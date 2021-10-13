BlackRock : Q3 2021 Earnings Release

BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS of $10.89, or $10.95 as adjusted
New York, October 13, 2021 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
$98 billion of long-term net inflows driven by continued
Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:
momentum in ETFs and active strategies, with total net inflows
"Clients continue to seek BlackRock's insights and advice
of $75 billion reflecting outflows from low-fee cash
regarding their entire portfolios, reflecting the benefits of the
management and advisory AUM
investments we have made to better serve their evolving needs.
16% increase in revenue year-over-year reflects strong
BlackRock generated $98 billion of long-term net inflows in the
third quarter, representing 9% annualized organic base fee
organic growth and 13% growth in technology services
growth and our 6th consecutive quarter in excess of our 5%
revenue, despite lower performance fees
target, once again demonstrating the strength of our diversified
investment and technology platform.
10% increase in operating income (11% as adjusted) year-
"Organic growth was broad-based, spanning our active platform
over-year also includes the impact of higher transaction-
as well as in each of our ETF product categories. We delivered our
related expense and fund launch costs in the current quarter
10th consecutive quarter of active equity inflows and client
23% increase in diluted EPS (19% as adjusted) year-over-
demand for ESG remains strong, with $31 billion of inflows
across our sustainable active and index strategies.
year reflects higher nonoperating income, including noncash
gains from strategic minority investments in the current
"Our long-term strategy remains centered on staying ahead of
quarter
our clients' needs and living our purpose of helping more and
more people experience financial well-being. Whether through
Consistent capital management with $300 million of
expanding investment choices, developing new retirement
quarterly share repurchases
solutions, or enhancing our data analytics and technology
capabilities, BlackRock remains committed to investing in high
growth opportunities and industry-leading innovation."
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q3
Q3
(in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
AUM
$
9,463,662
$
7,808,497
% change
21 %
Average AUM
$
9,578,753
$
7,678,147
% change
25 %
Total net flows
$
75,314
$
128,701
GAAP basis:
Revenue
$
5,050
$
4,369
% change
16 %
Operating income
$
1,935
$
1,757
% change
10 %
Operating margin
38.3%
40.2%
Net income(1)
$
1,681
$
1,364
% change
23 %
Diluted EPS
$
10.89
$
8.87
% change
23 %
Weighted-average diluted shares
154.3
153.7
% change
0%
As Adjusted:
Operating income(2)
$
1,946
$
1,757
% change
11 %
Operating margin(2)
45.8%
47.0%
Net income(1) (2)
$
1,690
$
1,418
% change
19 %
Diluted EPS(2)
$
10.95
$
9.22
% change
19 %
NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
Q3
YTD
2021
2021
(in billions)
Long-term net flows:
$
98
$
290
By region:
Americas
$
57
$
130
EMEA
14
114
APAC
27
46
By client type:
Retail:
$
23
$
81
US
13
46
International
10
35
ETFs:
$
58
$
202
Core equity
16
67
Strategic
33
89
Precision
9
46
Institutional:
$
17
$
8
Active
26
86
Index
(8
)
(77
)
Cash management net flows
$
(12)
$
50
Advisory net flows
$
(10)
$
(13)
Total net flows
$
75
$
328
Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 through 13 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
BUSINESS RESULTS
Q3 2021
Q3 2021
Base fees(1)
Base fees(1)
September 30, 2021
and securities
Q3 2021
September 30, 2021
and securities
AUM
lending revenue
(in millions), (unaudited)
Net flows
AUM
lending revenue
% of Total
% of Total
RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE
Retail
$
22,672
$
1,000,627
$
1,291
11 %
33 %
ETFs
57,954
3,038,751
1,571
32 %
40 %
Institutional:
Active
25,558
1,638,545
684
17 %
17 %
Index
(8,212 )
3,063,692
286
32 %
7%
Total institutional
17,346
4,702,237
970
49 %
24 %
Long-term
97,972
8,741,615
3,832
92%
97%
Cash management
(12,398 )
712,015
111
8%
3%
Advisory
(10,260 )
10,032
-
-
-
Total
$
75,314
$
9,463,662
$
3,943
100 %
100 %
RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE
Active
$
44,528
$
2,463,867
$
1,928
26 %
49 %
Index and ETFs
53,444
6,277,748
1,904
66 %
48 %
Long-term
97,972
8,741,615
3,832
92%
97%
Cash management
(12,398
)
712,015
111
8
%
3
%
Advisory
(10,260
)
10,032
-
-
-
Total
$
75,314
$
9,463,662
$
3,943
100
%
100
%
RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
Equity
$
33,168
$
4,998,410
$
2,093
52 %
53 %
Fixed income
27,315
2,713,899
986
29 %
25 %
Multi-asset
30,935
773,158
369
8%
9%
Alternatives
6,554
256,148
384
3%
10 %
Long-term
97,972
8,741,615
3,832
92%
97%
Cash management
(12,398
)
712,015
111
8
%
3
%
Advisory
(10,260
)
10,032
-
-
-
Total
$
75,314
$
9,463,662
$
3,943
100
%
100
%
Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees.
