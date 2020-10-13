BlackRock : Q3 2020 Earnings Release 0 10/13/2020 | 06:20am EDT Send by mail :

(NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. $129 billion of quarterly total net inflows, led by continued momentum in fixed income and cash management, with positive flows across all regions, investment styles and product types 7% annualized organic asset growth in the quarter and higher organic base fee growth reflect strength of diversified investment management platform, especially active equities, illiquid alternatives and strategic focus areas of iShares® 18% increase in revenue year-over-year reflects higher performance fees and continued organic growth 17% increase in operating income year-over-year includes the impact of $83 million of product launch costs in the current quarter 24% increase in diluted EPS (29% as adjusted) also reflects higher year-over-year nonoperating income and a lower diluted share count in the current quarter Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO: "As investors around the world navigate current uncertainty, including the pandemic and uneven economic recovery, BlackRock is serving clients' needs with global insights, strategic advice and whole-portfolio solutions. We purposefully built the most comprehensive, fully-integrated, investment and risk management technology platform in the industry to deepen partnerships with clients as we help them achieve their long- term goals. "BlackRock generated $129 billion of total net inflows in the third quarter, representing 9% annualized organic base fee growth. Our diverse platform saw inflows across all asset classes, investment styles and regions. Notably, more than 50% of long- term flows were driven by clients in Europe and Asia. "Our results are a validation of our globally integrated asset management and technology business model, which allows us to consistently invest and evolve ahead of client needs. Each of our strategic investment areas, including iShares ETFs, alternatives and technology, continue to grow, while strong investment performance has driven positive active flows over the last year. And as clients look to integrate ESG into their portfolios, BlackRock is uniquely positioned with industry-leading sustainability research, investment strategies and technology. "We are humbled by the trust our clients place in us, grateful for the dedication of our employees and committed to operating at the highest standards for all of our stakeholders." FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 Q3 (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 AUM $ 7,808,497 $ 6,963,932 % change 12 % Average AUM $ 7,678,147 $ 6,894,873 % change 11 % Total net flows $ 128,701 $ 84,246 GAAP basis: Revenue $ 4,369 $ 3,692 % change 18 % Operating income $ 1,757 $ 1,502 % change 17 % Operating margin 40.2 % 40.7 % Net income(1) $ 1,364 $ 1,119 % change 22 % Diluted EPS $ 8.87 $ 7.15 % change 24 % Weighted average diluted shares 153.7 156.4 % change (2 )% As Adjusted: Operating income(2) $ 1,757 $ 1,502 % change 17 % Operating margin(2) 47.0 % 46.0 % Net income(1) (2) $ 1,418 $ 1,119 % change 27 % Diluted EPS(2) $ 9.22 $ 7.15 % change 29 % Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. See notes (1) through (4) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP. NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS Q3 YTD 2020 2020 (in billions) Long-term net flows: $ 98 $ 141 By region: Americas $ 41 $ 58 EMEA 25 43 APAC 32 40 By client type: Retail: $ 20 $ 34 US 8 15 International 12 19 iShares: $ 41 $ 106 Core 14 22 Non-Core 27 84 Institutional: $ 37 $ 1 Active 30 30 Index 7 (29 ) Cash management net flows $ 28 $ 104 Advisory net flows $ 3 $ 18 Total net flows $ 129 $ 264 1 BUSINESS RESULTS September 30, 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 September 30, 2020 Q3 2020 AUM Base fees(1) (in millions), (unaudited) Net flows AUM Base fees(1) % of Total % of Total RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE Retail $ 19,552 $ 746,264 $ 938 10 % 30 % iShares ETFs 41,332 2,321,335 1,228 30 % 38 % Institutional: Active 29,619 1,427,122 594 18 % 18 % Index 7,101 2,641,408 261 34 % 8 % Total institutional 36,720 4,068,530 855 52 % 26 % Long-term 97,604 7,136,129 3,021 92% 94 % Cash management 27,766 652,002 204 8% 6 % Advisory(2) 3,331 20,366 - - - Total $ 128,701 $ 7,808,497 $ 3,225 100 % 100 % RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE Active $ 47,059 $ 2,072,673 $ 1,511 27 % 47 % Index and iShares ETFs 50,545 5,063,456 1,510 65 % 47 % Long-term 97,604 7,136,129 3,021 92% 94 % Cash management 27,766 652,002 204 8 % 6 % Advisory(2) 3,331 20,366 - - - Total $ 128,701 $ 7,808,497 $ 3,225 100 % 100 % RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE Equity $ 2,168 $ 3,784,118 $ 1,501 48 % 47 % Fixed income 70,362 2,531,465 908 33 % 28 % Multi-asset 13,980 598,246 289 8% 9 % Alternatives 11,094 222,300 323 3% 10 % Long-term 97,604 7,136,129 3,021 92% 94 % Cash management 27,766 652,002 204 8 % 6 % Advisory(2) 3,331 20,366 - - - Total $ 128,701 $ 7,808,497 $ 3,225 100 % 100 % Base fees include investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("FRBNY") assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM. INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020(1) One-year period Three-year period Five-year period Fixed income: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Taxable 83% 87% 86% Tax-exempt 31% 57% 79% Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 82% 97% 92% Equity: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Fundamental 76% 80% 82% Systematic 79% 68% 84% Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 94% 98% 98% Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock. 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended September 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 Change Revenue Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue $ 3,225 $ 2,980 $ 245 $ 2,966 $ 259 Investment advisory performance fees 532 121 411 112 420 Technology services revenue 282 259 23 278 4 Distribution fees 288 270 18 253 35 Advisory and other revenue 42 62 (20 ) 39 3 Total revenue 4,369 3,692 677 3,648 721 Expense Employee compensation and benefits 1,411 1,111 300 1,152 259 Distribution and servicing costs 456 427 29 429 27 Direct fund expense 257 239 18 246 11 General and administration 461 385 76 388 73 Amortization of intangible assets 27 28 (1) 27 - Total expense 2,612 2,190 422 2,242 370 Operating income 1,757 1,502 255 1,406 351 Nonoperating income (expense) Net gain (loss) on investments 269 (7 ) 276 398 (129 ) Interest and dividend income 9 19 (10 ) 10 (1 ) Interest expense (54 ) (54 ) - (51 ) (3 ) Total nonoperating income (expense) 224 (42 ) 266 357 (133 ) Income before income taxes 1,981 1,460 521 1,763 218 Income tax expense (benefit) 464 341 123 361 103 Net income 1,517 1,119 398 1,402 115 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 153 - 153 188 (35) Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. $ 1,364 $ 1,119 $ 245 $ 1,214 $ 150 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 152,488,073 155,280,877 (2,792,804 ) 153,732,878 (1,244,805 ) Diluted 153,742,264 156,447,387 (2,705,123 ) 154,712,032 (969,768 ) Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders (4) Basic $ 8.94 $ 7.21 $ 1.73 $ 7.90 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 8.87 $ 7.15 $ 1.72 $ 7.85 $ 1.02 Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 3.63 $ 3.30 $ 0.33 $ 3.63 $ - Supplemental information: AUM (end of period) $ 7,808,497 $ 6,963,932 $ 844,565 $ 7,317,949 $ 490,548 Shares outstanding (end of period) 152,496,403 155,173,103 (2,676,700) 152,460,239 36,164 GAAP: Operating margin 40.2 % 40.7 % (50 ) bps 38.5 % 170 bps Effective tax rate 25.4 % 23.3 % 210 bps 22.9 % 250 bps As adjusted: Operating income (1) $ 1,757 $ 1,502 $ 255 $ 1,406 $ 351 Operating margin (1) 47.0 % 46.0 % 100 bps 43.7 % 330 bps Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) $ 71 $ (42 ) $ 113 $ 169 $ (98) Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3) $ 1,418 $ 1,119 $ 299 $ 1,214 $ 204 Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders per share (3) (4) $ 9.22 $ 7.15 $ 2.07 $ 7.85 $ 1.37 Effective tax rate 22.5 % 23.3 % (80 ) bps 22.9 % (40) bps See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (4) for more information on as adjusted items. 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change Revenue Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue $ 9,246 $ 8,688 $ 558 Investment advisory performance fees 685 211 474 Technology services revenue 834 700 134 Distribution fees 817 799 18 Advisory and other revenue 145 164 (19) Total revenue 11,727 10,562 1,165 Expense Employee compensation and benefits 3,700 3,258 442 Distribution and servicing costs 1,330 1,247 83 Direct fund expense 780 733 47 General and administration 1,991 1,243 748 Amortization of intangible assets 79 68 11 Total expense 7,880 6,549 1,331 Operating income 3,847 4,013 (166) Nonoperating income (expense) Net gain (loss) on investments 627 224 403 Interest and dividend income 34 68 (34) Interest expense (151 ) (152 ) 1 Total nonoperating income (expense) 510 140 370 Income before income taxes 4,357 4,153 204 Income tax expense (benefit) 811 961 (150) Net income 3,546 3,192 354 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 162 17 145 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. $ 3,384 $ 3,175 $ 209 