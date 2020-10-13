BlackRock : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement 0 10/13/2020 | 06:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields October 13, 2020 Q3 2020 Earnings Earnings Release Supplement A broadly diversified business across clients, products and geographies Assets Under Management of $7.81 trillion at September 30, 2020 Q3 2020 Total Base Fees of $3.225 billion Client Type Style Product Type Region Institutional 33% Institutional 60% Retail 29% Retail 10% iShares iShares ETFs ETFs 38% 30% Active 27% Index 35% iShares ETFs 30% Cash 8% Active 47% Index 9% iShares ETFs 38% Cash 6% Equity Equity 48%47% Fixed Fixed Income Income 33% 28% Multi-asset Multi-asset 9% 8% Alternatives 10% Alternatives 3% Cash 8% Cash 6% Americas Americas 66%65% EMEA EMEA 27% 29% Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific 7% 6% AUM Base Fees AUM Base Fees AUM Base Fees AUM Base Fees Note: Base Fees and AUM by region data is based on client domicile. 1 Net flows Total BlackRock ($ in billions) Retail Long-term 3% 2% 2% 4% 5% 7% 6% 5% 6% 6% 3% 0% 0% 0% 3% 2% 4% 6% 3% 2% 1% 2% 3% 5% 4% 5% 7% Long-term Cash Advisory $151 $129 $129 $16 $20 $26 $3 $30 $100 $28 $50 $65 $84 $14 $24 $8 $6 $6 $125 $32 $35 $7 $99 $98 $2 $2 $11 $44 $59 $52 $53 $62 $(1) $(2) ($3) ($15) ($19) $(3) Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 iShares ETFs Institutional Long-term 9% 10% 9% 10% 10% 11% 9% 9% 9% 0% (2)% (1)% 2% 3% 4% 2% 0% 0% $81 $75 Institutional Active Institutional Index $14 $42 $51 $41 $34 $31 $36 $7 $14 $(1) $14 $73 $1 $30 $(8) $15 $8 $15 $(2) $3 $(24) $(27) $(4) $(29) $(8) Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 LTM organic asset growth rate (%) LTM organic base fee growth rate (%) Note: LTM organic asset growth rate measures rolling last twelve months net flows over beginning of period assets. LTM organic base fee (ex. securities lending) growth rate is calculated by dividing net new base fees earned on net asset inflows for the LTM period by the base fee run-rate at the beginning of the period. 2 Profitability ($ in millions, except per share data) Operating Income and Margin, as adjusted Net Income and EPS, as adjusted $2,000 $1,900 $1,800 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500 $1,400 $1,300 $1,200 $1,100 $1,000 $900 $800 $700 $600 $500 47.0% $1,700 $9.22 44.2% 43.5% 41.9% 43.1% 46.0% 43.5% 41.7% 43.7% $8.34 $44.2%1,580 $7.52 $7.85 $1,757 $1,460 $7.15 $6.60 $1,418 $6.61 $6.41 34.2% $6.08 $1,309 $1,538 $1,340 $1,502 $1,214 $1,214 $1,400 $1,406 $24.1,220% $1,310 $1,278 $1,273 $1,119 $1,233 $1,100 $1,053 $1,003 $1,032 14.2% $975 $980 4.$2%860 $740 -5.8% $620 -15.8% Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 $500 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Operating Income, as adjusted Operating Margin, as adjusted Net Income, as adjusted EPS, as adjusted For further information and reconciliations between GAAP and as adjusted, see page 9 of this earnings release supplement, notes (1) through (4) in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks. 3 Capital management (amounts in millions, except per share data) Share repurchases and weighted average diluted shares 161.4 160.5 159.3 156.4 156.4 156.9 156.4 154.7 153.7 $1,566 (1) $1,113(2) $500 $525 $400 $0 $100 $0 $0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Share repurchases Weighted average diluted shares Dividends per share $3.63 $3.63 $3.63 $3.30 $3.30 $3.30 $3.30 $3.13 $3.13 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Dividends Amount includes a $1.3 billion private transaction that closed on March 25, 2019. Amount includes a $1.1 billion repurchase from PNC that closed on May 15, 2020. Amounts above exclude repurchases of employee tax withholdings related to employee stock transactions. 