Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/12 04:10:00 pm
614.89 USD   +0.54%
06:20aBLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Release
PU
06:20aBLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
06:17aBLACKROCK : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : Q3 2020 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 06:20am EDT

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Samantha Tortora 212.810.5397

Brian Beades 212.810.5596

BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS of $8.87, or $9.22 as adjusted

New York, October 13, 2020 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

$129 billion of quarterly total net inflows, led by continued momentum in fixed income and cash management, with positive flows across all regions, investment styles and product types

7% annualized organic asset growth in the quarter and higher organic base fee growth reflect strength of diversified investment management platform, especially active equities, illiquid alternatives and strategic focus areas of iShares®

18% increase in revenue year-over-year reflects higher performance fees and continued organic growth

17% increase in operating income year-over-year includes the impact of $83 million of product launch costs in the current quarter

24% increase in diluted EPS (29% as adjusted) also reflects higher year-over-year nonoperating income and a lower diluted share count in the current quarter

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:

"As investors around the world navigate current uncertainty, including the pandemic and uneven economic recovery, BlackRock is serving clients' needs with global insights, strategic advice and whole-portfolio solutions. We purposefully built the most comprehensive, fully-integrated, investment and risk management technology platform in the industry to deepen partnerships with clients as we help them achieve their long- term goals.

"BlackRock generated $129 billion of total net inflows in the third quarter, representing 9% annualized organic base fee growth. Our diverse platform saw inflows across all asset classes, investment styles and regions. Notably, more than 50% of long- term flows were driven by clients in Europe and Asia.

"Our results are a validation of our globally integrated asset management and technology business model, which allows us to consistently invest and evolve ahead of client needs. Each of our strategic investment areas, including iShares ETFs, alternatives and technology, continue to grow, while strong investment performance has driven positive active flows over the last year. And as clients look to integrate ESG into their portfolios, BlackRock is uniquely positioned with industry-leading sustainability research, investment strategies and technology.

"We are humbled by the trust our clients place in us, grateful for the dedication of our employees and committed to operating at the highest standards for all of our stakeholders."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q3

Q3

(in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

AUM

$

7,808,497

$

6,963,932

% change

12

%

Average AUM

$

7,678,147

$

6,894,873

% change

11

%

Total net flows

$

128,701

$

84,246

GAAP basis:

Revenue

$

4,369

$

3,692

% change

18

%

Operating income

$

1,757

$

1,502

% change

17

%

Operating margin

40.2

%

40.7

%

Net income(1)

$

1,364

$

1,119

% change

22

%

Diluted EPS

$

8.87

$

7.15

% change

24

%

Weighted average diluted shares

153.7

156.4

% change

(2

)%

As Adjusted:

Operating income(2)

$

1,757

$

1,502

% change

17

%

Operating margin(2)

47.0

%

46.0

%

Net income(1) (2)

$

1,418

$

1,119

% change

27

%

Diluted EPS(2)

$

9.22

$

7.15

% change

29

%

  1. Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
  2. See notes (1) through (4) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

Q3

YTD

2020

2020

(in billions)

Long-term net flows:

$

98

$

141

By region:

Americas

$

41

$

58

EMEA

25

43

APAC

32

40

By client type:

Retail:

$

20

$

34

US

8

15

International

12

19

iShares:

$

41

$

106

Core

14

22

Non-Core

27

84

Institutional:

$

37

$

1

Active

30

30

Index

7

(29 )

Cash management net flows

$

28

$

104

Advisory net flows

$

3

$

18

Total net flows

$

129

$

264

1

BUSINESS RESULTS

September 30, 2020

Q3 2020

Q3 2020

September 30, 2020

Q3 2020

AUM

Base fees(1)

(in millions), (unaudited)

Net flows

AUM

Base fees(1)

% of Total

% of Total

RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE

Retail

$

19,552

$

746,264

$

938

10 %

30 %

iShares ETFs

41,332

2,321,335

1,228

30 %

38 %

Institutional:

Active

29,619

1,427,122

594

18 %

18 %

Index

7,101

2,641,408

261

34 %

8 %

Total institutional

36,720

4,068,530

855

52 %

26 %

Long-term

97,604

7,136,129

3,021

92%

94 %

Cash management

27,766

652,002

204

8%

6 %

Advisory(2)

3,331

20,366

-

-

-

Total

$

128,701

$

7,808,497

$

3,225

100 %

100 %

RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE

Active

$

47,059

$

2,072,673

$

1,511

27 %

47 %

Index and iShares ETFs

50,545

5,063,456

1,510

65 %

47 %

Long-term

97,604

7,136,129

3,021

92%

94 %

Cash management

27,766

652,002

204

8

%

6

%

Advisory(2)

3,331

20,366

-

-

-

Total

$

128,701

$

7,808,497

$

3,225

100

%

100

%

RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

Equity

$

2,168

$

3,784,118

$

1,501

48 %

47 %

Fixed income

70,362

2,531,465

908

33 %

28 %

Multi-asset

13,980

598,246

289

8%

9 %

Alternatives

11,094

222,300

323

3%

10 %

Long-term

97,604

7,136,129

3,021

92%

94 %

Cash management

27,766

652,002

204

8

%

6

%

Advisory(2)

3,331

20,366

-

-

-

Total

$

128,701

$

7,808,497

$

3,225

100

%

100

%

  1. Base fees include investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue.
  2. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("FRBNY") assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM.