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 153,816,544 156,290,212 (2,473,668) Diluted 154,959,812 157,385,956 (2,426,144) Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders (4) Basic $ 22.00 $ 20.31 $ 1.69 Diluted $ 21.84 $ 20.17 $ 1.67 Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 10.89 $ 9.90 $ 0.99 Supplemental information: AUM (end of period) $ 7,808,497 $ 6,963,932 $ 844,565 Shares outstanding (end of period) 152,496,403 155,173,103 (2,676,700) GAAP: Operating margin 32.8 % 38.0 % (520) bps Effective tax rate 19.3 % 23.2 % (390) bps As adjusted: Operating income (1) $ 4,436 $ 4,013 $ 423 Operating margin (1) 44.3 % 43.7 % 60 bps Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) $ 226 $ 123 $ 103 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3) $ 3,664 $ 3,175 $ 489 Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders per share (3) (4) $ 23.64 $ 20.17 $ 3.47 Effective tax rate 21.4 % 23.2 % (180) bps See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (4) for more information on as adjusted items. 4 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net June 30, inflows Market September 30, 2020 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2020 Average AUM (2) Retail: Equity $ 254,104 $ 7,007 $ 15,217 $ 3,099 $ 279,427 $ 272,429 Fixed income 301,160 8,321 4,185 2,342 316,008 311,193 Multi-asset 111,934 1,777 5,618 379 119,708 117,376 Alternatives 27,956 2,447 523 195 31,121 29,759 Retail subtotal 695,154 19,552 25,543 6,015 746,264 730,757 iShares ETFs: Equity 1,470,314 14,851 96,101 5,583 1,586,849 1,560,887 Fixed income 634,098 19,690 5,206 4,005 662,999 657,594 Multi-asset 5,074 154 192 10 5,430 5,297 Alternatives 53,111 6,637 6,254 55 66,057 63,687 iShares ETFs subtotal 2,162,597 41,332 107,753 9,653 2,321,335 2,287,465 Institutional: Active: Equity 133,932 4,001 9,709 1,618 149,260 145,197 Fixed income 666,693 12,011 9,122 5,235 693,061 684,720 Multi-asset 426,553 11,354 20,017 6,318 464,242 451,984 Alternatives 114,432 2,253 2,481 1,393 120,559 118,016 Active subtotal 1,341,610 29,619 41,329 14,564 1,427,122 1,399,917 Index: Equity 1,660,875 (23,691 ) 115,515 15,883 1,768,582 1,748,988 Fixed income 809,141 30,340 (2,967 ) 22,883 859,397 846,244 Multi-asset 7,801 695 285 85 8,866 8,245 Alternatives 4,519 (243) 211 76 4,563 4,637 Index subtotal 2,482,336 7,101 113,044 38,927 2,641,408 2,608,114 Institutional subtotal 3,823,946 36,720 154,373 53,491 4,068,530 4,008,031 Long-term 6,681,697 97,604 287,669 69,159 7,136,129 7,026,253 Cash management 619,351 27,766 274 4,611 652,002 632,869 Advisory (3) 16,901 3,331 124 10 20,366 19,025 Total $ 7,317,949 $ 128,701 $ 288,067 $ 73,780 $ 7,808,497 $ 7,678,147 Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term) Net June 30, inflows Market September 30, 2020 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2020 Average AUM (2) Active: Equity $ 312,809 $ 10,063 $ 21,603 $ 3,156 $ 347,631 $ 338,125 Fixed income 950,143 19,166 13,135 6,968 989,412 976,832 Multi-asset 538,489 13,131 25,635 6,697 583,952 569,360 Alternatives 142,387 4,699 3,003 1,589 151,678 147,775 Active subtotal 1,943,828 47,059 63,376 18,410 2,072,673 2,032,092 Index and iShares ETFs: iShares ETFs: Equity 1,470,314 14,851 96,101 5,583 1,586,849 1,560,887 Fixed income 634,098 19,690 5,206 4,005 662,999 657,594 Multi-asset 5,074 154 192 10 5,430 5,297 Alternatives 53,111 6,637 6,254 55 66,057 63,687 iShares ETFs subtotal 2,162,597 41,332 107,753 9,653 2,321,335 2,287,465 Non-ETF Index: Equity 1,736,102 (22,746 ) 118,838 17,444 1,849,638 1,828,489 Fixed income 826,851 31,506 (2,795 ) 23,492 879,054 865,325 Multi-asset 7,799 695 285 85 8,864 8,245 Alternatives 4,520 (242) 212 75 4,565 4,637 Non-ETF Index subtotal 2,575,272 9,213 116,540 41,096 2,742,121 2,706,696 Index and iShares ETFs subtotal 4,737,869 50,545 224,293 50,749 5,063,456 4,994,161 Long-Term $ 6,681,697 $ 97,604 $ 287,669 $ 69,159 $ 7,136,129 $ 7,026,253 Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term) Net June 30, inflows Market September 30, 2020 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2020 Average AUM (2) Equity $ 3,519,225 $ 2,168 $ 236,542 $ 26,183 $ 3,784,118 $ 3,727,501 Fixed income 2,411,092 70,362 15,546 34,465 2,531,465 2,499,751 Multi-asset 551,362 13,980 26,112 6,792 598,246 582,902 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 76,607 2,202 104 810 79,723 78,413 Liquid alternatives 63,120 2,553 2,851 731 69,255 66,642 Currency and commodities(4) 60,291 6,339 6,514 178 73,322 71,044 Alternatives subtotal 200,018 11,094 9,469 1,719 222,300 216,099 Long-Term $ 6,681,697 $ 97,604 $ 287,669 $ 69,159 $ 7,136,129 $ 7,026,253 Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months. Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the FRBNY assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within Fixed Income iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM in the first table above. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs. 5 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Year-to-Date Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net December 31, inflows Market September 30, 2019 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2020 Average AUM (2) Retail: Equity $ 252,413 $ 23,244 $ 4,038 $ (268 ) $ 279,427 $ 252,221 Fixed income 305,265 8,564 3,208 (1,029 ) 316,008 303,363 Multi-asset 120,439 (3,126) 2,569 (174 ) 119,708 114,401 Alternatives 25,180 5,554 317 70 31,121 27,502 Retail subtotal 703,297 34,236 10,132 (1,401 ) 746,264 697,487 iShares ETFs: Equity 1,632,972 11,050 (57,319 ) 146 1,586,849 1,504,589 Fixed income 565,790 75,359 19,246 2,604 662,999 611,117 Multi-asset 5,210 230 1 (11 ) 5,430 5,104 Alternatives 36,093 19,494 10,428 42 66,057 50,403 iShares ETFs subtotal 2,240,065 106,133 (27,644 ) 2,781 2,321,335 2,171,213 Institutional: Active: Equity 141,118 4,708 3,369 65 149,260 135,354 Fixed income 651,368 3,082 36,857 1,754 693,061 663,749 Multi-asset 434,233 16,211 11,737 2,061 464,242 431,055 Alternatives 111,951 6,269 1,989 350 120,559 114,414 Active subtotal 1,338,670 30,270 53,952 4,230 1,427,122 1,344,572 Index: Equity 1,793,826 (38,086 ) 10,629 2,213 1,768,582 1,674,238 Fixed income 792,969 8,252 58,782 (606 ) 859,397 819,510 Multi-asset 8,239 301 237 89 8,866 8,104 Alternatives 4,848 45 (330 ) - 4,563 4,487 Index subtotal 2,599,882 (29,488 ) 69,318 1,696 2,641,408 2,506,339 Institutional subtotal 3,938,552 782 123,270 5,926 4,068,530 3,850,911 Long-term 6,881,914 141,151 105,758 7,306 7,136,129 6,719,611 Cash management 545,949 104,405 156 1,492 652,002 602,703 Advisory (3) 1,770 18,350 266 (20 ) 20,366 10,679 Total $ 7,429,633 $ 263,906 $ 106,180 $ 8,778 $ 7,808,497 $ 7,332,993 Year-to-Date Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term) Net December 31, inflows Market September 30, 2019 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2020 Average AUM (2) Active: Equity $ 316,145 $ 21,616 $ 9,531 $ 339 $ 347,631 $ 311,834 Fixed income 939,275 10,151 39,061 925 989,412 949,178 Multi-asset 554,672 13,086 14,307 1,887 583,952 545,455 Alternatives 137,130 11,822 2,306 420 151,678 141,915 Active subtotal 1,947,222 56,675 65,205 3,571 2,072,673 1,948,382 Index and iShares ETFs: iShares ETFs: Equity 1,632,972 11,050 (57,319 ) 146 1,586,849 1,504,589 Fixed income 565,790 75,359 19,246 2,604 662,999 611,117 Multi-asset 5,210 230 1 (11 ) 5,430 5,104 Alternatives 36,093 19,494 10,428 42 66,057 50,403 iShares ETFs subtotal 2,240,065 106,133 (27,644 ) 2,781 2,321,335 2,171,213 Non-ETF Index: Equity 1,871,212 (31,750 ) 8,505 1,671 1,849,638 1,749,979 Fixed income 810,327 9,747 59,786 (806 ) 879,054 837,444 Multi-asset 8,239 300 236 89 8,864 8,105 Alternatives 4,849 46 (330 ) - 4,565 4,488 Non-ETF Index subtotal 2,694,627 (21,657 ) 68,197 954 2,742,121 2,600,016 Index and iShares ETFs subtotal 4,934,692 84,476 40,553 3,735 5,063,456 4,771,229 Long-Term $ 6,881,914 $ 141,151 $ 105,758 $ 7,306 $ 7,136,129 $ 6,719,611 Year-to-Date Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term) Net December 31, inflows Market September 30, 2019 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2020 Average AUM (2) Equity $ 3,820,329 $ 916 $ (39,283 ) $ 2,156 $ 3,784,118 $ 3,566,402 Fixed income 2,315,392 95,257 118,093 2,723 2,531,465 2,397,739 Multi-asset 568,121 13,616 14,544 1,965 598,246 558,664 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 75,349 6,354 (2,025 ) 45 79,723 76,697 Liquid alternatives 59,048 5,509 4,387 311 69,255 62,528 Currency and commodities(4) 43,675 19,499 10,042 106 73,322 57,581 Alternatives subtotal 178,072 31,362 12,404 462 222,300 196,806 Long-Term $ 6,881,914 $ 141,151 $ 105,758 $ 7,306 $ 7,136,129 $ 6,719,611 Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing ten months. Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the FRBNY assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within Fixed Income iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM in the first table above. