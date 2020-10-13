Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/12 04:10:00 pm
614.89 USD   +0.54%
06:20aBLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Release
PU
06:20aBLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
06:17aBLACKROCK : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 06:20am EDT

October 13, 2020

Q3 2020 Earnings

Earnings Release Supplement

A broadly diversified business

across clients, products and geographies

Assets Under Management of $7.81 trillion at September 30, 2020

Q3 2020 Total Base Fees of $3.225 billion

Client Type

Style

Product Type

Region

Institutional

33%

Institutional

60%

Retail

29%

Retail

10%

iShares

iShares

ETFs

ETFs

38%

30%

Active 27%

Index 35%

iShares

ETFs 30%

Cash 8%

Active 47%

Index 9%

iShares

ETFs 38%

Cash 6%

Equity Equity

48%47%

Fixed

Fixed

Income

Income

33%

28%

Multi-asset

Multi-asset

9%

8%

Alternatives 10%

Alternatives 3%

Cash 8%

Cash 6%

Americas Americas

66%65%

EMEA

EMEA

27%

29%

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific

7%

6%

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

Note: Base Fees and AUM by region data is based on client domicile.

1

Net flows

Total BlackRock

($ in billions)

Retail Long-term

3%

2%

2%

4%

5%

7%

6%

5%

6%

6%

3%

0%

0%

0%

3%

2%

4%

6%

3%

2%

1%

2%

3%

5%

4%

5%

7%

Long-term

Cash

Advisory

$151

$129

$129

$16

$20

$26

$3

$30

$100

$28

$50

$65

$84

$14

$24

$8

$6

$6

$125

$32

$35

$7

$99

$98

$2

$2

$11

$44

$59

$52

$53

$62

$(1)

$(2)

($3) ($15)

($19)

$(3)

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

iShares ETFs

Institutional Long-term

9%

10%

9%

10%

10%

11%

9%

9%

9%

0%

(2)%

(1)%

2%

3%

4%

2%

0%

0%

$81

$75

Institutional Active

Institutional Index

$14

$42

$51

$41

$34

$31

$36

$7

$14

$(1)

$14

$73

$1

$30

$(8)

$15

$8

$15

$(2)

$3

$(24)

$(27)

$(4)

$(29)

$(8)

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

LTM organic asset growth rate (%)

LTM organic base fee growth rate (%)

Note: LTM organic asset growth rate measures rolling last twelve months net flows over beginning of period assets. LTM organic base fee (ex. securities lending) growth rate is calculated by dividing net new base fees earned on net asset inflows for the LTM period by the base fee run-rate at the beginning of the period.

2

Profitability

($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating Income and Margin, as adjusted

Net Income and EPS, as adjusted

$2,000 $1,900 $1,800 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500 $1,400 $1,300 $1,200 $1,100 $1,000

$900 $800 $700 $600 $500

47.0% $1,700

$9.22

44.2%

43.5% 41.9% 43.1%

46.0%

43.5%

41.7% 43.7%

$8.34

$44.2%1,580

$7.52

$7.85

$1,757

$1,460

$7.15

$6.60

$1,418

$6.61

$6.41

34.2%

$6.08

$1,309

$1,538

$1,340

$1,502

$1,214

$1,214

$1,400

$1,406

$24.1,220%

$1,310

$1,278

$1,273

$1,119

$1,233

$1,100

$1,053

$1,003

$1,032

14.2%

$975

$980

4.$2%860

$740

-5.8%

$620

-15.8%

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

$500

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

Operating Income, as adjusted

Operating Margin, as adjusted

Net Income, as adjusted

EPS, as adjusted

For further information and reconciliations between GAAP and as adjusted, see page 9 of this earnings release supplement, notes (1) through (4) in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks.

3

Capital management

(amounts in millions, except per share data)

Share repurchases and

weighted average diluted shares

161.4 160.5 159.3 156.4 156.4 156.9 156.4 154.7 153.7 $1,566 (1)

$1,113(2)

$500

$525

$400

$0

$100

$0

$0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

Share repurchases

Weighted average diluted shares

Dividends per share

$3.63 $3.63 $3.63

$3.30 $3.30 $3.30 $3.30

$3.13 $3.13

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

Dividends

  1. Amount includes a $1.3 billion private transaction that closed on March 25, 2019.
  2. Amount includes a $1.1 billion repurchase from PNC that closed on May 15, 2020.