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020(1)

One-year period

Three-year period

Five-year period

Fixed income:

Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median

Taxable

83%

87%

86%

Tax-exempt

31%

57%

79%

Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance

82%

97%

92%

Equity:

Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median

Fundamental

76%

80%

82%

Systematic

79%

68%

84%

Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance

94%

98%

98%

  1. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail.

TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (833) 793-7231, or from outside the United States,

  1. 795-5206,shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 2437498). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and ending at midnight on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859- 2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 2437498. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

ABOUT BLACKROCK

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)

Three Months

Three Months Ended

Ended

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

Change

Revenue

Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue

$

3,225

$

2,980

$

245

$

2,966

$

259

Investment advisory performance fees

532

121

411

112

420

Technology services revenue

282

259

23

278

4

Distribution fees

288

270

18

253

35

Advisory and other revenue

42

62

(20

)

39

3

Total revenue

4,369

3,692

677

3,648

721

Expense

Employee compensation and benefits

1,411

1,111

300

1,152

259

Distribution and servicing costs

456

427

29

429

27

Direct fund expense

257

239

18

246

11

General and administration

461

385

76

388

73

Amortization of intangible assets

27

28

(1)

27

-

Total expense

2,612

2,190

422

2,242

370

Operating income

1,757

1,502

255

1,406

351

Nonoperating income (expense)

Net gain (loss) on investments

269

(7

)

276

398

(129

)

Interest and dividend income

9

19

(10

)

10

(1

)

Interest expense

(54

)

(54

)

-

(51

)

(3

)

Total nonoperating income (expense)

224

(42

)

266

357

(133

)

Income before income taxes

1,981

1,460

521

1,763

218

Income tax expense (benefit)

464

341

123

361

103

Net income

1,517

1,119

398

1,402

115

Less:

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

153

-

153

188

(35)

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

$

1,364

$

1,119

$

245

$

1,214

$

150

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

152,488,073

155,280,877

(2,792,804

)

153,732,878

(1,244,805

)

Diluted

153,742,264

156,447,387

(2,705,123

)

154,712,032

(969,768

)

Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders (4)

Basic

$

8.94

$

7.21

$

1.73

$

7.90

$

1.04

Diluted

$

8.87

$

7.15

$

1.72

$

7.85

$

1.02

Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

3.63

$

3.30

$

0.33

$

3.63

$

-

Supplemental information:

AUM (end of period)

$

7,808,497

$

6,963,932

$

844,565

$

7,317,949

$

490,548

Shares outstanding (end of period)

152,496,403

155,173,103

(2,676,700)

152,460,239

36,164

GAAP:

Operating margin

40.2 %

40.7 %

(50 ) bps

38.5 %

170

bps

Effective tax rate

25.4 %

23.3 %

210

bps

22.9 %

250

bps

As adjusted:

Operating income (1)

$

1,757

$

1,502

$

255

$

1,406

$

351

Operating margin (1)

47.0 %

46.0 %

100

bps

43.7 %

330

bps

Nonoperating income (expense), less net income

(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

$

71

$

(42 )

$

113

$

169

$

(98)

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)

$

1,418

$

1,119

$

299

$

1,214

$

204

Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (3) (4)

$

9.22

$

7.15

$

2.07

$

7.85

$

1.37

Effective tax rate

22.5 %

23.3 %

(80 ) bps

22.9 %

(40) bps

See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (4) for more information on as adjusted items.

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

Change

Revenue

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities

lending revenue

$

9,246

$

8,688

$

558

Investment advisory performance fees

685

211

474

Technology services revenue

834

700

134

Distribution fees

817

799

18

Advisory and other revenue

145

164

(19)

Total revenue

11,727

10,562

1,165

Expense

Employee compensation and benefits

3,700

3,258

442

Distribution and servicing costs

1,330

1,247

83

Direct fund expense

780

733

47

General and administration

1,991

1,243

748

Amortization of intangible assets

79

68

11

Total expense

7,880

6,549

1,331

Operating income

3,847

4,013

(166)

Nonoperating income (expense)

Net gain (loss) on investments

627

224

403

Interest and dividend income

34

68

(34)

Interest expense

(151 )

(152 )

1

Total nonoperating income (expense)

510

140

370

Income before income taxes

4,357

4,153

204

Income tax expense (benefit)

811

961

(150)

Net income

3,546

3,192

354

Less:

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

162

17

145

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

$

3,384

$

3,175

$

209

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

153,816,544

156,290,212

(2,473,668)

Diluted

154,959,812

157,385,956

(2,426,144)

Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders (4)

Basic

$

22.00

$

20.31

$

1.69

Diluted

$

21.84

$

20.17

$

1.67

Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

10.89

$

9.90

$

0.99

Supplemental information:

AUM (end of period)

$

7,808,497

$

6,963,932

$

844,565

Shares outstanding (end of period)

152,496,403

155,173,103

(2,676,700)

GAAP:

Operating margin

32.8 %

38.0 %

(520) bps

Effective tax rate

19.3 %

23.2 %

(390) bps

As adjusted:

Operating income (1)

$

4,436

$

4,013

$

423

Operating margin (1)

44.3 %

43.7 %

60

bps

Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss)

attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

$

226

$

123

$

103

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)

$

3,664

$

3,175

$

489

Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (3) (4)

$

23.64

$

20.17

$

3.47

Effective tax rate

21.4 %

23.2 %

(180) bps

See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (4) for more information on as adjusted items.