4 Major market indices and exchange rates % Change % Change Spot 9/30/20 vs. Average Q3 2020 vs. 9/30/2019 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Equity Indices Domestic S&P 500 2,977 3,100 3,363 8% 13% 2,958 2,930 3,319 13% 12% Global MSCI Barra World Index 2,180 2,202 2,367 7% 9% 2,169 2,073 2,348 13% 8% MSCI Europe Index 133 120 120 - % (10)% 129 115 122 6% (5)% MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index 156 158 170 8% 9% 157 149 169 13% 8% MSCI Emerging Markets Index 1,001 995 1,082 9% 8% 1,014 930 1,084 17% 7% S&P Global Natural Resources 3,524 3,104 3,165 2% (10)% 3,558 2,959 3,265 10% (8)% BLK Equity Index(1) 6% 6% 11% 6% Fixed Income Index Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index 2,221 2,362 2,376 1% 7% 2,201 2,335 2,382 2% 8% Foreign Exchange Rates GBP to USD 1.23 1.24 1.29 4% 5% 1.23 1.24 1.29 4% 5% EUR to USD 1.09 1.12 1.17 4% 7% 1.11 1.10 1.17 6% 5% Source: Bloomberg Revenue weighted composite index calculated by BlackRock to approximate the impact of market fluctuations on BlackRock's equity base fees. The index is derived from publicly available market indices that represent applicable AUM benchmarks for each equity portfolio, as selected by BlackRock. The market impact information for each equity portfolio used to calculate the index may be substantially different from that shown. Index does not include portfolios that do not have an applicable market index. Index does not reflect BlackRock's investment performance, and is not indicative of past or future results. 5 Quarterly revenue ($ in millions) 70% Base fees ex. securities lending Percentage Change Year-over-Year Sequential Base fees ex. securities lending 9% 11% Securities lending Securities lending 2% (27)% Performance fees Performance fees 340% 375% 1% Technology services revenue Technology services revenue 9% 1% 7% Distribution fees Distribution fees 7% 14% 6% 12% 4% Advisory and other revenue Advisory and other revenue (32)% 8% Total 18% 20% Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 $677 Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020 $721 $242 $23 $18 $3 $(20) $4,369 $316 $35 $4 $3 $(57) $4,369 $411 $420 $3,692 $3,648 Q3 2019 Performance Base fees Technology Distribution Securities Advisory and Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Performance Base fees Distribution Technology Advisory and Securities Q3 2020 fees ex. sec services fees lending other revenue fees ex. sec fees services other revenue lending lending revenue lending revenue 6 Quarterly investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue ($ in millions) Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020 $245 $259 $1 $19 $(7) $(14) $15 $8 $2 $(4) $3,225 $34 $(16) $3,225 $45 $36 $46 $43 $66 $76 $66 $88 $2,980 $2,966 Q3 2019 Alts Active iShares Cash Non-ETF iShares Active Multi- Non-ETF Q3 2020 Q2 2020 iShares Active Alts iShares Active Multi- Cash Non-ETFNon-ETF Q3 2020 EQ ETFs FI FI ETFs EQ FI Asset EQ ETFs EQ EQ ETFs FI FI Asset EQ FI 7 Quarterly expense, as adjusted ($ in millions) Employee comp. & benefits 17% Distribution & servicing costs 54% 10% Direct fund expense 18% General & administration 1% Amortization of intangible assets Percentage Change Year-over-Year Sequential Employee comp. & benefits 27% 22% Distribution & servicing costs 7% 6% Direct fund expense 8% 4% General & administration 20% 19% Amortization of intangible assets (4)% -% Total 19% 17% Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 $422 Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020 $370 $297 $2,612 $256 $2,612 $83 $83 $2,190 $(4) $(1) $18 $29 $2,242 $(7) $11 $27 Q3 2019 G&A (1) Amortization Direct fund Distribution Product Employee Q3 2020 Q2 2020 G&A (1) Direct fund Distribution Product Employee Q3 2020 of intangible expense & servicing launch comp. expense & servicing launch comp. assets costs costs and & benefits (1) costs costs and & benefits (1) comissions commissions (1) Amounts exclude product launch costs and commissions incurred in Q3 2020, which are presented separately. 