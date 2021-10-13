Log in
BLACKROCK : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
BLACKROCK : Q3 2021 Earnings Supplement
PU
BLACKROCK : Q3 2021 Earnings Release
PU
October 13, 2021

Q3 2021 Earnings

Earnings Release Supplement

A broadly diversified business

across clients, products and geographies

Assets Under Management of $9.5 trillion at September 30, 2021

Q3 2021 Base Fees and Securities Lending Revenue of $3.943 billion

Client Type

Style

Product Type

Region

Institutional

Active

26%

27%

Active

Equity

Institutional

Equity

49%

52%

57%

53%

Americas

Americas

66%

63%

Retail

Index

33%

34%

Index

8%

Retail

Fixed

Fixed

Income

11%

Income

29%

25%

ETFs

ETFs

ETFs

ETFs

EMEA

EMEA

32%

40%

Multi-asset

40%

31%

27%

32%

Multi-asset

9%

8%

Alternatives 3%

Alternatives10%

Cash 8%

Cash 8%

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific

Cash 3%

Cash 3%

7%

6%

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

and

and

and

and

Sec. Lending

Sec. Lending

Sec. Lending

Sec. Lending

Note: Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees. Base fees and securities lending revenue and AUM by region data are based on client domicile.

1

Net flows

($ in billions)

Total BlackRock

Retail Long-term

5%

7%

6%

5%

6%

5%

8%

7%

6%

0%

3%

2%

4%

6%

10%

18%

16%

16%

3%

5%

4%

5%

7%

7%

14%

13%

13%

Long-term

Cash

Advisory

$172

$37

$129

$35

$129

$127

$39

$3

$2 $9

$84

$30

$100

$28

$81

$75

$21

$23

$14

$20

$16

$32

$1

$35

$24

$133

$23

$116

$99

$98

$98

$7

$8

$62

$60

$52

$53

($19)

$(2)

($12)

$(2)

$(10)

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

ETFs

Institutional Long-term

10%

11%

9%

9%

9%

8%

13%

12%

12%

3%

4%

2%

0%

0%

0%

2%

1%

0%

$79

Institutional Active

Institutional Index

$75

$68

$75

$58

$51

$7

$42

$41

$11

$1

$3

$30

$43

$(2)

$1

$17

$26

$8

$15

$1

$14

$(4)

$(29)

$(8)

$(80)

$(8)

$(80)

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

LTM organic asset growth rate (%)

LTM organic base fee growth rate (%)

Note: LTM organic asset growth rate measures rolling last twelve months net flows over beginning of period assets. LTM organic base fee growth rate is calculated by dividing net new base fees earned on net asset inflows for the LTM period by the base fee run-rate at the beginning of the period.

2

Profitability

($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating Income and Margin, as adjusted

Net Income and EPS, as adjusted

$2,200 $2,100 $2,000 $1,900

46.0%

47.0% 46.6%

$1,940

44.4% 44.9%

45.8%

43.5%

43.7%

$1,820

41.7%

44.2%

$1,931

$1,946

$1,700

$1,848

$1,580

$1,757

34.2%

$10.95

$10.18

$10.03

$9.22

$1,690

$7.77

$8.34

$7.85

$1,573

$1,549

$1,800 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500

$1,460

$1,538

$1,545

$1,502

$24.2%1,340

$1,406

$7.15 $6.60

$1,309

$1,418

$1,400 $1,300 $1,200 $1,100 $1,000

$900 $800 $700 $600 $500

$1,220

$1,273

14.2%

$1,100

$980

4.2%

$860

$740

-5.8%

$620

-15$500.8%

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

$1,214$1,199

$1,119

$1,032

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

Operating Income, as adjusted

Operating Margin, as adjusted

Net Income, as adjusted

EPS, as adjusted

For further information and reconciliations between GAAP and as adjusted, see page 9 of this earnings release supplement, notes (1) through (3) in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks.

3

Capital management

(amounts in millions, except per share data)

Share repurchases and

weighted-average diluted shares

156.4 156.9 156.4 154.7 153.7 154.5 154.3 154.4 154.3

$1,113(1)

$400

$300

$300

$300

$100

$0

$0

$0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

Share repurchases

Weighted-average diluted shares

Dividends per share

$4.13 $4.13 $4.13

$3.63 $3.63 $3.63 $3.63

$3.30 $3.30

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

Dividends

  1. Amount includes a $1.1 billion repurchase from PNC that closed on May 15, 2020.

Amounts above exclude repurchases of employee tax withholdings related to employee stock transactions.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
