
73,322
57,581
Alternatives subtotal
178,072
31,362
12,404
462
222,300
196,806
Long-Term
$
6,881,914
$
141,151
$
105,758
$
7,306
$
7,136,129
$
6,719,611
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing ten months.
Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the FRBNY assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within Fixed Income iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM in the first table above.
Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.
6
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact (1)
2020
Average AUM (2)
Retail:
Equity
$
231,645
$
25,180
$
19,098
$
3,504
$
279,427
$
248,948
Fixed income
297,186
13,556
3,959
1,307
316,008
302,419
Multi-asset
116,040
(3,714)
7,030
352
119,708
115,092
Alternatives
23,247
7,224
405
245
31,121
26,667
Retail subtotal
668,118
42,246
30,492
5,408
746,264
693,126
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,468,711
60,122
52,720
5,296
1,586,849
1,507,986
Fixed income
539,260
100,322
17,597
5,820
662,999
596,496
Multi-asset
4,659
610
165
(4 )
5,430
5,038
Alternatives
34,188
20,281
11,510
78
66,057
46,774
iShares ETFs subtotal
2,046,818
181,335
81,992
11,190
2,321,335
2,156,294
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
128,723
5,232
13,331
1,974
149,260
134,610
Fixed income
649,883
(2,066)
38,293
6,951
693,061
660,994
Multi-asset
398,937
31,429
26,224
7,652
464,242
425,765
Alternatives
105,521
10,972
2,293
1,773
120,559
112,942
Active subtotal
1,283,064
45,567
80,141
18,350
1,427,122
1,334,311
Index:
Equity
1,659,424
(51,017 )
140,271
19,904
1,768,582
1,681,295
Fixed income
781,102
21,719
30,216
26,360
859,397
812,141
Multi-asset
8,085
247
441
93
8,866
8,095
Alternatives
4,570
90
(179 )
82
4,563
4,526
Index subtotal
2,453,181
(28,961 )
170,749
46,439
2,641,408
2,506,057
Institutional subtotal
3,736,245
16,606
250,890
64,789
4,068,530
3,840,368
Long-term
6,451,181
240,187
363,374
81,387
7,136,129
6,689,788
Cash management
510,984
134,204
1,164
5,650
652,002
583,512
Advisory (3)
1,767
18,353
252
(6
)
20,366
8,618
Total
$
6,963,932
$
392,744
$
364,790
$
87,031
$
7,808,497
$
7,281,918
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact (1)
2020
Average AUM (2)
Active:
Equity
$
290,519
$
22,302
$
30,974
$
3,836
$
347,631
$
308,605
Fixed income
931,179
9,025
41,606
7,602
989,412
945,830
Multi-asset
514,973
27,720
33,255
8,004
583,952
540,857
Alternatives
128,766
18,195
2,699
2,018
151,678
139,608
Active subtotal
1,865,437
77,242
108,534
21,460
2,072,673
1,934,900
Index and iShares ETFs:
iShares ETFs
Equity
1,468,711
60,122
52,720
5,296
1,586,849
1,507,986
Fixed income
539,260
100,322
17,597
5,820
662,999
596,496
Multi-asset
4,659
610
165
(4 )
5,430
5,038
Alternatives
34,188
20,281
11,510
78
66,057
46,774
iShares ETFs subtotal
2,046,818
181,335
81,992
11,190
2,321,335
2,156,294
Non-ETF Index
Equity
1,729,273
(42,907 )
141,726
21,546
1,849,638
1,756,248
Fixed income
796,992
24,184
30,862
27,016
879,054
829,724
Multi-asset
8,089
242
440
93
8,864
8,095
Alternatives
4,572
91
(180 )
82
4,565
4,527
Non-ETF Index subtotal
2,538,926
(18,390 )
172,848
48,737
2,742,121
2,598,594
Index and iShares ETFs subtotal
4,585,744
162,945
254,840
59,927
5,063,456
4,754,888
Long-Term
$
6,451,181
$
240,187
$
363,374
$
81,387
$
7,136,129
$
6,689,788
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact (1)
2020
Average AUM (2)
Equity
$
3,488,503
$
39,517
$
225,420
$
30,678
$
3,784,118
$
3,572,839
Fixed income
2,267,431
133,531
90,065
40,438
2,531,465
2,372,050
Multi-asset
527,721
28,572
33,860
8,093
598,246
553,990
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
70,516
10,420
(2,177 )
964
79,723
75,583
Liquid alternatives
55,544
7,804
4,904
1,003
69,255
61,331
Currency and commodities(4)
41,466
20,343
11,302
211
73,322
53,995
Alternatives subtotal
167,526
38,567
14,029
2,178
222,300
190,909
Long-Term
$
6,451,181
$
240,187
$
363,374
$
81,387
$
7,136,129
$
6,689,788
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months.
Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the FRBNY assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within Fixed Income iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM in the first table above.
Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.
7
SUMMARY OF REVENUE
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
2020
Change
2020
2019
Change
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue:
Equity:
Active
$
457
$
391
$
66
$
381
$
76
$
1,236
$
1,151
$
85
iShares ETFs
880
872
8
792
88
2,551
2,589
(38 )
Non-ETF Index
164
168
(4 )
178
(14)
505
495
10
Equity subtotal
1,501
1,431
70
1,351
150
4,292
4,235
57
Fixed income:
Active
498
496
2
464
34
1,443
1,427
16
iShares ETFs
297
251
46
261
36
817
705
112
Non-ETF Index
113
98
15
129
(16
)
354
293
61
Fixed income subtotal
908
845
63
854
54
2,614
2,425
189
Multi-asset
289
288
1
270
19
852
852
-
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
140
122
18
128
12
416
350
66
Liquid alternatives
132
105
27
117
15
361
301
60
Currency and commodities
51
30
21
35
16
118
78
40
Alternatives subtotal
323
257
66
280
43
895
729
166
Long-term
3,021
2,821
200
2,755
266
8,653
8,241
412
Cash management
204
159
45
211
(7)
593
447
146
Total base fees
3,225
2,980
245
2,966
259
9,246
8,688
558
Investment advisory performance fees:
Equity
4
1
3
23
(19)
29
5
24
Fixed income
9
-
9
2
7
13
2
11
Multi-asset
10
1
9
2
8
13
7
6
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
6
5
1
32
(26
)
55
40
15
Liquid alternatives
503
114
389
53
450
575
157
418
Alternatives subtotal
509
119
390
85
424
630
197
433
Total performance fees
532
121
411
112
420
685
211
474
Technology services revenue
282
259
23
278
4
834
700
134
Distribution fees:
Retrocessions
188
166
22
162
26
519
491
28
12b-1 fees (US mutual fund distribution fees)
85
90
(5
)
78
7
254
267
(13
)
Other
15
14
1
13
2
44
41
3
Total distribution fees
288
270
18
253
35
817
799
18
Advisory and other revenue:
Advisory
14
21
(7 )
17
(3)
48
62
(14 )
Other
28
41
(13 )
22
6
97
102
(5)
Total advisory and other revenue
42
62
(20)
39
3
145
164
(19)
Total revenue
$
4,369
$
3,692
$
677
$
3,648
$
721
$
11,727
$
10,562
$ 1,165
Highlights
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $245 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by organic growth and the positive impact of market beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM, partially offset by the impact of strategic pricing changes to certain products. Securities lending revenue of $153 million in the current quarter increased from $150 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $259 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the positive impact of market beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM and organic growth, and the effect of one additional day in the quarter, partially offset by lower securities lending revenue. Securities lending revenue of $153 million in the current quarter decreased from $210 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting lower assets spreads.
Performance fees increased $411 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $420 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting strong performance from a single hedge fund with an annual performance measurement period that ends in the third quarter.
Technology services revenue increased $23 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue from Aladdin®.
Advisory and other revenue decreased $20 million from the from the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting the impact of the previously announced charitable contribution of BlackRock's remaining 20% stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (the "Charitable Contribution") in the first quarter of 2020.
