BlackRock : Q3 2021 Earnings Release

10/13/2021
INVESTOR RELATIONS:

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Caroline Rodda 212.810.3442

Brian Beades 212.810.5596

BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS of $10.89, or $10.95 as adjusted

New York, October 13, 2021 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

$98 billion of long-term net inflows driven by continued

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:

momentum in ETFs and active strategies, with total net inflows

"Clients continue to seek BlackRock's insights and advice

of $75 billion reflecting outflows from low-fee cash

regarding their entire portfolios, reflecting the benefits of the

management and advisory AUM

investments we have made to better serve their evolving needs.

16% increase in revenue year-over-year reflects strong

BlackRock generated $98 billion of long-term net inflows in the

third quarter, representing 9% annualized organic base fee

organic growth and 13% growth in technology services

growth and our 6th consecutive quarter in excess of our 5%

revenue, despite lower performance fees

target, once again demonstrating the strength of our diversified

investment and technology platform.

10% increase in operating income (11% as adjusted) year-

"Organic growth was broad-based, spanning our active platform

over-year also includes the impact of higher transaction-

as well as in each of our ETF product categories. We delivered our

related expense and fund launch costs in the current quarter

10th consecutive quarter of active equity inflows and client

23% increase in diluted EPS (19% as adjusted) year-over-

demand for ESG remains strong, with $31 billion of inflows

across our sustainable active and index strategies.

year reflects higher nonoperating income, including noncash

gains from strategic minority investments in the current

"Our long-term strategy remains centered on staying ahead of

quarter

our clients' needs and living our purpose of helping more and

more people experience financial well-being. Whether through

Consistent capital management with $300 million of

expanding investment choices, developing new retirement

quarterly share repurchases

solutions, or enhancing our data analytics and technology

capabilities, BlackRock remains committed to investing in high

growth opportunities and industry-leading innovation."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q3

Q3

(in millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

AUM

$

9,463,662

$

7,808,497

% change

21 %

Average AUM

$

9,578,753

$

7,678,147

% change

25 %

Total net flows

$

75,314

$

128,701

GAAP basis:

Revenue

$

5,050

$

4,369

% change

16 %

Operating income

$

1,935

$

1,757

% change

10 %

Operating margin

38.3%

40.2%

Net income(1)

$

1,681

$

1,364

% change

23 %

Diluted EPS

$

10.89

$

8.87

% change

23 %

Weighted-average diluted shares

154.3

153.7

% change

0%

As Adjusted:

Operating income(2)

$

1,946

$

1,757

% change

11 %

Operating margin(2)

45.8%

47.0%

Net income(1) (2)

$

1,690

$

1,418

% change

19 %

Diluted EPS(2)

$

10.95

$

9.22

% change

19 %

NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

Q3

YTD

2021

2021

(in billions)

Long-term net flows:

$

98

$

290

By region:

Americas

$

57

$

130

EMEA

14

114

APAC

27

46

By client type:

Retail:

$

23

$

81

US

13

46

International

10

35

ETFs:

$

58

$

202

Core equity

16

67

Strategic

33

89

Precision

9

46

Institutional:

$

17

$

8

Active

26

86

Index

(8

)

(77

)

Cash management net flows

$

(12)

$

50

Advisory net flows

$

(10)

$

(13)

Total net flows

$

75

$

328

  1. Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
  2. See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 through 13 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

BUSINESS RESULTS

Q3 2021

Q3 2021

Base fees(1)

Base fees(1)

September 30, 2021

and securities

Q3 2021

September 30, 2021

and securities

AUM

lending revenue

(in millions), (unaudited)

Net flows

AUM

lending revenue

% of Total

% of Total

RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE

Retail

$

22,672

$

1,000,627

$

1,291

11 %

33 %

ETFs

57,954

3,038,751

1,571

32 %

40 %

Institutional:

Active

25,558

1,638,545

684

17 %

17 %

Index

(8,212 )

3,063,692

286

32 %

7%

Total institutional

17,346

4,702,237

970

49 %

24 %

Long-term

97,972

8,741,615

3,832

92%

97%

Cash management

(12,398 )