Amounts above exclude repurchases of employee tax withholdings related to employee stock transactions.

4

Major market indices and exchange rates

% Change

% Change

Spot

9/30/20 vs.

Average

Q3 2020 vs.

9/30/2019

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2019

Equity Indices

Domestic

S&P 500

2,977

3,100

3,363

8%

13%

2,958

2,930

3,319

13%

12%

Global

MSCI Barra World Index

2,180

2,202

2,367

7%

9%

2,169

2,073

2,348

13%

8%

MSCI Europe Index

133

120

120

- %

(10)%

129

115

122

6%

(5)%

MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index

156

158

170

8%

9%

157

149

169

13%

8%

MSCI Emerging Markets Index

1,001

995

1,082

9%

8%

1,014

930

1,084

17%

7%

S&P Global Natural Resources

3,524

3,104

3,165

2%

(10)%

3,558

2,959

3,265

10%

(8)%

BLK Equity Index(1)

6%

6%

11%

6%

Fixed Income Index

Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index

2,221

2,362

2,376

1%

7%

2,201

2,335

2,382

2%

8%

Foreign Exchange Rates

GBP to USD

1.23

1.24

1.29

4%

5%

1.23

1.24

1.29

4%

5%

EUR to USD

1.09

1.12

1.17

4%

7%

1.11

1.10

1.17

6%

5%

Source: Bloomberg

  1. Revenue weighted composite index calculated by BlackRock to approximate the impact of market fluctuations on BlackRock's equity base fees. The index is derived from publicly available market indices that represent applicable AUM benchmarks for each equity portfolio, as selected by BlackRock. The market impact information for each equity portfolio used to calculate the index may be substantially different from that shown. Index does not include portfolios that do not have an applicable market index. Index does not reflect BlackRock's investment performance, and is not indicative of past or future results.

5

Quarterly revenue

($ in millions)

70%

Base fees ex. securities lending

Percentage Change

Year-over-Year

Sequential

Base fees ex. securities lending

9%

11%

Securities lending

Securities lending

2%

(27)%

Performance fees

Performance fees

340%

375%

1%

Technology services revenue

Technology services revenue

9%

1%

7%

Distribution fees

Distribution fees

7%

14%

6%

12%

4%

Advisory and other revenue

Advisory and other revenue

(32)%

8%

Total

18%

20%

Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019

$677

Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020

$721

$242

$23

$18

$3

$(20)

$4,369

$316

$35

$4

$3

$(57)

$4,369

$411

$420

$3,692

$3,648

Q3 2019 Performance

Base fees

Technology

Distribution

Securities

Advisory and Q3 2020

Q2 2020 Performance

Base fees

Distribution

Technology

Advisory and

Securities

Q3 2020

fees

ex. sec

services

fees

lending

other revenue

fees

ex. sec

fees

services

other revenue

lending

lending

revenue

lending

revenue

6

Quarterly investment advisory, administration fees

and securities lending revenue

($ in millions)

Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019

Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020

$245

$259

$1

$19

$(7) $(14)

$15

$8

$2

$(4)

$3,225

$34

$(16)

$3,225

$45

$36

$46

$43

$66

$76

$66

$88

$2,980

$2,966

Q3 2019 Alts Active

iShares

Cash Non-ETF iShares

Active

Multi-

Non-ETF Q3 2020

Q2 2020 iShares

Active

Alts iShares

Active

Multi-

Cash Non-ETFNon-ETF Q3 2020

EQ

ETFs FI

FI ETFs EQ

FI

Asset

EQ

ETFs EQ

EQ

ETFs FI

FI

Asset

EQ

FI

7

Quarterly expense, as adjusted

($ in millions)

