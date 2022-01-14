BlackRock : Reports Full Year 2021 Diluted EPS of $38.22, or $39.18 as adjusted Fourth Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS of $10.63, or $10.42 as adjusted - Form 8-K 01/14/2022 | 08:32am EST Send by mail :

(NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. $540 billion of full year total net inflows, reflects 6% organic asset growth and 11% organic base fee growth, led by record flows in ETFs and active strategies $212 billion of quarterly total net inflows positive across all client types, investment styles and regions 20% increase in full year revenue includes record organic growth, record performance fees and continued growth in technology services revenue 31% increase in full year GAAP operating income and 20% increase in diluted EPS reflect the impact of a charitable contribution in 2020, which was excluded from as adjusted results 19% growth in full year as adjusted operating income includes the impact of higher fund launch costsand amortization of intangible assets in the current year 16% increase in full year as adjusted diluted EPS alsoreflects a higher effective tax rate, partially offset by highernonoperating income in the current year $3.7 billion returned to shareholders in 2021, including $1.2 billion of share repurchases 18% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $4.88 per share approved by Board of Directors Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO: "BlackRock delivered the strongest organic growth in our history, even as our assets under management reached new highs. We generated $540 billion of net inflows in 2021, including an industry leading $267 billion of active net inflows. "Our business is more diversified than ever before - active strategies, including alternatives, contributed over 60% of 2021 organic base fee growth. Our industry-leading iShares® ETF platform remained a significant growth driver with record flows of $306 billion. And our technology services businesses, powered by Aladdin®, delivered $1.3 billion in revenue with ACV up 13% year over year. "Our record results across each of our strategic priorities demonstrate the benefits of continually investing in our platform over years ahead of our clients' needs, and the tireless commitment of our employees. Our strategy is resonating - we're building deeper partnerships with our clients and other stakeholders, and delivering durable returns for our shareholders. "As the world continues to navigate uncertainty and profound shifts in economies and societies at large, BlackRock remains focused on helping our clients meet their investment goals. Every dollar that is entrusted to us, by every client, is treated with the same care and responsibility. BlackRock enters 2022 better positioned than ever - we remain confident in our ability to continue generating differentiated organic growth over the long-term and helping more and more people experience financial well-being." FINANCIAL RESULTS (in millions Q4 Q4 Full Year except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 AUM $ 10,010,143 $ 8,676,680 $ 10,010,143 $ 8,676,680 % change 15 % 15 % Average AUM $ 9,749,652 $ 8,154,225 $ 9,364,948 $ 7,549,103 % change 20 % 24 % Total net flows $ 211,736 $ 126,933 $ 539,654 $ 390,838 GAAP basis: Revenue $ 5,106 $ 4,478 $ 19,374 $ 16,205 % change 14 % 20 % Operating income $ 2,039 $ 1,848 $ 7,450 $ 5,695 % change 10 % 31 % Operating margin 39.9 % 41.3 % 38.5 % 35.1 % Net income(1) $ 1,643 $ 1,548 $ 5,901 $ 4,932 % change 6 % 20 % Diluted EPS $ 10.63 $ 10.02 $ 38.22 $ 31.85 % change 6 % 20 % Weighted-average diluted shares 154.6 154.5 154.4 154.8 % change 0 % 0 % As Adjusted: Operating income(2) $ 2,056 $ 1,848 $ 7,478 $ 6,284 % change 11 % 19 % Operating margin(2) 45.5 % 46.6 % 45.2 % 44.9 % Net income(1) (2) $ 1,611 $ 1,573 $ 6,049 $ 5,237 % change 2 % 16 % Diluted EPS(2) $ 10.42 $ 10.18 $ 39.18 $ 33.82 % change 2 % 16 % (1) Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2) See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 10 through 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP. NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS Q4 Full Year (in billions) 2021 2021 Long-term net flows: $ 169 $ 459 By region: Americas $ 139 $ 269 EMEA 5 119 APAC 25 71 By client type: Retail: $ 22 $ 102 US 13 60 International 9 42 ETFs: $ 104 $ 306 Core equity 42 110 Strategic 47 136 Precision 15 60 Institutional: $ 43 $ 51 Active 84 169 Index (40 ) (118 ) Cash management net flows $ 44 $ 94 Advisory net flows $ (1 ) $ (13 ) Total net flows $ 212 $ 540 1 BUSINESS RESULTS Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Base fees(1) Base fees(1) December 31, 2021 and securities Q4 2021 December 31, 2021 and securities AUM lending revenue (in millions), (unaudited) Net flows AUM lending revenue % of Total % of Total RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE Retail $ 21,521 $ 1,040,053 $ 1,310 10 % 33 % ETFs 103,943 3,267,354 1,581 33 % 40 % Institutional: Active 83,509 1,756,717 684 18 % 17 % Index (40,421 ) 3,181,652 268 31 % 7 % Total institutional 43,088 4,938,369 952 49 % 24 % Long-term 168,552 9,245,776 3,843 92 % 97 % Cash management 43,912 755,057 125 8 % 3 % Advisory (728 ) 9,310 - - - Total $ 211,736 $ 10,010,143 $ 3,968 100 % 100 % RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE Active $ 100,506 $ 2,606,325 $ 1,946 26 % 49 % Index and ETFs 68,046 6,639,451 1,897 66 % 48 % Long-term 168,552 9,245,776 3,843 92 % 97 % Cash management 43,912 755,057 125 8 % 3 % Advisory (728 ) 9,310 - - - Total $ 211,736 $ 10,010,143 $ 3,968 100 % 100 % RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE Equity $ 45,105 $ 5,342,360 $ 2,092 53 % 53 % Fixed income 100,893 2,822,041 989 28 % 25 % Multi-asset 17,008 816,494 373 8 % 9 % Alternatives 5,546 264,881 389 3 % 10 % Long-term 168,552 9,245,776 3,843 92 % 97 % Cash management 43,912 755,057 125 8 % 3 % Advisory (728 ) 9,310 - - - Total $ 211,736 $ 10,010,143 $ 3,968 100 % 100 % (1) Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees. INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT December 31, 2021(1) One-year period Three-year period Five-year period Fixed income: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Taxable 61% 87% 88% Tax-exempt 76% 79% 81% Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 85% 93% 94% Equity: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Fundamental 52% 72% 78% Systematic 66% 72% 93% Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 97% 97% 99% (1) Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT BlackRock's Board of Directors approved an 18% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $4.88 per share, payable March 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022. TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock. 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 Change Revenue Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue: Investment advisory and administration fees $ 3,832 $ 3,262 $ 570 $ 3,791 $ 41 Securities lending revenue 136 131 5 152 (16 ) Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue 3,968 3,393 575 3,943 25 Investment advisory performance fees 329 419 (90 ) 345 (16 ) Technology services revenue 339 305 34 320 19 Distribution fees 411 314 97 401 10 Advisory and other revenue 59 47 12 41 18 Total revenue 5,106 4,478 628 5,050 56 Expense Employee compensation and benefits 1,559 1,341 218 1,527 32 Distribution and servicing costs 587 505 82 585 2 Direct fund expense 319 283 36 354 (35 ) General and administration expense 564 474 90 611 (47 ) Amortization of intangible assets 38 27 11 38 - Total expense 3,067 2,630 437 3,115 (48 ) Operating income 2,039 1,848 191 1,935 104 Nonoperating income (expense) Net gain (loss) on investments 75 345 (270 ) 370 (295 ) Interest and dividend income 46 28 18 14 32 Interest expense (50 ) (54 ) 4 (48 ) (2 ) Total nonoperating income (expense) 71 319 (248 ) 336 (265 ) Income before income taxes 2,110 2,167 (57 ) 2,271 (161 ) Income tax expense 478 427 51 518 (40 ) Net income 1,632 1,740 (108 ) 1,753 (121 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (11 ) 192 (203 ) 72 (83 ) Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. $ 1,643 $ 1,548 $ 95 $ 1,681 $ (38 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 151,822,226 152,515,168 (692,942 ) 152,120,927 (298,701 ) Diluted 154,564,198 154,512,860 51,338 154,343,277 220,921 Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders Basic $ 10.82 $ 10.15 $ 0.67 $ 11.05 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ 10.63 $ 10.02 $ 0.61 $ 10.89 $ (0.26 ) Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 4.13 $ 3.63 $ 0.50 $ 4.13 $ - Supplemental information: AUM (end of period) $ 10,010,143 $ 8,676,680 $ 1,333,463 $ 9,463,662 $ 546,481 Shares outstanding (end of period) 151,684,491 152,532,885 (848,394 ) 151,988,234 (303,743 ) GAAP: Operating margin 39.9 % 41.3 % (140 ) bps 38.3 % 160 bps Effective tax rate 22.6 % 21.6 % 100 bps 23.6 % (100 ) bps As adjusted: Operating income (1) $ 2,056 $ 1,848 $ 208 $ 1,946 $ 110 Operating margin (1) 45.5 % 46.6 % (110 ) bps 45.8 % (30 ) bps Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) $ 82 $ 127 $ (45 ) $ 264 $ (182 ) Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3) $ 1,611 $ 1,573 $ 38 $ 1,690 $ (79 ) Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders per share (3) $ 10.42 $ 10.18 $ 0.24 $ 10.95 $ (0.53 ) Effective tax rate 24.6 % 20.3 % 430 bps 23.6 % 100 bps See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items. 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change Revenue Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue: Investment advisory and administration fees $ 14,705 $ 11,987 $ 2,718 Securities lending revenue 555 652 (97 ) Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue 15,260 12,639 2,621 Investment advisory performance fees 1,143 1,104 39 Technology services revenue 1,281 1,139 142 Distribution fees 1,521 1,131 390 Advisory and other revenue 169 192 (23 ) Total revenue 19,374 16,205 3,169 Expense Employee compensation and benefits 6,043 5,041 1,002 Distribution and servicing costs 2,200 1,835 365 Direct fund expense 1,313 1,063 250 General and administration expense 2,221 2,465 (244 ) Amortization of intangible assets 147 106 41 Total expense 11,924 10,510 1,414 Operating income 7,450 5,695 1,755 Nonoperating income (expense) Net gain (loss) on investments 841 972 (131 ) Interest and dividend income 87 62 25 Interest expense (205 ) (205 ) - Total nonoperating income (expense) 723 829 (106 ) Income before income taxes 8,173 6,524 1,649 Income tax expense 1,968 1,238 730 Net income 6,205 5,286 919 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 304 354 (50 ) Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. $ 5,901 $ 4,932 $ 969 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 152,236,047 153,489,422 (1,253,375 ) Diluted 154,404,357 154,840,582 (436,225 ) Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders Basic $ 38.76 $ 32.13 $ 6.63 Diluted $ 38.22 $ 31.85 $ 6.37 Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 16.52 $ 14.52 $ 2.00 Supplemental information: AUM (end of period) $ 10,010,143 $ 8,676,680 $ 1,333,463 Shares outstanding (end of period) 151,684,491 152,532,885 (848,394 ) GAAP: Operating margin 38.5 % 35.1 % 340 bps Effective tax rate 25.0 % 20.1 % 490 bps As adjusted: Operating income (1) $ 7,478 $ 6,284 $ 1,194 Operating margin (1) 45.2 % 44.9 % 30 bps Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) $ 419 $ 353 $ 66 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3) $ 6,049 $ 5,237 $ 812 Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders per share (3) $ 39.18 $ 33.82 $ 5.36 Effective tax rate 23.4 % 21.1 % 230 bps See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items. 4 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net September 30, inflows Market December 31, 2021 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2021 Average AUM(2) Retail: Equity $ 445,737 $ 7,907 $ 18,851 $ (558 ) $ 471,937 $ 460,066 Fixed income 359,161 8,859 (2,259 ) (455 ) 365,306 361,191 Multi-asset 150,953 2,310 2,288 (90 ) 155,461 153,559 Alternatives 44,776 2,445 175 (47 ) 47,349 45,848 Retail subtotal 1,000,627 21,521 19,055 (1,150 ) 1,040,053 1,020,664 ETFs: Equity 2,250,849 70,070 128,878 (2,549 ) 2,447,248 2,355,110 Fixed income 716,596 33,055 (3,069 ) (1,209 ) 745,373 727,561 Multi-asset 8,150 727 239 3 9,119 8,563 Alternatives 63,156 91 2,363 4 65,614 64,682 ETFs subtotal 3,038,751 103,943 128,411 (3,751 ) 3,267,354 3,155,916 Institutional: Active: Equity 182,232 7,665 10,297 (214 ) 199,980 189,116 Fixed income 708,698 58,595 1,601 (1,492 ) 767,402 740,525 Multi-asset 605,297 13,874 26,265 (2,485 ) 642,951 622,619 Alternatives 142,318 3,375 807 (116 ) 146,384 143,737 Active subtotal 1,638,545 83,509 