712,015

111

8%

3%

Advisory

(10,260 )

10,032

-

-

-

Total

$

75,314

$

9,463,662

$

3,943

100 %

100 %

RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE

Active

$

44,528

$

2,463,867

$

1,928

26 %

49 %

Index and ETFs

53,444

6,277,748

1,904

66 %

48 %

Long-term

97,972

8,741,615

3,832

92%

97%

Cash management

(12,398

)

712,015

111

8

%

3

%

Advisory

(10,260

)

10,032

-

-

-

Total

$

75,314

$

9,463,662

$

3,943

100

%

100

%

RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

Equity

$

33,168

$

4,998,410

$

2,093

52 %

53 %

Fixed income

27,315

2,713,899

986

29 %

25 %

Multi-asset

30,935

773,158

369

8%

9%

Alternatives

6,554

256,148

384

3%

10 %

Long-term

97,972

8,741,615

3,832

92%

97%

Cash management

(12,398

)

712,015

111

8

%

3

%

Advisory

(10,260

)

10,032

-

-

-

Total

$

75,314

$

9,463,662

$

3,943

100

%

100

%

  1. Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees.

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021(1)

One-year period

Three-year period

Five-year period

Fixed income:

Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median

Taxable

77%

84%

92%

Tax-exempt

76%

65%

81%

Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance

90%

92%

94%

Equity:

Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median

Fundamental

68%

85%

87%

Systematic

53%

53%

93%

Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance

95%

96%

98%

  1. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 14 for performance disclosure detail.

TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States,

  1. 679-8281,shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 5162309). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and ending at midnight on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial

  1. 859-2056and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 5162309. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

ABOUT BLACKROCK

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock|

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)

Three Months

Three Months Ended

Ended

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

Change

2021

Change

Revenue

Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue:

Investment advisory and administration fees

$

3,791

$

3,072

$

719

$

3,617

$

174

Securities lending revenue

152

153

(1)

140

12

Total Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue

3,943

3,225

718

3,757

186

Investment advisory performance fees

345

532

(187 )

340

5

Technology services revenue

320

282

38

316

4

Distribution fees

401

288

113

369

32

Advisory and other revenue

41

42

(1)

38

3

Total revenue

5,050

4,369

681

4,820

230

Expense

Employee compensation and benefits

1,527

1,411

116

1,548

(21 )

Distribution and servicing costs

585

456

129

523

62

Direct fund expense

354

257

97

320

34

General and administration expense

611

461

150

461

150

Amortization of intangible assets

38

27

11

37

1

Total expense

3,115

2,612

503

2,889

226

Operating income

1,935

1,757

178

1,931

4

Nonoperating income (expense)

Net gain (loss) on investments

370

269

101

314

56

Interest and dividend income

14

9

5

8

6

Interest expense

(48

)

(54

)

6

(52

)

4

Total nonoperating income (expense)

336

224

112

270

66

Income before income taxes

2,271

1,981

290

2,201

70

Income tax expense

518

464

54

654

(136 )

Net income

1,753

1,517

236

1,547

206

Less:

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

72

153

(81 )

169

(97 )

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

$

1,681

$

1,364

$

317

$

1,378

$

303

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

152,120,927

152,488,073

(367,146

)

152,443,039

(322,112

)

Diluted

154,343,277

153,742,264

601,013

154,417,581

(74,304

)

Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders

Basic

$

11.05

$

8.94

$

2.11

$

9.04

$

2.01

Diluted

$

10.89

$

8.87

$

2.02

$

8.92

$

1.97

Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

4.13

$

3.63

$

0.50

$

4.13

$

-

Supplemental information:

AUM (end of period)

$

9,463,662

$

7,808,497

$

1,655,165

$

9,495,993

$

(32,331 )

Shares outstanding (end of period)

151,988,234

152,496,403

(508,169 )

152,298,784

(310,550 )

GAAP:

Operating margin

38.3 %

40.2 %

(190 ) bps

40.1 %

(180 ) bps

Effective tax rate

23.6 %

25.4 %

(180 ) bps

32.2 %

(860 ) bps

As adjusted:

