Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/13 04:10:00 pm
867.58 USD   -1.98%
BlackRock Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus, Revenue Misses
MT
BLACKROCK : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Fall, EDF Plunges on French Power Price Cap
DJ
BlackRock : Q4 2021 Earnings Supplement

01/14/2022 | 06:42am EST
January 14, 2022

Q4 2021 Earnings

Earnings Release Supplement

A broadly diversified business

across clients, products and geographies

Assets Under Management of $10 trillion at December 31, 2021

Q4 2021 Base Fees and Securities Lending Revenue of $3.968 billion

Client Type

Style

Product Type

Region

Institutional

Active

27%

26%

Active

Equity

Institutional

Equity

49%

53%

57%

53%

Americas

Americas

67%

63%

Retail

Index

33%

33%

Index

8%

Retail

Fixed

Fixed

10%

Income

Income

28%

25%

ETFs

ETFs

ETFs

ETFs

EMEA

EMEA

33%

40%

Multi-asset

40%

31%

33%

Multi-asset

26%

9%

8%

Alternatives 3%

Alternatives10%

Cash 8%

Cash 8%

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific

Cash 3%

Cash 3%

7%

6%

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

and

and

and

and

Sec. Lending

Sec. Lending

Sec. Lending

Sec. Lending

Note: Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees. Base fees and securities lending revenue and AUM by region data are based on client domicile.

1

Net flows

($ in billions)

Total BlackRock

Retail Long-term

7%

6%

5%

6%

5%

8%

7%

6%

6%

3%

2%

4%

6%

10%

18%

16%

16%

12%

5%

4%

5%

7%

7%

14%

13%

13%

11%

Long-term

Cash

Advisory

$212

$172

$35

$37

$44

$129

$129

$127

$39

$23

$22

$100

$3

$2

$75

$20

$21

$30

$9

$14

$28

$81

$16

$169

$35

$24

$116

$133

$23

$8

$99

$98

$98

$1

$62

$60

$53

($19)

$(2)

($12)

$(1)

$(2)

$(10)

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

ETFs

Institutional Long-term

11%

9%

9%

9%

8%

13%

12%

12%

11%

4%

2%

0%

0%

0%

2%

1%

0%

1%

$79

$104

Institutional Active

Institutional Index

$75

$68

$75

$51

$58

$7

$84

$11

$41

$1

$3

$30

$1

$43

$26

$15

$(2)

$17

$14

$(29)

$(8)

$1

$(80)

$(8)

$(40)

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

LTM organic asset growth rate (%)

LTM organic base fee growth rate (%)

Note: LTM organic asset growth rate measures rolling last twelve months net flows over beginning of period assets. LTM organic base fee growth rate is calculated by dividing net new base fees earned on net asset inflows for the LTM period by the base fee run-rate at the beginning of the period.

2

Profitability

($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating Income and Margin, as adjusted

Net Income and EPS, as adjusted

$2,300 $2,200 $2,100 $2,000 $1,900 $1,800 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500 $1,400 $1,300 $1,200 $1,100 $1,000

$900 $800 $700 $600

$2,040

47.0%

46.6%

$1,920

43.7%

44.4%

44.9% 45.8% 45.5%

43.5%

45.0%

41.7%

$1,800

$2,056

$1,931

$1,946

$1,680

$1,848

40.0%

$1,757

$1,560

$1,440

$1,538

$1,545

35.0%

$1,406

$1,320

$1,273

$30.0%1,200

$1,080

25.0%

$960

$840

20.0%

$720

15$.0%600

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

$10.95

$10.18

$10.03

$10.42

$9.22

$8.34

$7.85

$7.77

$1,690

$1,573

$1,611

$6.60

$1,549

$1,418

$1,309

$1,214$1,199

$1,032

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

Operating Income, as adjusted

Operating Margin, as adjusted

Net Income, as adjusted

EPS, as adjusted

For further information and reconciliations to GAAP, see page 12 of this earnings release supplement, notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks.

3

Capital management

(amounts in millions, except per share data)

Share repurchases and

Dividends per share

weighted-average diluted shares

156.9 156.4

$4.13

$4.13

$4.13

$4.13

154.7

154.5 154.3 154.4 154.3

154.6

153.7

$3.63

$3.63

$3.63

$3.63

$3.30

$1,113(1)

$400

$300

$300

$300

$300

$0

$0

$0

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

Share repurchases

Weighted-average diluted shares

Dividends

  1. Amount includes a $1.1 billion repurchase from PNC that closed on May 15, 2020.

Amounts above exclude repurchases of employee tax withholdings related to employee stock transactions.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 11:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M
Net income 2021 5 829 M
Net cash 2021 2 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 132 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 867,58 $
Average target price 1 012,92 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