4

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

(in millions), (unaudited)

Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type

Net

June 30,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2020

(outflows)

change

FX impact(1)

2020

Average AUM (2)

Retail:

Equity

$

254,104

$

7,007

$

15,217

$

3,099

$

279,427

$

272,429

Fixed income

301,160

8,321

4,185

2,342

316,008

311,193

Multi-asset

111,934

1,777

5,618

379

119,708

117,376

Alternatives

27,956

2,447

523

195

31,121

29,759

Retail subtotal

695,154

19,552

25,543

6,015

746,264

730,757

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,470,314

14,851

96,101

5,583

1,586,849

1,560,887

Fixed income

634,098

19,690

5,206

4,005

662,999

657,594

Multi-asset

5,074

154

192

10

5,430

5,297

Alternatives

53,111

6,637

6,254

55

66,057

63,687

iShares ETFs subtotal

2,162,597

41,332

107,753

9,653

2,321,335

2,287,465

Institutional:

Active:

Equity

133,932

4,001

9,709

1,618

149,260

145,197

Fixed income

666,693

12,011

9,122

5,235

693,061

684,720

Multi-asset

426,553

11,354

20,017

6,318

464,242

451,984

Alternatives

114,432

2,253

2,481

1,393

120,559

118,016

Active subtotal

1,341,610

29,619

41,329

14,564

1,427,122

1,399,917

Index:

Equity

1,660,875

(23,691 )

115,515

15,883

1,768,582

1,748,988

Fixed income

809,141

30,340

(2,967 )

22,883

859,397

846,244

Multi-asset

7,801

695

285

85

8,866

8,245

Alternatives

4,519

(243)

211

76

4,563

4,637

Index subtotal

2,482,336

7,101

113,044

38,927

2,641,408

2,608,114

Institutional subtotal

3,823,946

36,720

154,373

53,491

4,068,530

4,008,031

Long-term

6,681,697

97,604

287,669

69,159

7,136,129

7,026,253

Cash management

619,351

27,766

274

4,611

652,002

632,869

Advisory (3)

16,901

3,331

124

10

20,366

19,025

Total

$

7,317,949

$

128,701

$

288,067

$

73,780

$

7,808,497

$

7,678,147

Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)

Net

June 30,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2020

(outflows)

change

FX impact(1)

2020

Average AUM (2)

Active:

Equity

$

312,809

$

10,063

$

21,603

$

3,156

$

347,631

$

338,125

Fixed income

950,143

19,166

13,135

6,968

989,412

976,832

Multi-asset

538,489

13,131

25,635

6,697

583,952

569,360

Alternatives

142,387

4,699

3,003

1,589

151,678

147,775

Active subtotal

1,943,828

47,059

63,376

18,410

2,072,673

2,032,092

Index and iShares ETFs:

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,470,314

14,851

96,101

5,583

1,586,849

1,560,887

Fixed income

634,098

19,690

5,206

4,005

662,999

657,594

Multi-asset

5,074

154

192

10

5,430

5,297

Alternatives

53,111

6,637

6,254

55

66,057

63,687

iShares ETFs subtotal

2,162,597

41,332

107,753

9,653

2,321,335

2,287,465

Non-ETF Index:

Equity

1,736,102

(22,746 )

118,838

17,444

1,849,638

1,828,489

Fixed income

826,851

31,506

(2,795 )

23,492

879,054

865,325

Multi-asset

7,799

695

285

85

8,864

8,245

Alternatives

4,520

(242)

212

75

4,565

4,637

Non-ETF Index subtotal

2,575,272

9,213

116,540

41,096

2,742,121

2,706,696

Index and iShares ETFs subtotal

4,737,869

50,545

224,293

50,749

5,063,456

4,994,161

Long-Term

$

6,681,697

$

97,604

$

287,669

$

69,159

$

7,136,129

$

7,026,253

Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)

Net

June 30,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2020

(outflows)

change

FX impact(1)

2020

Average AUM (2)

Equity

$

3,519,225

$

2,168

$

236,542

$

26,183

$

3,784,118

$

3,727,501

Fixed income

2,411,092

70,362

15,546

34,465

2,531,465

2,499,751

Multi-asset

551,362

13,980

26,112

6,792

598,246

582,902

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

76,607

2,202

104

810

79,723

78,413

Liquid alternatives

63,120

2,553

2,851

731

69,255

66,642

Currency and commodities(4)

60,291

6,339

6,514

178

73,322

71,044

Alternatives subtotal

200,018

11,094

9,469

1,719

222,300

216,099

Long-Term

$

6,681,697

$

97,604

$

287,669

$

69,159

$

7,136,129

$

7,026,253

  1. Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
  2. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
  3. Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the FRBNY assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within Fixed Income iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM in the first table above.
  4. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.