8
SUMMARY OF OPERATING EXPENSE
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
2020
Change
2020
2019
Change
Operating expense
Employee compensation and benefits
$
1,411
$
1,111
$
300
$
1,152
$
259
$
3,700
$
3,258
$
442
Distribution and servicing costs:
Retrocessions
188
166
22
162
26
519
491
28
12b-1 costs
83
89
(6
)
75
8
247
265
(18
)
Other
185
172
13
192
(7
)
564
491
73
Total distribution and servicing costs
456
427
29
429
27
1,330
1,247
83
Direct fund expense
257
239
18
246
11
780
733
47
General and administration:
Marketing and promotional
48
79
(31)
39
9
156
241
(85 )
Occupancy and office related
81
75
6
80
1
239
224
15
Portfolio services
73
64
9
65
8
203
191
12
Technology
93
70
23
92
1
273
206
67
Professional services
36
38
(2)
41
(5)
121
115
6
Communications
14
10
4
14
-
40
29
11
Foreign exchange remeasurement
1
(2)
3
1
-
7
18
(11 )
Contingent consideration fair value adjustments
-
(1)
1
(2 )
2
23
18
5
Product launch costs
80
-
80
-
80
164
59
105
Charitable Contribution
-
-
-
-
-
589
-
589
Other general and administration
35
52
(17)
58
(23 )
176
142
34
Total general and administration expense
461
385
76
388
73
1,991
1,243
748
Amortization of intangible assets
27
28
(1)
27
-
79
68
11
Total operating expense
$
2,612
$
2,190
$
422
$
2,242
$
370
$7,880
$ 6,549
$ 1,331
Highlights
Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $300 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $259 million from the second quarter of 2020, driven in part by higher incentive compensation associated with higher performance fees and operating income.
General and administration expense increased $76 million from the third quarter of 2019, reflecting $80 million of product launch costs associated with the September 2020 close of the $2 billion BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The increase also reflected higher technology expense, including certain costs related to COVID-19, and lower marketing and promotional expense.
General and administration expense increased $73 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting $80 million of product launch costs, partially offset by the impact of a $12 million impairment of a fixed asset incurred in the second quarter of 2020.
9
SUMMARY OF NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
2020
Change
2020
2019
Change
Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis
$
224
$
(42
)
$
266
$
357
$
(133
)
$
510
$
140
$
370
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests ("NCI")
153
-
153
188
(35
)
162
17
145
Nonoperating income (expense)(1)
$
71
$
(42 )
$
113
$
169
$
(98)
$
348
$
123
$
225
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
2020
Change
2020
2019
Change
Net gain (loss) on investments(1)
Private equity
$
18
$
6
$
12
$
8
$
10
$
8
$
38
$
(30 )
Real assets
6
12
(6)
-
6
11
22
(11 )
Other alternatives(2)
14
3
11
21
(7)
10
18
(8)
Other investments(3)
55
-
55
130
(75)
35
104
(69 )
Subtotal
93
21
72
159
(66)
64
182
(118 )
Gain related to the Charitable Contribution
-
-
-
-
-
122
-
122
Other gains (losses)(4)
23
(28 )
51
51
(28)
279
25
254
Total net gain (loss) on investments(1)
116
(7
)
123
210
(94
)
465
207
258
Interest and dividend income
9
19
(10
)
10
(1
)
34
68
(34
)
Interest expense
(54
)
(54
)
-
(51
)
(3
)
(151
)
(152
)
1
Net interest expense
(45
)
(35
)
(10
)
(41
)
(4
)
(117
)
(84
)
(33
)
Nonoperating income (expense)(1)
$
71
$
(42
)
$
113
$
169
$
(98
)
$
348
$
123
$
225
Net of net income (loss) attributable to NCI. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating results, which ultimately impacts BlackRock's book value. For more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP see note (2) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12.
Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to direct hedge fund strategies and hedge fund solutions.
Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to unhedged equity, fixed income and multi-asset investments.