Operating income (1)

$

1,946

$

1,757

$

189

$

1,931

$

15

Operating margin (1)

45.8 %

47.0 %

(120 ) bps

44.9 %

90

bps

Nonoperating income (expense), less net income

(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

$

264

$

71

$

193

$

101

$

163

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)

$

1,690

$

1,418

$

272

$

1,549

$

141

Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (3)

$

10.95

$

9.22

$

1.73

$

10.03

$

0.92

Effective tax rate

23.6 %

22.5 %

110

bps

23.8 %

(20 ) bps

See pages 11-13 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue:

Investment advisory and administration fees

$

10,873

$

8,725

$

2,148

Securities lending revenue

419

521

(102 )

Total Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue

11,292

9,246

2,046

Investment advisory performance fees

814

685

129

Technology services revenue

942

834

108

Distribution fees

1,110

817

293

Advisory and other revenue

110

145

(35 )

Total revenue

14,268

11,727

2,541

Expense

Employee compensation and benefits

4,484

3,700

784

Distribution and servicing costs

1,613

1,330

283

Direct fund expense

994

780

214

General and administration expense

1,657

1,991

(334 )

Amortization of intangible assets

109

79

30

Total expense

8,857

7,880

977

Operating income

5,411

3,847

1,564

Nonoperating income (expense)

Net gain (loss) on investments

766

627

139

Interest and dividend income

41

34

7

Interest expense

(155 )

(151 )

(4)

Total nonoperating income (expense)

652

510

142

Income before income taxes

6,063

4,357

1,706

Income tax expense

1,490

811

679

Net income

4,573

3,546

1,027

Less:

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

315

162

153

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

$

4,258

$

3,384

$

874

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

152,375,504

153,816,544

(1,441,040 )

Diluted

154,352,590

154,959,812

(607,222 )

Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders

Basic

$

27.94

$

22.00

$

5.94

Diluted

$

27.59

$

21.84

$

5.75

Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

12.39

$

10.89

$

1.50

Supplemental information:

AUM (end of period)

$

9,463,662

$

7,808,497

$

1,655,165

Shares outstanding (end of period)

151,988,234

152,496,403

(508,169 )

GAAP:

Operating margin

37.9 %

32.8 %

510 bps

Effective tax rate

25.9 %

19.3 %

660 bps

As adjusted:

Operating income (1)

$

5,422

$

4,436

$

986

Operating margin (1)

45.1 %

44.3 %

80 bps

Nonoperating income (expense), less net income

(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

$

337

$

226

$

111

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)

$

4,438

$

3,664

$

774

Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (3)

$

28.75

$

23.64

$

5.11

Effective tax rate

22.9 %

21.4 %

150 bps

See pages 11-13 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

(in millions), (unaudited)

Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type

Net

June 30,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2021

(outflows)

change

FX impact(1)

2021

Average AUM(2)

Retail:

Equity

$

446,327

$

9,952

$

(7,823 )

$

(2,719)

$

445,737

$

452,433

Fixed income

359,480

4,524

(3,156 )

(1,687)

359,161

361,730

Multi-asset

147,228

5,395

(1,332 )

(338)

150,953

150,409

Alternatives

42,448

2,801

(318 )

(155)

44,776

43,690

Retail subtotal

995,483

22,672

(12,629 )

(4,899)

1,000,627

1,008,262

ETFs:

Equity

2,257,828

34,987

(36,247 )

(5,719)

2,250,849

2,279,480

Fixed income

700,009

22,489

(3,494 )

(2,408)

716,596

711,729

Multi-asset

7,663

593

(70 )

(36)

8,150

7,954

Alternatives

66,005

(115 )

(2,688 )

(46)

63,156

65,863

ETFs subtotal

3,031,505

57,954

(42,499 )

(8,209)

3,038,751

3,065,026

Institutional:

Active:

Equity

184,174

1,930

(2,410 )

(1,462)

182,232

185,208

Fixed income

716,671

(5,716 )