5

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

(in millions), (unaudited)

Year-to-Date Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type

Net

December 31,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact(1)

2020

Average AUM (2)

Retail:

Equity

$

252,413

$

23,244

$

4,038

$

(268 )

$

279,427

$

252,221

Fixed income

305,265

8,564

3,208

(1,029 )

316,008

303,363

Multi-asset

120,439

(3,126)

2,569

(174 )

119,708

114,401

Alternatives

25,180

5,554

317

70

31,121

27,502

Retail subtotal

703,297

34,236

10,132

(1,401 )

746,264

697,487

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,632,972

11,050

(57,319 )

146

1,586,849

1,504,589

Fixed income

565,790

75,359

19,246

2,604

662,999

611,117

Multi-asset

5,210

230

1

(11 )

5,430

5,104

Alternatives

36,093

19,494

10,428

42

66,057

50,403

iShares ETFs subtotal

2,240,065

106,133

(27,644 )

2,781

2,321,335

2,171,213

Institutional:

Active:

Equity

141,118

4,708

3,369

65

149,260

135,354

Fixed income

651,368

3,082

36,857

1,754

693,061

663,749

Multi-asset

434,233

16,211

11,737

2,061

464,242

431,055

Alternatives

111,951

6,269

1,989

350

120,559

114,414

Active subtotal

1,338,670

30,270

53,952

4,230

1,427,122

1,344,572

Index:

Equity

1,793,826

(38,086 )

10,629

2,213

1,768,582

1,674,238

Fixed income

792,969

8,252

58,782

(606 )

859,397

819,510

Multi-asset

8,239

301

237

89

8,866

8,104

Alternatives

4,848

45

(330 )

-

4,563

4,487

Index subtotal

2,599,882

(29,488 )

69,318

1,696

2,641,408

2,506,339

Institutional subtotal

3,938,552

782

123,270

5,926

4,068,530

3,850,911

Long-term

6,881,914

141,151

105,758

7,306

7,136,129

6,719,611

Cash management

545,949

104,405

156

1,492

652,002

602,703

Advisory (3)

1,770

18,350

266

(20

)

20,366

10,679

Total

$

7,429,633

$

263,906

$

106,180

$

8,778

$

7,808,497

$

7,332,993

Year-to-Date Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)

Net

December 31,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact(1)

2020

Average AUM (2)

Active:

Equity

$

316,145

$

21,616

$

9,531

$

339

$

347,631

$

311,834

Fixed income

939,275

10,151

39,061

925

989,412

949,178

Multi-asset

554,672

13,086

14,307

1,887

583,952

545,455

Alternatives

137,130

11,822

2,306

420

151,678

141,915

Active subtotal

1,947,222

56,675

65,205

3,571

2,072,673

1,948,382

Index and iShares ETFs:

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,632,972

11,050

(57,319 )

146

1,586,849

1,504,589

Fixed income

565,790

75,359

19,246

2,604

662,999

611,117

Multi-asset

5,210

230

1

(11 )

5,430

5,104

Alternatives

36,093

19,494

10,428

42

66,057

50,403

iShares ETFs subtotal

2,240,065

106,133

(27,644 )

2,781

2,321,335

2,171,213

Non-ETF Index:

Equity

1,871,212

(31,750 )

8,505

1,671

1,849,638

1,749,979

Fixed income

810,327

9,747

59,786

(806 )

879,054

837,444

Multi-asset

8,239

300

236

89

8,864

8,105

Alternatives

4,849

46

(330 )

-

4,565

4,488

Non-ETF Index subtotal

2,694,627

(21,657 )

68,197

954

2,742,121

2,600,016

Index and iShares ETFs subtotal

4,934,692

84,476

40,553

3,735

5,063,456

4,771,229

Long-Term

$

6,881,914

$

141,151

$

105,758

$

7,306

$

7,136,129

$

6,719,611

Year-to-Date Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)

Net

December 31,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact(1)

2020

Average AUM (2)

Equity

$

3,820,329

$

916

$

(39,283 )

$

2,156

$

3,784,118

$

3,566,402

Fixed income

2,315,392

95,257

118,093

2,723

2,531,465

2,397,739

Multi-asset

568,121

13,616

14,544

1,965

598,246

558,664

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

75,349

6,354

(2,025 )

45

79,723

76,697

Liquid alternatives

59,048

5,509

4,387

311

69,255

62,528

Currency and commodities(4)

43,675

19,499

10,042

106

73,322

57,581

Alternatives subtotal

178,072

31,362

12,404

462

222,300

196,806

Long-Term

$

6,881,914

$

141,151

$

105,758

$

7,306

$

7,136,129

$

6,719,611

  1. Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
  2. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing ten months.
  3. Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the FRBNY assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within Fixed Income iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM in the first table above.
  4. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.