The amount for nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a nonoperating pre-tax gain of approximately $240 million in connection with a recapitalization of iCapital Network, Inc. Additional amounts primarily include noncash pre-tax gains (losses) related to the revaluation of a corporate minority investment.
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
Change
2020
Change
2020
2019
Change
(in millions), (unaudited)
Income tax expense (benefit)
$
464
$
341
$
123
$
361
$
103
$
811
$
961
$
(150
)
Effective tax rate
25.4
%
23.3
%
210
bps
22.9
%
250
bps
19.3
%
23.2
%
(390
) bps
Highlights
Third quarter 2020 income tax expense included a $54 million net noncash net income tax expense, related to the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of legislation enacted in the United Kingdom increasing its corporate tax rate.
10
RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Operating income, GAAP basis
$
1,757
$
1,502
$
1,406
$
3,847
$
4,013
Non-GAAP expense adjustment:
Charitable Contribution
-
-
-
589
-
Operating income, as adjusted (1)
1,757
1,502
1,406
4,436
4,013
Product launch costs and commissions
83
-
-
170
61
Operating income used for operating margin measurement
$
1,840
$
1,502
$
1,406
$
4,606
$
4,074
Revenue, GAAP basis
$
4,369
$
3,692
$
3,648
$
11,727
$
10,562
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Distribution fees
(288 )
(270)
(253 )
(817 )
(799)
Investment advisory fees
(168 )
(157)
(176 )
(513 )
(448)
Revenue used for operating margin measurement
$
3,913
$
3,265
$
3,219
$
10,397
$
9,315
Operating margin, GAAP basis
40.2%
40.7%
38.5%
32.8%
38.0%
Operating margin, as adjusted (1)
47.0%
46.0%
43.7%
44.3%
43.7%
See note (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NCI, AS ADJUSTED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis
$
224
$
(42)
$
357
$
510
$
140
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to NCI
153
-
188
162
17
Nonoperating income (expense), net of NCI
71
(42 )
169
348
123
Less: Gain related to the Charitable Contribution
-
-
-
122
-
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss)
attributable to NCI, as adjusted (2)
$
71
$
(42)
$
169
$
226
$
123
See note (2) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK, AS ADJUSTED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(in millions, except per share data), (unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis
$
1,364
$
1,119
$
1,214
$
3,384
$
3,175
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Charitable Contribution, net of tax
-
-
-
226
-
Income tax matters
54
-
-
54
-
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted (3)
$
1,418
$
1,119
$
1,214
$
3,664
$
3,175
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (4)
153.7
156.4
154.7
155.0
157.4
Diluted earnings per common share, GAAP basis (4)
$
8.87
$
7.15
$
7.85
$
21.84
$
20.17
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (3) (4)
$
9.22
$
7.15
$
7.85
$
23.64
$
20.17
See notes (3) and (4) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (unaudited)
BlackRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"); however, management believes evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and considers them to be helpful, for both management and investors, in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance over time. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures as a benchmark to compare its performance with other companies and to enhance the comparability of this information for the reporting periods presented. Non-GAAP measures may pose limitations because they do not include all of BlackRock's revenue and expense. BlackRock's management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
11
Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance. Adjustments to GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP adjustments") include certain items management deems nonrecurring or that occur infrequently, transactions that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.
Computations for all periods are derived from the condensed consolidated statements of income as follows:
Operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted: Management believes operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, are effective indicators of BlackRock's financial performance over time, and, therefore, provide useful disclosure to investors. Management believes that operating margin, as adjusted, reflects the Company's long-term ability to manage ongoing costs in relation to its revenues. The Company uses operating margin, as adjusted, to assess the Company's financial performance and to determine the long-term and annual compensation of the Company's senior-level employees. Furthermore, this metric is used to evaluate the Company's relative performance against industry peers, as it eliminates margin variability arising from the accounting of revenues and expenses related to distributing different product structures in multiple distribution channels utilized by asset managers.
Operating income, as adjusted, included a non-GAAP expense adjustment during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Charitable Contribution expense of $589 million has been excluded from operating income, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature.