806

(3,063)

708,698

718,139

Multi-asset

584,582

25,477

920

(5,682)

605,297

604,848

Alternatives

138,622

3,867

560

(731)

142,318

140,894

Active subtotal

1,624,049

25,558

(124 )

(10,938 )

1,638,545

1,649,089

Index:

Equity

2,146,062

(13,701 )

(114 )

(12,655 )

2,119,592

2,158,274

Fixed income

936,005

6,018

139

(12,718 )

929,444

947,359

Multi-asset

9,297

(530 )

19

(28)

8,758

9,095

Alternatives

5,709

1

222

(34)

5,898

5,796

Index subtotal

3,097,073

(8,212 )

266

(25,435 )

3,063,692

3,120,524

Institutional subtotal

4,721,122

17,346

142

(36,373 )

4,702,237

4,769,613

Long-term

8,748,110

97,972

(54,986

)

(49,481

)

8,741,615

8,842,901

Cash management

727,603

(12,398

)

(784

)

(2,406

)

712,015

722,103

Advisory(3)

20,280

(10,260

)

23

(11

)

10,032

13,749

Total

$

9,495,993

$

75,314

$

(55,747

)

$

(51,898

)

$

9,463,662

$

9,578,753

Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)

Net

June 30,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2021

(outflows)

change

FX impact(1)

2021

Average AUM(2)

Active:

Equity

$

479,240

$

9,651

$

(10,660 )

$

(2,999)

$

475,232

$

483,441

Fixed income

1,054,517

(2,662 )

(2,217 )

(4,341)

1,045,297

1,057,426

Multi-asset

731,806

30,870

(411 )

(6,020)

756,245

755,251

Alternatives

181,069

6,669

241

(886)

187,093

184,583

Active subtotal

2,446,632

44,528

(13,047 )

(14,246 )

2,463,867

2,480,701

Index and ETFs:

ETFs:

Equity

2,257,828

34,987

(36,247 )

(5,719)

2,250,849

2,279,480

Fixed income

700,009

22,489

(3,494 )

(2,408)

716,596

711,729

Multi-asset

7,663

593

(70 )

(36)

8,150

7,954

Alternatives

66,005

(115 )

(2,688 )

(46)

63,156

65,863

ETFs subtotal

3,031,505

57,954

(42,499 )

(8,209)

3,038,751

3,065,026

Non-ETF Index:

Equity

2,297,323

(11,470 )

313

(13,837 )

2,272,329

2,312,474

Fixed income

957,639

7,488

6

(13,127 )

952,006

969,802

Multi-asset

9,301

(528 )

18

(28)

8,763

9,101

Alternatives

5,710

-

223

(34)

5,899

5,797

Non-ETF Index subtotal

3,269,973

(4,510 )

560

(27,026 )

3,238,997

3,297,174

Index and ETFs subtotal

6,301,478

53,444

(41,939 )

(35,235 )

6,277,748

6,362,200

Long-term

$

8,748,110

$

97,972

$

(54,986 )

$

(49,481)

$

8,741,615

$

8,842,901

Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)

Net

June 30,

inflows

Market

September 30,

2021

(outflows)

change

FX impact(1)

2021

Average AUM(2)

Equity

$

5,034,391

$

33,168

$

(46,594 )

$

(22,555 )

$

4,998,410

$

5,075,395

Fixed income

2,712,165

27,315

(5,705 )

(19,876 )

2,713,899

2,738,957

Multi-asset

748,770

30,935

(463 )

(6,084)

773,158

772,306

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

95,961

2,743

195

(578)

98,321

97,516

Liquid alternatives

81,560

3,782

9

(299)

85,052

83,431

Currency and commodities(4)

75,263

29

(2,428

)

(89

)

72,775

75,296

Alternatives subtotal

252,784

6,554

(2,224

)

(966

)

256,148

256,243

Long-term

$

8,748,110

$

97,972

$

(54,986

)

$

(49,481

)

$

8,741,615

$

8,842,901

  1. Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
  2. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
  3. Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments.
  4. Amounts include commodity ETFs.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