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs. 6 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net September 30, inflows Market September 30, 2019 (outflows) change FX impact (1) 2020 Average AUM (2) Retail: Equity $ 231,645 $ 25,180 $ 19,098 $ 3,504 $ 279,427 $ 248,948 Fixed income 297,186 13,556 3,959 1,307 316,008 302,419 Multi-asset 116,040 (3,714) 7,030 352 119,708 115,092 Alternatives 23,247 7,224 405 245 31,121 26,667 Retail subtotal 668,118 42,246 30,492 5,408 746,264 693,126 iShares ETFs: Equity 1,468,711 60,122 52,720 5,296 1,586,849 1,507,986 Fixed income 539,260 100,322 17,597 5,820 662,999 596,496 Multi-asset 4,659 610 165 (4 ) 5,430 5,038 Alternatives 34,188 20,281 11,510 78 66,057 46,774 iShares ETFs subtotal 2,046,818 181,335 81,992 11,190 2,321,335 2,156,294 Institutional: Active: Equity 128,723 5,232 13,331 1,974 149,260 134,610 Fixed income 649,883 (2,066) 38,293 6,951 693,061 660,994 Multi-asset 398,937 31,429 26,224 7,652 464,242 425,765 Alternatives 105,521 10,972 2,293 1,773 120,559 112,942 Active subtotal 1,283,064 45,567 80,141 18,350 1,427,122 1,334,311 Index: Equity 1,659,424 (51,017 ) 140,271 19,904 1,768,582 1,681,295 Fixed income 781,102 21,719 30,216 26,360 859,397 812,141 Multi-asset 8,085 247 441 93 8,866 8,095 Alternatives 4,570 90 (179 ) 82 4,563 4,526 Index subtotal 2,453,181 (28,961 ) 170,749 46,439 2,641,408 2,506,057 Institutional subtotal 3,736,245 16,606 250,890 64,789 4,068,530 3,840,368 Long-term 6,451,181 240,187 363,374 81,387 7,136,129 6,689,788 Cash management 510,984 134,204 1,164 5,650 652,002 583,512 Advisory (3) 1,767 18,353 252 (6 ) 20,366 8,618 Total $ 6,963,932 $ 392,744 $ 364,790 $ 87,031 $ 7,808,497 $ 7,281,918 Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term) Net September 30, inflows Market September 30, 2019 (outflows) change FX impact (1) 2020 Average AUM (2) Active: Equity $ 290,519 $ 22,302 $ 30,974 $ 3,836 $ 347,631 $ 308,605 Fixed income 931,179 9,025 41,606 7,602 989,412 945,830 Multi-asset 514,973 27,720 33,255 8,004 583,952 540,857 Alternatives 128,766 18,195 2,699 2,018 151,678 139,608 Active subtotal 1,865,437 77,242 108,534 21,460 2,072,673 1,934,900 Index and iShares ETFs: iShares ETFs Equity 1,468,711 60,122 52,720 5,296 1,586,849 1,507,986 Fixed income 539,260 100,322 17,597 5,820 662,999 596,496 Multi-asset 4,659 610 165 (4 ) 5,430 5,038 Alternatives 34,188 20,281 11,510 78 66,057 46,774 iShares ETFs subtotal 2,046,818 181,335 81,992 11,190 2,321,335 2,156,294 Non-ETF Index Equity 1,729,273 (42,907 ) 141,726 21,546 1,849,638 1,756,248 Fixed income 796,992 24,184 30,862 27,016 879,054 829,724 Multi-asset 8,089 242 440 93 8,864 8,095 Alternatives 4,572 91 (180 ) 82 4,565 4,527 Non-ETF Index subtotal 2,538,926 (18,390 ) 172,848 48,737 2,742,121 2,598,594 Index and iShares ETFs subtotal 4,585,744 162,945 254,840 59,927 5,063,456 4,754,888 Long-Term $ 6,451,181 $ 240,187 $ 363,374 $ 81,387 $ 7,136,129 $ 6,689,788 Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term) Net September 30, inflows Market September 30, 2019 (outflows) change FX impact (1) 2020 Average AUM (2) Equity $ 3,488,503 $ 39,517 $ 225,420 $ 30,678 $ 3,784,118 $ 3,572,839 Fixed income 2,267,431 133,531 90,065 40,438 2,531,465 2,372,050 Multi-asset 527,721 28,572 33,860 8,093 598,246 553,990 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 70,516 10,420 (2,177 ) 964 79,723 75,583 Liquid alternatives 55,544 7,804 4,904 1,003 69,255 61,331 Currency and commodities(4) 41,466 20,343 11,302 211 73,322 53,995 Alternatives subtotal 167,526 38,567 14,029 2,178 222,300 190,909 Long-Term $ 6,451,181 $ 240,187 $ 363,374 $ 81,387 $ 7,136,129 $ 6,689,788 Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months. Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Approximately $4.2 billion of iShares ETFs AUM held in advisory accounts associated with the FRBNY assignment as of September 30, 2020 (disclosed via FRBNY reporting as of October 8, 2020) are included within Fixed Income iShares ETFs AUM or Fixed Income AUM above. These holdings are excluded from Advisory AUM in the first table above. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs. 7 SUMMARY OF REVENUE Three Months Three Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change 2020 Change 2020 2019 Change Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue: Equity: Active $ 457 $ 391 $ 66 $ 381 $ 76 $ 1,236 $ 1,151 $ 85 iShares ETFs 880 872 8 792 88 2,551 2,589 (38 ) Non-ETF Index 164 168 (4 ) 178 (14) 505 495 10 Equity subtotal 1,501 1,431 70 1,351 150 4,292 4,235 57 Fixed income: Active 498 496 2 464 34 1,443 1,427 16 iShares ETFs 297 251 46 261 36 817 705 112 Non-ETF Index 113 98 15 129 (16 ) 354 293 61 Fixed income subtotal 908 845 63 854 54 2,614 2,425 189 Multi-asset 289 288 1 270 19 852 852 - Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 140 122 18 128 12 416 350 66 Liquid alternatives 132 105 27 117 15 361 301 60 Currency and commodities 51 30 21 35 16 118 78 40 Alternatives subtotal 323 257 66 280 43 895 729 166 Long-term 3,021 2,821 200 2,755 266 8,653 8,241 412 Cash management 204 159 45 211 (7) 593 447 146 Total base fees 3,225 2,980 245 2,966 259 9,246 8,688 558 Investment advisory performance fees: Equity 4 1 3 23 (19) 29 5 24 Fixed income 9 - 9 2 7 13 2 11 Multi-asset 10 1 9 2 8 13 7 6 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 