6

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

(in millions), (unaudited)

Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type

Net

September 30,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2020

Average AUM (2)

Retail:

Equity

$

231,645

$

25,180

$

19,098

$

3,504

$

279,427

$

248,948

Fixed income

297,186

13,556

3,959

1,307

316,008

302,419

Multi-asset

116,040

(3,714)

7,030

352

119,708

115,092

Alternatives

23,247

7,224

405

245

31,121

26,667

Retail subtotal

668,118

42,246

30,492

5,408

746,264

693,126

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,468,711

60,122

52,720

5,296

1,586,849

1,507,986

Fixed income

539,260

100,322

17,597

5,820

662,999

596,496

Multi-asset

4,659

610

165

(4 )

5,430

5,038

Alternatives

34,188

20,281

11,510

78

66,057

46,774

iShares ETFs subtotal

2,046,818

181,335

81,992

11,190

2,321,335

2,156,294

Institutional:

Active:

Equity

128,723

5,232

13,331

1,974

149,260

134,610

Fixed income

649,883

(2,066)

38,293

6,951

693,061

660,994

Multi-asset

398,937

31,429

26,224

7,652

464,242

425,765

Alternatives

105,521

10,972

2,293

1,773

120,559

112,942

Active subtotal

1,283,064

45,567

80,141

18,350

1,427,122

1,334,311

Index:

Equity

1,659,424

(51,017 )

140,271

19,904

1,768,582

1,681,295

Fixed income

781,102

21,719

30,216

26,360

859,397

812,141

Multi-asset

8,085

247

441

93

8,866

8,095

Alternatives

4,570

90

(179 )

82

4,563

4,526

Index subtotal

2,453,181

(28,961 )

170,749

46,439

2,641,408

2,506,057

Institutional subtotal

3,736,245

16,606

250,890

64,789

4,068,530

3,840,368

Long-term

6,451,181

240,187

363,374

81,387

7,136,129

6,689,788

Cash management

510,984

134,204

1,164

5,650

652,002

583,512

Advisory (3)

1,767

18,353

252

(6

)

20,366

8,618

Total

$

6,963,932

$

392,744

$

364,790

$

87,031

$

7,808,497

$

7,281,918

Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)

Net

September 30,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2020

Average AUM (2)

Active:

Equity

$

290,519

$

22,302

$

30,974

$

3,836

$

347,631

$

308,605

Fixed income

931,179

9,025

41,606

7,602

989,412

945,830

Multi-asset

514,973

27,720

33,255

8,004

583,952

540,857

Alternatives

128,766

18,195

2,699

2,018

151,678

139,608

Active subtotal

1,865,437

77,242

108,534

21,460

2,072,673

1,934,900

Index and iShares ETFs:

iShares ETFs

Equity

1,468,711

60,122

52,720

5,296

1,586,849

1,507,986

Fixed income

539,260

100,322

17,597

5,820

662,999

596,496

Multi-asset

4,659

610

165

(4 )

5,430

5,038

Alternatives

34,188

20,281

11,510

78

66,057

46,774

iShares ETFs subtotal

2,046,818

181,335

81,992

11,190

2,321,335

2,156,294

Non-ETF Index

Equity

1,729,273

(42,907 )

141,726

21,546

1,849,638

1,756,248

Fixed income

796,992

24,184

30,862

27,016

879,054

829,724

Multi-asset

8,089

242

440

93

8,864

8,095

Alternatives

4,572

91

(180 )

82

4,565

4,527

Non-ETF Index subtotal

2,538,926

(18,390 )

172,848

48,737

2,742,121

2,598,594

Index and iShares ETFs subtotal

4,585,744

162,945

254,840

59,927

5,063,456

4,754,888

Long-Term

$

6,451,181

$

240,187

$

363,374

$

81,387

$

7,136,129

$

6,689,788

Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)

Net

September 30,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2020

Average AUM (2)

Equity

$

3,488,503

$

39,517

$

225,420

$

30,678

$

3,784,118

$

3,572,839

Fixed income

2,267,431

133,531

90,065

40,438

2,531,465

2,372,050

Multi-asset

527,721

28,572

33,860

8,093

598,246

553,990

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

70,516

10,420

(2,177 )

964

79,723

75,583

Liquid alternatives

55,544

7,804

4,904

1,003

69,255

61,331

Currency and commodities(4)

41,466

20,343

11,302

211

73,322

53,995

Alternatives subtotal

167,526

38,567

14,029

2,178

222,300

190,909

Long-Term

$

6,451,181

$

240,187

$

363,374

$

81,387

$

7,136,129

$

6,689,788

  1. Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
  2. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months.
  3. Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the FRBNY assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within Fixed Income iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM in the first table above.
  4. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.