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021(1)
One-year period
Three-year period
Five-year period
Fixed income:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Taxable
77%
84%
92%
Tax-exempt
76%
65%
81%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
90%
92%
94%
Equity:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Fundamental
68%
85%
87%
Systematic
53%
53%
93%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
95%
96%
98%
Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 14 for performance disclosure detail.
TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States,
679-8281,shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 5162309). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and ending at midnight on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial
859-2056and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 5162309. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
ABOUT BLACKROCK
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate| Twitter:@blackrock|
LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue:
Investment advisory and administration fees
$
3,791
$
3,072
$
719
$
3,617
$
174
Securities lending revenue
152
153
(1)
140
12
Total Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue
3,943
3,225
718
3,757
186
Investment advisory performance fees
345
532
(187 )
340
5
Technology services revenue
320
282
38
316
4
Distribution fees
401
288
113
369
32
Advisory and other revenue
41
42
(1)
38
3
Total revenue
5,050
4,369
681
4,820
230
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
1,527
1,411
116
1,548
(21 )
Distribution and servicing costs
585
456
129
523
62
Direct fund expense
354
257
97
320
34
General and administration expense
611
461
150
461
150
Amortization of intangible assets
38
27
11
37
1
Total expense
3,115
2,612
503
2,889
226
Operating income
1,935
1,757
178
1,931
4
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
370
269
101
314
56
Interest and dividend income
14
9
5
8
6
Interest expense
(48
)
(54
)
6
(52
)
4
Total nonoperating income (expense)
336
224
112
270
66
Income before income taxes
2,271
1,981
290
2,201
70
Income tax expense
518
464
54
654
(136 )
Net income
1,753
1,517
236
1,547
206
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
72
153
(81 )
169
(97 )
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
1,681
$
1,364
$
317
$
1,378
$
303
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
152,120,927
152,488,073
(367,146
)
152,443,039
(322,112
)
Diluted
154,343,277
153,742,264
601,013
154,417,581
(74,304
)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders
Basic
$
11.05
$
8.94
$
2.11
$
9.04
$
2.01
Diluted
$
10.89
$
8.87
$
2.02
$
8.92
$
1.97
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
4.13
$
3.63
$
0.50
$
4.13
$
-
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
9,463,662
$
7,808,497
$
1,655,165
$
9,495,993
$
(32,331 )
Shares outstanding (end of period)
151,988,234
152,496,403
(508,169 )
152,298,784
(310,550 )
GAAP:
Operating margin
38.3 %
40.2 %
(190 ) bps
40.1 %
(180 ) bps
Effective tax rate
23.6 %
25.4 %
(180 ) bps
32.2 %
(860 ) bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
1,946
$
1,757
$
189
$
1,931
$
15
Operating margin (1)
45.8 %
47.0 %
(120 ) bps
44.9 %
90
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income
(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
$
264
$
71
$
193
$
101
$
163
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
1,690
$
1,418
$
272
$
1,549
$
141
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (3)
$
10.95
$
9.22
$
1.73
$
10.03
$
0.92
Effective tax rate
23.6 %
22.5 %
110
bps
23.8 %
(20 ) bps
See pages 11-13 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue:
Investment advisory and administration fees
$
10,873
$
8,725
$
2,148
Securities lending revenue
419
521
(102 )
Total Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue
11,292
9,246
2,046
Investment advisory performance fees
814
685
129
Technology services revenue
942
834
108
Distribution fees
1,110
817
293
Advisory and other revenue
110
145
(35 )
Total revenue
14,268
11,727
2,541
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
4,484
3,700
784
Distribution and servicing costs
1,613
1,330
283
Direct fund expense
994
780
214
General and administration expense
1,657
1,991
(334 )
Amortization of intangible assets
109
79
30
Total expense
8,857
7,880
977
Operating income
5,411
3,847
1,564
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
766
627
139
Interest and dividend income
41
34
7
Interest expense
(155 )
(151 )
(4)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
652
510
142
Income before income taxes
6,063
4,357
1,706
Income tax expense
1,490
811
679
Net income
4,573
3,546
1,027
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
315
162
153
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
4,258
$
3,384
$
874
