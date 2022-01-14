BlackRock : Q4 2021 Earnings Supplement

Assets Under Management of $10 trillion at December 31, 2021
Q4 2021 Base Fees and Securities Lending Revenue of $3.968 billion
Client Type
Style
Product Type
Region
Institutional
Active
27%
26%
Active
Equity
Institutional
Equity
49%
53%
57%
53%
Americas
Americas
67%
63%
Retail
Index
33%
33%
Index
8%
Retail
Fixed
Fixed
10%
Income
Income
28%
25%
ETFs
ETFs
ETFs
ETFs
EMEA
EMEA
33%
40%
Multi-asset
40%
31%
33%
Multi-asset
26%
9%
8%
Alternatives 3%
Alternatives10%
Cash 8%
Cash 8%
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific
Cash 3%
Cash 3%
7%
6%
AUM
Base Fees
AUM
Base Fees
AUM
Base Fees
AUM
Base Fees
and
and
and
and
Sec. Lending
Sec. Lending
Sec. Lending
Sec. Lending
Note: Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees. Base fees and securities lending revenue and AUM by region data are based on client domicile.
1
Net flows
($ in billions)
Total BlackRock
Retail Long-term
7%
6%
5%
6%
5%
8%
7%
6%
6%
3%
2%
4%
6%
10%
18%
16%
16%
12%
5%
4%
5%
7%
7%
14%
13%
13%
11%
Long-term
Cash
Advisory
$212
$172
$35
$37
$44
$129
$129
$127
$39
$23
$22
$100
$3
$2
$75
$20
$21
$30
$9
$14
$28
$81
$16
$169
$35
$24
$116
$133
$23
$8
$99
$98
$98
$1
$62
$60
$53
($19)
$(2)
($12)
$(1)
$(2)
$(10)
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
ETFs
Institutional Long-term
11%
9%
9%
9%
8%
13%
12%
12%
11%
4%
2%
0%
0%
0%
2%
1%
0%
1%
$79
$104
Institutional Active
Institutional Index
$75
$68
$75
$51
$58
$7
$84
$11
$41
$1
$3
$30
$1
$43
$26
$15
$(2)
$17
$14
$(29)
$(8)
$1
$(80)
$(8)
$(40)
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
LTM organic asset growth rate (%)
LTM organic base fee growth rate (%)
Note: LTM organic asset growth rate measures rolling last twelve months net flows over beginning of period assets. LTM organic base fee growth rate is calculated by dividing net new base fees earned on net asset inflows for the LTM period by the base fee run-rate at the beginning of the period.
For further information and reconciliations to GAAP, see page 12 of this earnings release supplement, notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks.
3
Capital management
(amounts in millions, except per share data)
Share repurchases and
Dividends per share
weighted-average diluted shares
156.9 156.4
$4.13
$4.13
$4.13
$4.13
154.7
154.5 154.3 154.4 154.3
154.6
153.7
$3.63
$3.63
$3.63
$3.63
$3.30
$1,113(1)
$400
$300
$300
$300
$300
$0
$0
$0
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
Share repurchases
Weighted-average diluted shares
Dividends
Amount includes a $1.1 billion repurchase from PNC that closed on May 15, 2020.
Amounts above exclude repurchases of employee tax withholdings related to employee stock transactions.
4
