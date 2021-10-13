BlackRock : Q3 2021 Earnings Supplement

Assets Under Management of $9.5 trillion at September 30, 2021
Q3 2021 Base Fees and Securities Lending Revenue of $3.943 billion
Client Type
Style
Product Type
Region
Institutional
Active
26%
27%
Active
Equity
Institutional
Equity
49%
52%
57%
53%
Americas
Americas
66%
63%
Retail
Index
33%
34%
Index
8%
Retail
Fixed
Fixed
Income
11%
Income
29%
25%
ETFs
ETFs
ETFs
ETFs
EMEA
EMEA
32%
40%
Multi-asset
40%
31%
27%
32%
Multi-asset
9%
8%
Alternatives 3%
Alternatives10%
Cash 8%
Cash 8%
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific
Cash 3%
Cash 3%
7%
6%
AUM
Base Fees
AUM
Base Fees
AUM
Base Fees
AUM
Base Fees
and
and
and
and
Sec. Lending
Sec. Lending
Sec. Lending
Sec. Lending
Note: Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees. Base fees and securities lending revenue and AUM by region data are based on client domicile.
1
Net flows
($ in billions)
Total BlackRock
Retail Long-term
5%
7%
6%
5%
6%
5%
8%
7%
6%
0%
3%
2%
4%
6%
10%
18%
16%
16%
3%
5%
4%
5%
7%
7%
14%
13%
13%
Long-term
Cash
Advisory
$172
$37
$129
$35
$129
$127
$39
$3
$2 $9
$84
$30
$100
$28
$81
$75
$21
$23
$14
$20
$16
$32
$1
$35
$24
$133
$23
$116
$99
$98
$98
$7
$8
$62
$60
$52
$53
($19)
$(2)
($12)
$(2)
$(10)
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
ETFs
Institutional Long-term
10%
11%
9%
9%
9%
8%
13%
12%
12%
3%
4%
2%
0%
0%
0%
2%
1%
0%
$79
Institutional Active
Institutional Index
$75
$68
$75
$58
$51
$7
$42
$41
$11
$1
$3
$30
$43
$(2)
$1
$17
$26
$8
$15
$1
$14
$(4)
$(29)
$(8)
$(80)
$(8)
$(80)
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
LTM organic asset growth rate (%)
LTM organic base fee growth rate (%)
Note: LTM organic asset growth rate measures rolling last twelve months net flows over beginning of period assets. LTM organic base fee growth rate is calculated by dividing net new base fees earned on net asset inflows for the LTM period by the base fee run-rate at the beginning of the period.
2
Profitability
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating Income and Margin, as adjusted
Net Income and EPS, as adjusted
$2,200 $2,100 $2,000 $1,900
46.0%
47.0% 46.6%
$1,940
44.4% 44.9%
45.8%
43.5%
43.7%
$1,820
41.7%
44.2%
$1,931
$1,946
$1,700
$1,848
$1,580
$1,757
34.2%
$10.95
$10.18
$10.03
$9.22
$1,690
$7.77
$8.34
$7.85
$1,573
$1,549
$1,800 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500
$1,460
$1,538
$1,545
$1,502
$24.2%1,340
$1,406
$7.15 $6.60
$1,309
$1,418
$1,400 $1,300 $1,200 $1,100 $1,000
$900 $800 $700 $600 $500
$1,220
$1,273
14.2%
$1,100
$980
4.2%
$860
$740
-5.8%
$620
-15$500.8%
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
$1,214$1,199
$1,119
$1,032
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
Operating Income, as adjusted
Operating Margin, as adjusted
Net Income, as adjusted
EPS, as adjusted
For further information and reconciliations between GAAP and as adjusted, see page 9 of this earnings release supplement, notes (1) through (3) in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks.
