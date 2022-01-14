BlackRock : Reports Full Year 2021 Diluted EPS of $38.22, or $39.18 as adjusted
New York, January 14, 2022 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.
$540 billion of full year total net inflows, reflects 6% organic asset growth and 11% organic base fee growth, led by record flows in ETFs and active strategies
$212 billion of quarterly total net inflows positive across all client types, investment styles and regions
20% increase in full year revenue includes record organic growth, record performance fees and continued growth in technology services revenue
31% increase in full year GAAP operating income and 20% increase in diluted EPS reflect the impact of a charitable contribution in 2020, which was excluded from as adjusted results
19% growth in full year as adjusted operating income includes the impact of higher fund launch costs and amortization of intangible assets in the current year
16% increase in full year as adjusted diluted EPS also reflects a higher effective tax rate, partially offset by higher nonoperating income in the current year
$3.7 billion returned to shareholders in 2021, including $1.2 billion of share repurchases
18% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $4.88 per share approved by Board of Directors
