    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
716.83 USD   -1.59%
06:17aBlackRock Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
06:12aJOHN RAINEY : Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Earnings
DJ
03:37aEXCLUSIVE : BlackRock plans first China ETF product this year -sources
RE
BlackRock Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings

04/13/2022 | 06:17am EDT
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today released its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available via ir.blackrock.com/QuarterlyResults.

Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 4390466). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and ending at midnight on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 4390466. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 542 M - -
Net income 2022 6 039 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 87,2%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.71%108 989
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-10.92%84 577
UBS GROUP AG2.38%61 451
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-17.23%38 459
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-27.24%32 775
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.55%31 840