Employee comp. & benefits

17%

Distribution & servicing costs

54%

10%

Direct fund expense

18%

General & administration

1%

Amortization of intangible assets

Percentage Change

Year-over-Year

Sequential

Employee comp. & benefits

27%

22%

Distribution & servicing costs

7%

6%

Direct fund expense

8%

4%

General & administration

20%

19%

Amortization of intangible assets

(4)%

-%

Total

19%

17%

Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019

$422

Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020

$370

$297

$2,612

$256

$2,612

$83

$83

$2,190

$(4)

$(1)

$18

$29

$2,242

$(7)

$11

$27

Q3 2019

G&A (1)

Amortization

Direct fund

Distribution

Product

Employee

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

G&A (1)

Direct fund

Distribution

Product

Employee

Q3 2020

of intangible

expense

& servicing

launch

comp.

expense

& servicing

launch

comp.

assets

costs

costs and

& benefits (1)

costs

costs and

& benefits (1)

comissions

commissions

(1) Amounts exclude product launch costs and commissions incurred in Q3 2020, which are presented separately.

8

Reconciliation between GAAP and as adjusted

($ in millions)

2018

2019

2020

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Operating Income

GAAP

$

1,396

$

1,246

$

1,233

$

1,278

$

1,502

$

1,538

$

684

$

1,406

$

1,757

Non-GAAP expense adjustments

4

64

-

-

-

-

589

-

-

As Adjusted

$

1,400

$

1,310

$

1,233

$

1,278

$

1,502

$

1,538

$

1,273

$

1,406

$

1,757

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

GAAP

$

33

$

(72)

$

125

$

57

$

(42)

$

96

$

(71)

$

357

$

224

Non-GAAP adjustments

13

-

(7)

(10)

-

(33)

57

(188)

(153)

As Adjusted

$

46

$

(72)

$

118

$

47

$

(42)

$

63

$

(14)

$

169

$

71

Net Income

GAAP

$

1,216

$

927

$

1,053

$

1,003

$

1,119

$

1,301

$

806

$

1,214

$

1,364

Non-GAAP adjustments

(2)

48

-

-

-

8

226

-

54

As Adjusted

$

1,214

$

975

$

1,053

$

1,003

$

1,119

$

1,309

$

1,032

$

1,214

$

1,418

Non-GAAP adjustments include amounts related to the charitable contribution of BlackRock's remaining 20% stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., restructuring charge, PNC LTIP funding obligations and noncash income tax matters, as applicable. For further information and reconciliation between GAAP and as adjusted, see notes (1) through (3) in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks.

9

Important Notes

This presentation, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward- looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on financial institutions, the global economy or capital markets, as well as BlackRock's products, clients, vendors and employees, and BlackRock's results of operations, the full extent of which may be unknown; (2) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (3) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management ("AUM"); (4) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (5) BlackRock's ability to develop new products and services that address client preferences; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (8) BlackRock's ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; (9) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (10) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (11) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; (12) attempts to circumvent BlackRock's operational control environment or the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (13) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock;

  1. changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (16) the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (17) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (19) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (20) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (21) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds ("ETF") platform; (22) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and (23) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find our presentations on the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and our reconciliations on page 9 of this earnings release supplement, our current earnings release dated October 13, 2020, and BlackRock's other periodic reports, which are available on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com.

10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 10:19:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
06:20aBLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Release
PU
06:20aBLACKROCK : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
06:17aBLACKROCK : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
06:12aU.S. Stock Futures Slip After J&J's Vaccine Trial Hits Snag
DJ
05:32aU.S. Stock Futures Slip After J&J's Vaccine Trial Hits Snag
DJ
10/12VESTAS WIND A/S : Major shareholder announcement - BlackRock, Inc.' s holding as..
AQ
10/09Microsoft to Allow Some Employees to Opt for Permanent Remote Work -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
10/09SpartanNash Shares Surge 35% as Amazon Gets Warrant to Buy Stake
DJ
10/09CALEDONIA MINING : Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
AQ
10/08Senate Democrats question BlackRock climate commitment
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 326 M - -
Net income 2020 4 419 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 93 761 M 93 761 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 657,94 $
Last Close Price 614,89 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.21.66%93 761
UBS GROUP AG-12.68%41 914
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.88%33 494
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.17.44%32 479
STATE STREET CORPORATION-15.02%23 687
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.3.28%20 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group