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
152,375,504
153,816,544
(1,441,040 )
Diluted
154,352,590
154,959,812
(607,222 )
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders
Basic
$
27.94
$
22.00
$
5.94
Diluted
$
27.59
$
21.84
$
5.75
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
12.39
$
10.89
$
1.50
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
9,463,662
$
7,808,497
$
1,655,165
Shares outstanding (end of period)
151,988,234
152,496,403
(508,169 )
GAAP:
Operating margin
37.9 %
32.8 %
510 bps
Effective tax rate
25.9 %
19.3 %
660 bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
5,422
$
4,436
$
986
Operating margin (1)
45.1 %
44.3 %
80 bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income
(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
$
337
$
226
$
111
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
4,438
$
3,664
$
774
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (3)
$
28.75
$
23.64
$
5.11
Effective tax rate
22.9 %
21.4 %
150 bps
See pages 11-13 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
June 30,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2021
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2021
Average AUM(2)
Retail:
Equity
$
446,327
$
9,952
$
(7,823 )
$
(2,719)
$
445,737
$
452,433
Fixed income
359,480
4,524
(3,156 )
(1,687)
359,161
361,730
Multi-asset
147,228
5,395
(1,332 )
(338)
150,953
150,409
Alternatives
42,448
2,801
(318 )
(155)
44,776
43,690
Retail subtotal
995,483
22,672
(12,629 )
(4,899)
1,000,627
1,008,262
ETFs:
Equity
2,257,828
34,987
(36,247 )
(5,719)
2,250,849
2,279,480
Fixed income
700,009
22,489
(3,494 )
(2,408)
716,596
711,729
Multi-asset
7,663
593
(70 )
(36)
8,150
7,954
Alternatives
66,005
(115 )
(2,688 )
(46)
63,156
65,863
ETFs subtotal
3,031,505
57,954
(42,499 )
(8,209)
3,038,751
3,065,026
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
184,174
1,930
(2,410 )
(1,462)
182,232
185,208
Fixed income
716,671
(5,716 )
806
(3,063)
708,698
718,139
Multi-asset
584,582
25,477
920
(5,682)
605,297
604,848
Alternatives
138,622
3,867
560
(731)
142,318
140,894
Active subtotal
1,624,049
25,558
(124 )
(10,938 )
1,638,545
1,649,089
Index:
Equity
2,146,062
(13,701 )
(114 )
(12,655 )
2,119,592
2,158,274
Fixed income
936,005
6,018
139
(12,718 )
929,444
947,359
Multi-asset
9,297
(530 )
19
(28)
8,758
9,095
Alternatives
5,709
1
222
(34)
5,898
5,796
Index subtotal
3,097,073
(8,212 )
266
(25,435 )
3,063,692
3,120,524
Institutional subtotal
4,721,122
17,346
142
(36,373 )
4,702,237
4,769,613
Long-term
8,748,110
97,972
(54,986
)
(49,481
)
8,741,615
8,842,901
Cash management
727,603
(12,398
)
(784
)
(2,406
)
712,015
722,103
Advisory(3)
20,280
(10,260
)
23
(11
)
10,032
13,749
Total
$
9,495,993
$
75,314
$
(55,747
)
$
(51,898
)
$
9,463,662
$
9,578,753
Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
June 30,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2021
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2021
Average AUM(2)
Active:
Equity
$
479,240
$
9,651
$
(10,660 )
$
(2,999)
$
475,232
$
483,441
Fixed income
1,054,517
(2,662 )
(2,217 )
(4,341)
1,045,297
1,057,426
Multi-asset
731,806
30,870
(411 )
(6,020)
756,245
755,251
Alternatives
181,069
6,669
241
(886)
187,093
184,583
Active subtotal
2,446,632
44,528
(13,047 )
(14,246 )
2,463,867
2,480,701
Index and ETFs:
ETFs:
Equity
2,257,828
34,987
(36,247 )
(5,719)
2,250,849
2,279,480
Fixed income
700,009
22,489
(3,494 )
(2,408)
716,596
711,729
Multi-asset
7,663
593
(70 )
(36)
8,150
7,954
Alternatives
66,005
(115 )
(2,688 )
(46)
63,156
65,863
ETFs subtotal
3,031,505
57,954
(42,499 )
(8,209)
3,038,751
3,065,026
Non-ETF Index:
Equity
2,297,323
(11,470 )
313
(13,837 )
2,272,329
2,312,474
Fixed income
957,639
7,488
6
(13,127 )
952,006
969,802
Multi-asset
9,301
(528 )
18
(28)
8,763
9,101
Alternatives
5,710
-
223
(34)
5,899
5,797
Non-ETF Index subtotal
3,269,973
(4,510 )
560
(27,026 )
3,238,997
3,297,174
Index and ETFs subtotal
6,301,478
53,444
(41,939 )
(35,235 )
6,277,748
6,362,200
Long-term
$
8,748,110
$
97,972
$
(54,986 )
$
(49,481)
$
8,741,615
$
8,842,901
Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
June 30,
inflows
Market
September 30,
2021
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2021
Average AUM(2)
Equity
$
5,034,391
$
33,168
$
(46,594 )
$
(22,555 )
$
4,998,410
$
5,075,395
Fixed income
2,712,165
27,315
(5,705 )
(19,876 )
2,713,899
2,738,957
Multi-asset
748,770
30,935
(463 )
(6,084)
773,158
772,306
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
95,961
2,743
195
(578)
98,321
97,516
Liquid alternatives
81,560
3,782
9
(299)
85,052
83,431
Currency and commodities(4)
75,263
29
(2,428
)
(89
)
72,775
75,296
Alternatives subtotal
252,784
6,554
(2,224
)
(966
)
256,148
256,243
Long-term
$
8,748,110
$
97,972
$
(54,986
)
$
(49,481
)
$
8,741,615
$
8,842,901
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments.
Amounts include commodity ETFs.