6 5 1 32 (26 ) 55 40 15 Liquid alternatives 503 114 389 53 450 575 157 418 Alternatives subtotal 509 119 390 85 424 630 197 433 Total performance fees 532 121 411 112 420 685 211 474 Technology services revenue 282 259 23 278 4 834 700 134 Distribution fees: Retrocessions 188 166 22 162 26 519 491 28 12b-1 fees (US mutual fund distribution fees) 85 90 (5 ) 78 7 254 267 (13 ) Other 15 14 1 13 2 44 41 3 Total distribution fees 288 270 18 253 35 817 799 18 Advisory and other revenue: Advisory 14 21 (7 ) 17 (3) 48 62 (14 ) Other 28 41 (13 ) 22 6 97 102 (5) Total advisory and other revenue 42 62 (20) 39 3 145 164 (19) Total revenue $ 4,369 $ 3,692 $ 677 $ 3,648 $ 721 $ 11,727 $ 10,562 $ 1,165 Highlights Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $245 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by organic growth and the positive impact of market beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM, partially offset by the impact of strategic pricing changes to certain products. Securities lending revenue of $153 million in the current quarter increased from $150 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $259 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the positive impact of market beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM and organic growth, and the effect of one additional day in the quarter, partially offset by lower securities lending revenue. Securities lending revenue of $153 million in the current quarter decreased from $210 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting lower assets spreads.

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $259 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the positive impact of market beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM and organic growth, and the effect of one additional day in the quarter, partially offset by lower securities lending revenue. Securities lending revenue of $153 million in the current quarter decreased from $210 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting lower assets spreads. Performance fees increased $411 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $420 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting strong performance from a single hedge fund with an annual performance measurement period that ends in the third quarter.

Technology services revenue increased $23 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue from Aladdin ® .

. Advisory and other revenue decreased $20 million from the from the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting the impact of the previously announced charitable contribution of BlackRock's remaining 20% stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (the "Charitable Contribution") in the first quarter of 2020. 8 SUMMARY OF OPERATING EXPENSE Three Months Three Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change 2020 Change 2020 2019 Change Operating expense Employee compensation and benefits $ 1,411 $ 1,111 $ 300 $ 1,152 $ 259 $ 3,700 $ 3,258 $ 442 Distribution and servicing costs: Retrocessions 188 166 22 162 26 519 491 28 12b-1 costs 83 89 (6 ) 75 8 247 265 (18 ) Other 185 172 13 192 (7 ) 564 491 73 Total distribution and servicing costs 456 427 29 429 27 1,330 1,247 83 Direct fund expense 257 239 18 246 11 780 733 47 General and administration: Marketing and promotional 48 79 (31) 39 9 156 241 (85 ) Occupancy and office related 81 75 6 80 1 239 224 15 Portfolio services 73 64 9 65 8 203 191 12 Technology 93 70 23 92 1 273 206 67 Professional services 36 38 (2) 41 (5) 121 115 6 Communications 14 10 4 14 - 40 29 11 Foreign exchange remeasurement 1 (2) 3 1 - 7 18 (11 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments - (1) 1 (2 ) 2 23 18 5 Product launch costs 80 - 80 - 80 164 59 105 Charitable Contribution - - - - - 589 - 589 Other general and administration 35 52 (17) 58 (23 ) 176 142 34 Total general and administration expense 461 385 76 388 73 1,991 1,243 748 Amortization of intangible assets 27 28 (1) 27 - 79 68 11 Total operating expense $ 2,612 $ 2,190 $ 422 $ 2,242 $ 370 $7,880 $ 6,549 $ 1,331 Highlights Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $300 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $259 million from the second quarter of 2020, driven in part by higher incentive compensation associated with higher performance fees and operating income.

General and administration expense increased $76 million from the third quarter of 2019, reflecting $80 million of product launch costs associated with the September 2020 close of the $2 billion BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The increase also reflected higher technology expense, including certain costs related to COVID-19, and lower marketing and promotional expense.