8 Reconciliation between GAAP and as adjusted ($ in millions) 2018 2019 2020 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Operating Income GAAP $ 1,396 $ 1,246 $ 1,233 $ 1,278 $ 1,502 $ 1,538 $ 684 $ 1,406 $ 1,757 Non-GAAP expense adjustments 4 64 - - - - 589 - - As Adjusted $ 1,400 $ 1,310 $ 1,233 $ 1,278 $ 1,502 $ 1,538 $ 1,273 $ 1,406 $ 1,757 Nonoperating Income (Expense) GAAP $ 33 $ (72) $ 125 $ 57 $ (42) $ 96 $ (71) $ 357 $ 224 Non-GAAP adjustments 13 - (7) (10) - (33) 57 (188) (153) As Adjusted $ 46 $ (72) $ 118 $ 47 $ (42) $ 63 $ (14) $ 169 $ 71 Net Income GAAP $ 1,216 $ 927 $ 1,053 $ 1,003 $ 1,119 $ 1,301 $ 806 $ 1,214 $ 1,364 Non-GAAP adjustments (2) 48 - - - 8 226 - 54 As Adjusted $ 1,214 $ 975 $ 1,053 $ 1,003 $ 1,119 $ 1,309 $ 1,032 $ 1,214 $ 1,418 Non-GAAP adjustments include amounts related to the charitable contribution of BlackRock's remaining 20% stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., restructuring charge, PNC LTIP funding obligations and noncash income tax matters, as applicable. For further information and reconciliation between GAAP and as adjusted, see notes (1) through (3) in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks. 9 Important Notes This presentation, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions. BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward- looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on financial institutions, the global economy or capital markets, as well as BlackRock's products, clients, vendors and employees, and BlackRock's results of operations, the full extent of which may be unknown; (2) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (3) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management ("AUM"); (4) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (5) BlackRock's ability to develop new products and services that address client preferences; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (8) BlackRock's ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; (9) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (10) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (11) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; (12) attempts to circumvent BlackRock's operational control environment or the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (13) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock; changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (16) the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (17) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (19) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (20) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (21) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds ("ETF") platform; (22) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and (23) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions. This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find our presentations on the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and our reconciliations on page 9 of this earnings release supplement, our current earnings release dated October 13, 2020, and BlackRock's other periodic reports, which are available on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com. 10 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BlackRock Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 10:19:07 UTC

0 All news about BLACKROCK, INC. 06:20a BLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Release PU 06:20a BLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement PU 06:17a BLACKROCK : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings BU 06:12a U.S. Stock Futures Slip After J&J's Vaccine Trial Hits Snag DJ 05:32a U.S. Stock Futures Slip After J&J's Vaccine Trial Hits Snag DJ 10/12 VESTAS WIND A/S : Major shareholder announcement - BlackRock, Inc.' s holding as.. AQ 10/09 Microsoft to Allow Some Employees to Opt for Permanent Remote Work -- 2nd Upd.. DJ 10/09 SpartanNash Shares Surge 35% as Amazon Gets Warrant to Buy Stake DJ 10/09 CALEDONIA MINING : Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder AQ 10/08 Senate Democrats question BlackRock climate commitment RE