7

SUMMARY OF REVENUE

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

2020

Change

2020

2019

Change

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue:

Equity:

Active

$

457

$

391

$

66

$

381

$

76

$

1,236

$

1,151

$

85

iShares ETFs

880

872

8

792

88

2,551

2,589

(38 )

Non-ETF Index

164

168

(4 )

178

(14)

505

495

10

Equity subtotal

1,501

1,431

70

1,351

150

4,292

4,235

57

Fixed income:

Active

498

496

2

464

34

1,443

1,427

16

iShares ETFs

297

251

46

261

36

817

705

112

Non-ETF Index

113

98

15

129

(16

)

354

293

61

Fixed income subtotal

908

845

63

854

54

2,614

2,425

189

Multi-asset

289

288

1

270

19

852

852

-

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

140

122

18

128

12

416

350

66

Liquid alternatives

132

105

27

117

15

361

301

60

Currency and commodities

51

30

21

35

16

118

78

40

Alternatives subtotal

323

257

66

280

43

895

729

166

Long-term

3,021

2,821

200

2,755

266

8,653

8,241

412

Cash management

204

159

45

211

(7)

593

447

146

Total base fees

3,225

2,980

245

2,966

259

9,246

8,688

558

Investment advisory performance fees:

Equity

4

1

3

23

(19)

29

5

24

Fixed income

9

-

9

2

7

13

2

11

Multi-asset

10

1

9

2

8

13

7

6

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

6

5

1

32

(26

)

55

40

15

Liquid alternatives

503

114

389

53

450

575

157

418

Alternatives subtotal

509

119

390

85

424

630

197

433

Total performance fees

532

121

411

112

420

685

211

474

Technology services revenue

282

259

23

278

4

834

700

134

Distribution fees:

Retrocessions

188

166

22

162

26

519

491

28

12b-1 fees (US mutual fund distribution fees)

85

90

(5

)

78

7

254

267

(13

)

Other

15

14

1

13

2

44

41

3

Total distribution fees

288

270

18

253

35

817

799

18

Advisory and other revenue:

Advisory

14

21

(7 )

17

(3)

48

62

(14 )

Other

28

41

(13 )

22

6

97

102

(5)

Total advisory and other revenue

42

62

(20)

39

3

145

164

(19)

Total revenue

$

4,369

$

3,692

$

677

$

3,648

$

721

$

11,727

$

10,562

$ 1,165

Highlights

  • Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $245 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by organic growth and the positive impact of market beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM, partially offset by the impact of strategic pricing changes to certain products. Securities lending revenue of $153 million in the current quarter increased from $150 million in the third quarter of 2019.
    Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $259 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the positive impact of market beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM and organic growth, and the effect of one additional day in the quarter, partially offset by lower securities lending revenue. Securities lending revenue of $153 million in the current quarter decreased from $210 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting lower assets spreads.
  • Performance fees increased $411 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $420 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting strong performance from a single hedge fund with an annual performance measurement period that ends in the third quarter.
  • Technology services revenue increased $23 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue from Aladdin®.
  • Advisory and other revenue decreased $20 million from the from the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting the impact of the previously announced charitable contribution of BlackRock's remaining 20% stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (the "Charitable Contribution") in the first quarter of 2020.

8

SUMMARY OF OPERATING EXPENSE

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

2020

Change

2020

2019

Change

Operating expense

Employee compensation and benefits

$

1,411

$

1,111

$

300

$

1,152

$

259

$

3,700

$

3,258

$

442

Distribution and servicing costs:

Retrocessions

188

166

22

162

26

519

491

28

12b-1 costs

83

89

(6

)

75

8

247

265

(18

)

Other

185

172

13

192

(7

)

564

491

73

Total distribution and servicing costs

456

427

29

429

27

1,330

1,247

83

Direct fund expense

257

239

18

246

11

780

733

47

General and administration:

Marketing and promotional

48

79

(31)

39

9

156

241

(85 )

Occupancy and office related

81

75

6

80

1

239

224

15

Portfolio services

73

64

9

65

8

203

191

12

Technology

93

70

23

92

1

273

206

67

Professional services

36

38

(2)

41

(5)

121

115

6

Communications

14

10

4

14

-

40

29

11

Foreign exchange remeasurement

1

(2)

3

1

-

7

18

(11 )

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments

-

(1)

1

(2 )

2

23

18

5

Product launch costs

80

-

80

-

80

164

59

105

Charitable Contribution

-

-

-

-

-

589

-

589

Other general and administration

35

52

(17)

58

(23 )

176

142

34

Total general and administration expense

461

385

76

388

73

1,991

1,243

748

Amortization of intangible assets

27

28

(1)

27

-

79

68

11

Total operating expense

$

2,612

$

2,190

$

422

$

2,242

$

370

$7,880

$ 6,549

$ 1,331

Highlights

  • Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $300 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $259 million from the second quarter of 2020, driven in part by higher incentive compensation associated with higher performance fees and operating income.
  • General and administration expense increased $76 million from the third quarter of 2019, reflecting $80 million of product launch costs associated with the September 2020 close of the $2 billion BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The increase also reflected higher technology expense, including certain costs related to COVID-19, and lower marketing and promotional expense.
    General and administration expense increased $73 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting $80 million of product launch costs, partially offset by the impact of a $12 million impairment of a fixed asset incurred in the second quarter of 2020.