General and administration expense increased $73 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting $80 million of product launch costs, partially offset by the impact of a $12 million impairment of a fixed asset incurred in the second quarter of 2020. 9 SUMMARY OF NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS Three Months Three Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change 2020 Change 2020 2019 Change Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis $ 224 $ (42 ) $ 266 $ 357 $ (133 ) $ 510 $ 140 $ 370 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 153 - 153 188 (35 ) 162 17 145 Nonoperating income (expense)(1) $ 71 $ (42 ) $ 113 $ 169 $ (98) $ 348 $ 123 $ 225 Three Months Three Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change 2020 Change 2020 2019 Change Net gain (loss) on investments(1) Private equity $ 18 $ 6 $ 12 $ 8 $ 10 $ 8 $ 38 $ (30 ) Real assets 6 12 (6) - 6 11 22 (11 ) Other alternatives(2) 14 3 11 21 (7) 10 18 (8) Other investments(3) 55 - 55 130 (75) 35 104 (69 ) Subtotal 93 21 72 159 (66) 64 182 (118 ) Gain related to the Charitable Contribution - - - - - 122 - 122 Other gains (losses)(4) 23 (28 ) 51 51 (28) 279 25 254 Total net gain (loss) on investments(1) 116 (7 ) 123 210 (94 ) 465 207 258 Interest and dividend income 9 19 (10 ) 10 (1 ) 34 68 (34 ) Interest expense (54 ) (54 ) - (51 ) (3 ) (151 ) (152 ) 1 Net interest expense (45 ) (35 ) (10 ) (41 ) (4 ) (117 ) (84 ) (33 ) Nonoperating income (expense)(1) $ 71 $ (42 ) $ 113 $ 169 $ (98 ) $ 348 $ 123 $ 225 Net of net income (loss) attributable to NCI. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating results, which ultimately impacts BlackRock's book value. For more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP see note (2) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12. Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to direct hedge fund strategies and hedge fund solutions. Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to unhedged equity, fixed income and multi-asset investments. The amount for nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a nonoperating pre-tax gain of approximately $240 million in connection with a recapitalization of iCapital Network, Inc. Additional amounts primarily include noncash pre-tax gains (losses) related to the revaluation of a corporate minority investment. INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 Change 2020 2019 Change (in millions), (unaudited) Income tax expense (benefit) $ 464 $ 341 $ 123 $ 361 $ 103 $ 811 $ 961 $ (150 ) Effective tax rate 25.4 % 23.3 % 210 bps 22.9 % 250 bps 19.3 % 23.2 % (390 ) bps Highlights Third quarter 2020 income tax expense included a $54 million net noncash net income tax expense, related to the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of legislation enacted in the United Kingdom increasing its corporate tax rate. 10 RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Operating income, GAAP basis $ 1,757 $ 1,502 $ 1,406 $ 3,847 $ 4,013 Non-GAAP expense adjustment: Charitable Contribution - - - 589 - Operating income, as adjusted (1) 1,757 1,502 1,406 4,436 4,013 Product launch costs and commissions 83 - - 170 61 Operating income used for operating margin measurement $ 1,840 $ 1,502 $ 1,406 $ 4,606 $ 4,074 Revenue, GAAP basis $ 4,369 $ 3,692 $ 3,648 $ 11,727 $ 10,562 Non-GAAP adjustments: Distribution fees (288 ) (270) (253 ) (817 ) (799) Investment advisory fees (168 ) (157) (176 ) (513 ) (448) Revenue used for operating margin measurement $ 3,913 $ 3,265 $ 3,219 $ 10,397 $ 9,315 Operating margin, GAAP basis 40.2% 40.7% 38.5% 32.8% 38.0% Operating margin, as adjusted (1) 47.0% 46.0% 43.7% 44.3% 43.7% See note (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP. RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NCI, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis $ 224 $ (42) $ 357 $ 510 $ 140 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to NCI 153 - 188 162 17 Nonoperating income (expense), net of NCI 71 (42 ) 169 348 123 Less: Gain related to the Charitable Contribution - - - 122 - Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted (2) $ 71 $ (42) $ 169 $ 226 $ 123 See note (2) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP. RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (in millions, except per share data), (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis $ 1,364 $ 1,119 $ 1,214 $ 3,384 $ 3,175 Non-GAAP adjustments: Charitable Contribution, net of tax - - - 226 - Income tax matters 54 - - 54 - Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted (3) $ 1,418 $ 1,119 $ 1,214 $ 3,664 $ 3,175 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (4) 153.7 156.4 154.7 155.0 157.4 Diluted earnings per common share, GAAP basis (4) $ 8.87 $ 7.15 $ 7.85 $ 21.84 $ 20.17 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (3) (4) $ 9.22 $ 7.15 $ 7.85 $ 23.64 $ 20.17 See notes (3) and (4) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (unaudited) BlackRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"); however, management believes evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and considers them to be helpful, for both management and investors, in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance over time. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures as a benchmark to compare its performance with other companies and to enhance the comparability of this information for the reporting periods presented. Non-GAAP measures may pose limitations because they do not include all of BlackRock's revenue and expense. BlackRock's management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. 11 Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance. Adjustments to GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP adjustments") include certain items management deems nonrecurring or that occur infrequently, transactions that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow. Computations for all periods are derived from the condensed consolidated statements of income as follows: Operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted: Management believes operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, are effective indicators of BlackRock's financial performance over time, and, therefore, provide useful disclosure to investors. Management believes that operating margin, as adjusted, reflects the Company's long-term ability to manage ongoing costs in relation to its revenues. The Company uses operating margin, as adjusted, to assess the Company's financial performance and to determine the long-term and annual compensation of the Company's senior-level employees. Furthermore, this metric is used to evaluate the Company's relative performance against industry peers, as it eliminates margin variability arising from the accounting of revenues and expenses related to distributing different product structures in multiple distribution channels utilized by asset managers. Operating income, as adjusted, included a non-GAAP expense adjustment during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Charitable Contribution expense of $589 million has been excluded from operating income, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature.

