BlackRock : Q3 2021 Earnings Release

See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 through 13 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

New York, October 13, 2021 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

BUSINESS RESULTS

Q3 2021 Q3 2021 Base fees(1) Base fees(1) September 30, 2021 and securities Q3 2021 September 30, 2021 and securities AUM lending revenue (in millions), (unaudited) Net flows AUM lending revenue % of Total % of Total

RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE Retail $ 22,672 $ 1,000,627 $ 1,291 11 % 33 % ETFs 57,954 3,038,751 1,571 32 % 40 % Institutional: Active 25,558 1,638,545 684 17 % 17 % Index (8,212 ) 3,063,692 286 32 % 7% Total institutional 17,346 4,702,237 970 49 % 24 % Long-term 97,972 8,741,615 3,832 92% 97% Cash management (12,398 ) 712,015 111 8% 3% Advisory (10,260 ) 10,032 - - - Total $ 75,314 $ 9,463,662 $ 3,943 100 % 100 %

RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE Active $ 44,528 $ 2,463,867 $ 1,928 26 % 49 % Index and ETFs 53,444 6,277,748 1,904 66 % 48 % Long-term 97,972 8,741,615 3,832 92% 97% Cash management (12,398 ) 712,015 111 8 % 3 % Advisory (10,260 ) 10,032 - - - Total $ 75,314 $ 9,463,662 $ 3,943 100 % 100 % RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE Equity $ 33,168 $ 4,998,410 $ 2,093 52 % 53 % Fixed income 27,315 2,713,899 986 29 % 25 % Multi-asset 30,935 773,158 369 8% 9% Alternatives 6,554 256,148 384 3% 10 % Long-term 97,972 8,741,615 3,832 92% 97% Cash management (12,398 ) 712,015 111 8 % 3 % Advisory (10,260 ) 10,032 - - - Total $ 75,314 $ 9,463,662 $ 3,943 100 % 100 %

Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees.

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021(1)

One-year period Three-year period Five-year period Fixed income: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Taxable 77% 84% 92% Tax-exempt 76% 65% 81% Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 90% 92% 94% Equity: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Fundamental 68% 85% 87% Systematic 53% 53% 93% Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 95% 96% 98%

Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 14 for performance disclosure detail.