9

SUMMARY OF NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

2020

Change

2020

2019

Change

Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis

$

224

$

(42

)

$

266

$

357

$

(133

)

$

510

$

140

$

370

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests ("NCI")

153

-

153

188

(35

)

162

17

145

Nonoperating income (expense)(1)

$

71

$

(42 )

$

113

$

169

$

(98)

$

348

$

123

$

225

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

2020

Change

2020

2019

Change

Net gain (loss) on investments(1)

Private equity

$

18

$

6

$

12

$

8

$

10

$

8

$

38

$

(30 )

Real assets

6

12

(6)

-

6

11

22

(11 )

Other alternatives(2)

14

3

11

21

(7)

10

18

(8)

Other investments(3)

55

-

55

130

(75)

35

104

(69 )

Subtotal

93

21

72

159

(66)

64

182

(118 )

Gain related to the Charitable Contribution

-

-

-

-

-

122

-

122

Other gains (losses)(4)

23

(28 )

51

51

(28)

279

25

254

Total net gain (loss) on investments(1)

116

(7

)

123

210

(94

)

465

207

258

Interest and dividend income

9

19

(10

)

10

(1

)

34

68

(34

)

Interest expense

(54

)

(54

)

-

(51

)

(3

)

(151

)

(152

)

1

Net interest expense

(45

)

(35

)

(10

)

(41

)

(4

)

(117

)

(84

)

(33

)

Nonoperating income (expense)(1)

$

71

$

(42

)

$

113

$

169

$

(98

)

$

348

$

123

$

225

  1. Net of net income (loss) attributable to NCI. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating results, which ultimately impacts BlackRock's book value. For more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP see note (2) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12.
  2. Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to direct hedge fund strategies and hedge fund solutions.
  3. Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to unhedged equity, fixed income and multi-asset investments.
  4. The amount for nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a nonoperating pre-tax gain of approximately $240 million in connection with a recapitalization of iCapital Network, Inc. Additional amounts primarily include noncash pre-tax gains (losses) related to the revaluation of a corporate minority investment.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

Change

2020

2019

Change

(in millions), (unaudited)

Income tax expense (benefit)

$

464

$

341

$

123

$

361

$

103

$

811

$

961

$

(150

)

Effective tax rate

25.4

%

23.3

%

210

bps

22.9

%

250

bps

19.3

%

23.2

%

(390

) bps

Highlights

  • Third quarter 2020 income tax expense included a $54 million net noncash net income tax expense, related to the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of legislation enacted in the United Kingdom increasing its corporate tax rate.

10

RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Operating income, GAAP basis

$

1,757

$

1,502

$

1,406

$

3,847

$

4,013

Non-GAAP expense adjustment:

Charitable Contribution

-

-

-

589

-

Operating income, as adjusted (1)

1,757

1,502

1,406

4,436

4,013

Product launch costs and commissions

83

-

-

170

61

Operating income used for operating margin measurement

$

1,840

$

1,502

$

1,406

$

4,606

$

4,074

Revenue, GAAP basis

$

4,369

$

3,692

$

3,648

$

11,727

$

10,562

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Distribution fees

(288 )

(270)

(253 )

(817 )

(799)

Investment advisory fees

(168 )

(157)

(176 )

(513 )

(448)

Revenue used for operating margin measurement

$

3,913

$

3,265

$

3,219

$

10,397

$

9,315

Operating margin, GAAP basis

40.2%

40.7%

38.5%

32.8%

38.0%

Operating margin, as adjusted (1)

47.0%

46.0%

43.7%

44.3%

43.7%

See note (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NCI, AS ADJUSTED

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis

$

224

$

(42)

$

357

$

510

$

140

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to NCI

153

-

188

162

17

Nonoperating income (expense), net of NCI

71

(42 )

169

348

123

Less: Gain related to the Charitable Contribution

-

-

-

122

-

Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss)

attributable to NCI, as adjusted (2)

$

71

$

(42)

$

169

$

226

$

123

See note (2) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK, AS ADJUSTED

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(in millions, except per share data), (unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis

$

1,364

$

1,119

$

1,214

$

3,384

$

3,175

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Charitable Contribution, net of tax

-

-

-

226

-

Income tax matters

54

-

-

54

-

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted (3)

$

1,418

$

1,119

$

1,214

$

3,664

$

3,175

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (4)

153.7

156.4

154.7

155.0

157.4

Diluted earnings per common share, GAAP basis (4)

$

8.87

$

7.15

$

7.85

$

21.84

$

20.17

Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (3) (4)

$

9.22

$

7.15

$

7.85

$

23.64

$

20.17

See notes (3) and (4) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (unaudited)

BlackRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"); however, management believes evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and considers them to be helpful, for both management and investors, in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance over time. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures as a benchmark to compare its performance with other companies and to enhance the comparability of this information for the reporting periods presented. Non-GAAP measures may pose limitations because they do not include all of BlackRock's revenue and expense. BlackRock's management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

11

Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance. Adjustments to GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP adjustments") include certain items management deems nonrecurring or that occur infrequently, transactions that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.