non-GAAP expense adjustment during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Charitable Contribution expense of $589 million has been excluded from operating income, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature. Operating income used for measuring operating margin, as adjusted, is equal to operating income, as adjusted, excluding the impact of product launch costs (e.g. closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods.

closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods. Revenue used for calculating operating margin, as adjusted, is reduced to exclude all of the Company's distribution fees, which are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of income, as well as a portion of investment advisory fees received that is used to pay distribution and servicing costs. For certain products, based on distinct arrangements, distribution fees are collected by the Company and then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. For other products, investment advisory fees are collected by the Company and a portion is passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. However, in both structures, the third-party client intermediary similarly owns the relationship with the retail client and is responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of distribution and investment advisory fees fluctuates each period primarily based on a predetermined percentage of the value of AUM during the period. These fees also vary based on the type of investment product sold and the geographic location where it is sold. In addition, the Company may waive fees on certain products that could result in the reduction of payments to the third-party intermediaries. Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted: Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating contribution to its results and provides comparability of this information among reporting periods. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, provides a useful measure, for both management and investors, of BlackRock's nonoperating results, which ultimately impact BlackRock's book value. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the noncash, nonoperating pre-tax gain of $122 million related to the Charitable Contribution has been excluded from nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted: Management believes net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, and diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, are useful measures of BlackRock's profitability and financial performance. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, equals net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis, adjusted for significant nonrecurring items, charges that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow. See aforementioned discussion regarding operating income, as adjusted, operating margin, as adjusted, and nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, for information on the Charitable Contribution. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a discrete tax benefit of $241 million was recognized in connection with the Charitable Contribution. The discrete tax benefit has been excluded from as adjusted results due to the non-recurring nature of the Charitable Contribution. Amounts for income tax matters represent net noncash (benefits) expense primarily associated with the revaluation of certain deferred tax liabilities related to intangible assets and goodwill as a result of tax rate changes. These amounts have been excluded from the as adjusted results as these items will not have a cash flow impact and to ensure comparability among periods presented. Per share amounts reflect net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Nonvoting participating preferred stock is considered to be a common stock equivalent for purposes of determining basic and diluted earnings per share calculations. 12 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This earnings release, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions. BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on financial institutions, the global economy or capital markets, as well as BlackRock's products, clients, vendors and employees, and BlackRock's results of operations, the full extent of which may be unknown; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (3) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management ("AUM"); (4) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (5) BlackRock's ability to develop new products and services that address client preferences; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (8) BlackRock's ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; (9) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (10) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (11) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; attempts to circumvent BlackRock's operational control environment or the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (13) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock; (14) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (17) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (19) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (20) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (21) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds ("ETF") platform; (22) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and (23) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions. BlackRock's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and BlackRock's subsequent filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com, discuss these factors in more detail and identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements. The information contained on the Company's website is not a part of this earnings release. PERFORMANCE NOTES Past performance is not indicative of future results. Except as specified, the performance information shown is as of September 30, 2020 and is based on preliminary data available at that time. The performance data shown reflects information for all actively and passively managed equity and fixed income accounts, including US registered investment companies, European-domiciled retail funds and separate accounts for which performance data is available, including performance data for high net worth accounts available as of August 31, 2020. The performance data does not include accounts terminated prior to September 30, 2020 and accounts for which data has not yet been verified. If such accounts had been included, the performance data provided may have substantially differed from that shown. Performance comparisons shown are gross-of-fees for institutional and high net worth separate accounts, and net-of-fees for retail funds. The performance tracking shown for index accounts is based on gross-of-fees performance and includes all institutional accounts and all iShares funds globally using an index strategy. AUM information is based on AUM available as of September 30, 2020 for each account or fund in the asset class shown without adjustment for overlapping management of the same account or fund. Fund performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and distributions. Performance shown is derived from applicable benchmarks or peer median information, as selected by BlackRock, Inc. Peer medians are based in part on data either from Lipper, Inc. or Morningstar, Inc. for each included product. 13 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

