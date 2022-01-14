Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/13 04:10:00 pm
867.58 USD   -1.98%
BlackRock : Reports Full Year 2021 Diluted EPS of $38.22, or $39.18 as adjusted

01/14/2022 | 06:42am EST
New York, January 14, 2022 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

  • $540 billion of full year total net inflows, reflects 6% organic asset growth and 11% organic base fee growth, led by record flows in ETFs and active strategies
  • $212 billion of quarterly total net inflows positive across all client types, investment styles and regions
  • 20% increase in full year revenue includes record organic growth, record performance fees and continued growth in technology services revenue
  • 31% increase in full year GAAP operating income and 20% increase in diluted EPS reflect the impact of a charitable contribution in 2020, which was excluded from as adjusted results
  • 19% growth in full year as adjusted operating income includes the impact of higher fund launch costs and amortization of intangible assets in the current year
  • 16% increase in full year as adjusted diluted EPS also reflects a higher effective tax rate, partially offset by higher nonoperating income in the current year
  • $3.7 billion returned to shareholders in 2021, including $1.2 billion of share repurchases
  • 18% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $4.88 per share approved by Board of Directors

See the full release

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 11:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