Computations for all periods are derived from the condensed consolidated statements of income as follows:

  1. Operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted: Management believes operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, are effective indicators of BlackRock's financial performance over time, and, therefore, provide useful disclosure to investors. Management believes that operating margin, as adjusted, reflects the Company's long-term ability to manage ongoing costs in relation to its revenues. The Company uses operating margin, as adjusted, to assess the Company's financial performance and to determine the long-term and annual compensation of the Company's senior-level employees. Furthermore, this metric is used to evaluate the Company's relative performance against industry peers, as it eliminates margin variability arising from the accounting of revenues and expenses related to distributing different product structures in multiple distribution channels utilized by asset managers.
  • Operating income, as adjusted, included a non-GAAP expense adjustment during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Charitable Contribution expense of $589 million has been excluded from operating income, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature.
  • Operating income used for measuring operating margin, as adjusted, is equal to operating income, as adjusted, excluding the impact of product launch costs (e.g. closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods.
  • Revenue used for calculating operating margin, as adjusted, is reduced to exclude all of the Company's distribution fees, which are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of income, as well as a portion of investment advisory fees received that is used to pay distribution and servicing costs. For certain products, based on distinct arrangements, distribution fees are collected by the Company and then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. For other products, investment advisory fees are collected by the Company and a portion is passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. However, in both structures, the third-party client intermediary similarly owns the relationship with the retail client and is responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of distribution and investment advisory fees fluctuates each period primarily based on a predetermined percentage of the value of AUM during the period. These fees also vary based on the type of investment product sold and the geographic location where it is sold. In addition, the Company may waive fees on certain products that could result in the reduction of payments to the third-party intermediaries.
  1. Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted: Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating contribution to its results and provides comparability of this information among reporting periods. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, provides a useful measure, for both management and investors, of BlackRock's nonoperating results, which ultimately impact BlackRock's book value. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the noncash, nonoperating pre-tax gain of $122 million related to the Charitable Contribution has been excluded from nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature.
  2. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted: Management believes net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, and diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, are useful measures of BlackRock's profitability and financial performance. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, equals net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis, adjusted for significant nonrecurring items, charges that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.

See aforementioned discussion regarding operating income, as adjusted, operating margin, as adjusted, and nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, for information on the Charitable Contribution.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a discrete tax benefit of $241 million was recognized in connection with the Charitable Contribution. The discrete tax benefit has been excluded from as adjusted results due to the non-recurring nature of the Charitable Contribution. Amounts for income tax matters represent net noncash (benefits) expense primarily associated with the revaluation of certain deferred tax liabilities related to intangible assets and goodwill as a result of tax rate changes. These amounts have been excluded from the as adjusted results as these items will not have a cash flow impact and to ensure comparability among periods presented.

Per share amounts reflect net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

  1. Nonvoting participating preferred stock is considered to be a common stock equivalent for purposes of determining basic and diluted earnings per share calculations.

12

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on financial institutions, the global economy or capital markets, as well as BlackRock's products, clients, vendors and employees, and BlackRock's results of operations, the full extent of which may be unknown;

  1. the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (3) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management ("AUM"); (4) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (5) BlackRock's ability to develop new products and services that address client preferences; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (8) BlackRock's ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; (9) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (10) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (11) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection;
  1. attempts to circumvent BlackRock's operational control environment or the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (13) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock; (14) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock;
  1. the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (17) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (19) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (20) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (21) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds ("ETF") platform; (22) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and (23) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

BlackRock's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and BlackRock's subsequent filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com, discuss these factors in more detail and identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements. The information contained on the Company's website is not a part of this earnings release.

PERFORMANCE NOTES

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Except as specified, the performance information shown is as of September 30, 2020 and is based on preliminary data available at that time. The performance data shown reflects information for all actively and passively managed equity and fixed income accounts, including US registered investment companies, European-domiciled retail funds and separate accounts for which performance data is available, including performance data for high net worth accounts available as of August 31, 2020. The performance data does not include accounts terminated prior to September 30, 2020 and accounts for which data has not yet been verified. If such accounts had been included, the performance data provided may have substantially differed from that shown.

Performance comparisons shown are gross-of-fees for institutional and high net worth separate accounts, and net-of-fees for retail funds. The performance tracking shown for index accounts is based on gross-of-fees performance and includes all institutional accounts and all iShares funds globally using an index strategy. AUM information is based on AUM available as of September 30, 2020 for each account or fund in the asset class shown without adjustment for overlapping management of the same account or fund. Fund performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and distributions.

Performance shown is derived from applicable benchmarks or peer median information, as selected by BlackRock, Inc. Peer medians are based in part on data either from Lipper, Inc. or Morningstar, Inc. for each included product.

13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 10:19:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
06:20aBLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Release
PU
06:20aBLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
06:17aBLACKROCK : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
06:12aU.S. Stock Futures Slip After J&J's Vaccine Trial Hits Snag
DJ
05:32aU.S. Stock Futures Slip After J&J's Vaccine Trial Hits Snag
DJ
10/12VESTAS WIND A/S : Major shareholder announcement - BlackRock, Inc.' s holding as..
AQ
10/09Microsoft to Allow Some Employees to Opt for Permanent Remote Work -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
10/09SpartanNash Shares Surge 35% as Amazon Gets Warrant to Buy Stake
DJ
10/09CALEDONIA MINING : Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
AQ
10/08Senate Democrats question BlackRock climate commitment
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 326 M - -
Net income 2020 4 419 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 93 761 M 93 761 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 657,94 $
Last Close Price 614,89 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.21.66%93 761
UBS GROUP AG-12.68%41 914
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.88%33 494
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.17.44%32 479
STATE STREET CORPORATION-15.02%23 687
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.3.28%20 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group