Operating income used for measuring operating margin, as adjusted, is equal to operating income, as adjusted, excluding the impact of product launch costs (e.g. closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods.
Revenue used for calculating operating margin, as adjusted, is reduced to exclude all of the Company's distribution fees, which are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of income, as well as a portion of investment advisory fees received that is used to pay distribution and servicing costs. For certain products, based on distinct arrangements, distribution fees are collected by the Company and then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. For other products, investment advisory fees are collected by the Company and a portion is passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. However, in both structures, the third-party client intermediary similarly owns the relationship with the retail client and is responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of distribution and investment advisory fees fluctuates each period primarily based on a predetermined percentage of the value of AUM during the period. These fees also vary based on the type of investment product sold and the geographic location where it is sold. In addition, the Company may waive fees on certain products that could result in the reduction of payments to the third-party intermediaries.
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted: Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating contribution to its results and provides comparability of this information among reporting periods. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, provides a useful measure, for both management and investors, of BlackRock's nonoperating results, which ultimately impact BlackRock's book value. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the noncash, nonoperating pre-tax gain of $122 million related to the Charitable Contribution has been excluded from nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature.
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted: Management believes net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, and diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, are useful measures of BlackRock's profitability and financial performance. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, equals net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis, adjusted for significant nonrecurring items, charges that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.
See aforementioned discussion regarding operating income, as adjusted, operating margin, as adjusted, and nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, for information on the Charitable Contribution.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a discrete tax benefit of $241 million was recognized in connection with the Charitable Contribution. The discrete tax benefit has been excluded from as adjusted results due to the non-recurring nature of the Charitable Contribution. Amounts for income tax matters represent net noncash (benefits) expense primarily associated with the revaluation of certain deferred tax liabilities related to intangible assets and goodwill as a result of tax rate changes. These amounts have been excluded from the as adjusted results as these items will not have a cash flow impact and to ensure comparability among periods presented.
Per share amounts reflect net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
Nonvoting participating preferred stock is considered to be a common stock equivalent for purposes of determining basic and diluted earnings per share calculations.
12
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions.
BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.
BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on financial institutions, the global economy or capital markets, as well as BlackRock's products, clients, vendors and employees, and BlackRock's results of operations, the full extent of which may be unknown;
the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (3) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management ("AUM"); (4) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (5) BlackRock's ability to develop new products and services that address client preferences; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (8) BlackRock's ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; (9) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (10) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (11) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection;
attempts to circumvent BlackRock's operational control environment or the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (13) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock; (14) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock;
the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (17) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (19) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (20) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (21) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds ("ETF") platform; (22) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and (23) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.
BlackRock's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and BlackRock's subsequent filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.govand on BlackRock's website atwww.blackrock.com, discuss these factors in more detail and identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements. The information contained on the Company's website is not a part of this earnings release.
PERFORMANCE NOTES
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Except as specified, the performance information shown is as of September 30, 2020 and is based on preliminary data available at that time. The performance data shown reflects information for all actively and passively managed equity and fixed income accounts, including US registered investment companies, European-domiciled retail funds and separate accounts for which performance data is available, including performance data for high net worth accounts available as of August 31, 2020. The performance data does not include accounts terminated prior to September 30, 2020 and accounts for which data has not yet been verified. If such accounts had been included, the performance data provided may have substantially differed from that shown.
Performance comparisons shown are gross-of-fees for institutional and high net worth separate accounts, and net-of-fees for retail funds. The performance tracking shown for index accounts is based on gross-of-fees performance and includes all institutional accounts and all iShares funds globally using an index strategy. AUM information is based on AUM available as of September 30, 2020 for each account or fund in the asset class shown without adjustment for overlapping management of the same account or fund. Fund performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and distributions.
Performance shown is derived from applicable benchmarks or peer median information, as selected by BlackRock, Inc. Peer medians are based in part on data either from Lipper, Inc. or Morningstar, Inc. for each included product.
13