38,970 (4,307 ) 1,756,717 1,695,997 Index: Equity 2,119,592 (40,537 ) 149,731 (5,591 ) 2,223,195 2,176,366 Fixed income 929,444 384 19,556 (5,424 ) 943,960 947,128 Multi-asset 8,758 97 191 (83 ) 8,963 10,522 Alternatives 5,898 (365 ) 27 (26 ) 5,534 5,581 Index subtotal 3,063,692 (40,421 ) 169,505 (11,124 ) 3,181,652 3,139,597 Institutional subtotal 4,702,237 43,088 208,475 (15,431 ) 4,938,369 4,835,594 Long-term 8,741,615 168,552 355,941 (20,332 ) 9,245,776 9,012,174 Cash management 712,015 43,912 (142 ) (728 ) 755,057 727,823 Advisory(3) 10,032 (728 ) (5 ) 11 9,310 9,655 Total $ 9,463,662 $ 211,736 $ 355,794 $ (21,049 ) $ 10,010,143 $ 9,749,652 Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term) Net September 30, inflows Market December 31, 2021 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2021 Average AUM(2) Active: Equity $ 475,232 $ 13,919 $ 18,745 $ (793 ) $ 507,103 $ 490,609 Fixed income 1,045,297 64,586 (789 ) (2,009 ) 1,107,085 1,078,221 Multi-asset 756,245 16,181 28,554 (2,576 ) 798,404 776,171 Alternatives 187,093 5,820 983 (163 ) 193,733 189,584 Active subtotal 2,463,867 100,506 47,493 (5,541 ) 2,606,325 2,534,585 Index and ETFs: ETFs: Equity 2,250,849 70,070 128,878 (2,549 ) 2,447,248 2,355,110 Fixed income 716,596 33,055 (3,069 ) (1,209 ) 745,373 727,561 Multi-asset 8,150 727 239 3 9,119 8,563 Alternatives 63,156 91 2,363 4 65,614 64,682 ETFs subtotal 3,038,751 103,943 128,411 (3,751 ) 3,267,354 3,155,916 Non-ETF Index: Equity 2,272,329 (38,884 ) 160,134 (5,570 ) 2,388,009 2,334,939 Fixed income 952,006 3,252 19,687 (5,362 ) 969,583 970,623 Multi-asset 8,763 100 190 (82 ) 8,971 10,529 Alternatives 5,899 (365 ) 26 (26 ) 5,534 5,582 Non-ETF Index subtotal 3,238,997 (35,897 ) 180,037 (11,040 ) 3,372,097 3,321,673 Index and ETFs subtotal 6,277,748 68,046 308,448 (14,791 ) 6,639,451 6,477,589 Long-term $ 8,741,615 $ 168,552 $ 355,941 $ (20,332 ) $ 9,245,776 $ 9,012,174 Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term) Net September 30, inflows Market December 31, 2021 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2021 Average AUM(2) Equity $ 4,998,410 $ 45,105 $ 307,757 $ (8,912 ) $ 5,342,360 $ 5,180,658 Fixed income 2,713,899 100,893 15,829 (8,580 ) 2,822,041 2,776,405 Multi-asset 773,158 17,008 28,983 (2,655 ) 816,494 795,263 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 98,321 3,805 602 (149 ) 102,579 99,823 Liquid alternatives 85,052 1,871 387 38 87,348 85,990 Currency and commodities(4) 72,775 (130 ) 2,383 (74 ) 74,954 74,035 Alternatives subtotal 256,148 5,546 3,372 (185 ) 264,881 259,848 Long-term $ 8,741,615 $ 168,552 $ 355,941 $ (20,332 ) $ 9,245,776 $ 9,012,174 (1) Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. (2) Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months. (3) Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. (4) Amounts include commodityETFs. 5 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net December 31, inflows Market December 31, 2020 (outflows) Acquisition(1) change FX impact(2) 2021 Average AUM(3) Retail: Equity $ 338,434 $ 42,060 $ 41,324 $ 54,310 $ (4,191 ) $ 471,937 $ 428,218 Fixed income 340,468 34,870 - (6,716 ) (3,316 ) 365,306 356,075 Multi-asset 132,624 12,579 - 10,793 (535 ) 155,461 145,903 Alternatives 34,391 12,584 - 644 (270 ) 47,349 41,413 Retail subtotal 845,917 102,093 41,324 59,031 (8,312 ) 1,040,053 971,609 ETFs: Equity 1,905,101 222,855 - 331,275 (11,983 ) 2,447,248 2,199,698 Fixed income 690,033 78,858 - (17,894 ) (5,624 ) 745,373 703,004 Multi-asset 6,268 2,266 - 589 (4 ) 9,119 7,607 Alternatives 67,605 1,555 - (3,475 ) (71 ) 65,614 66,023 ETFs subtotal 2,669,007 305,534 - 310,495 (17,682 ) 3,267,354 2,976,332 Institutional: Active: Equity 169,522 6,104 - 26,852 (2,498 ) 199,980 182,054 Fixed income 716,269 64,200 - (5,428 ) (7,639 ) 767,402 720,006 Multi-asset 511,242 82,981 - 59,919 (11,191 ) 642,951 573,144 Alternatives 127,429 15,782 - 4,489 (1,316 ) 146,384 137,630 Active subtotal 1,524,462 169,067 - 85,832 (22,644 ) 1,756,717 1,612,834 Index: Equity 2,006,749 (169,338 ) - 413,914 (28,130 ) 2,223,195 2,123,482 Fixed income 927,718 52,409 - (5,892 ) (30,275 ) 943,960 937,784 Multi-asset 8,599 6 - 708 (350 ) 8,963 9,424 Alternatives 5,617 (902 ) - 933 (114 ) 5,534 5,633 Index subtotal 2,948,683 (117,825 ) - 409,663 (58,869 ) 3,181,652 3,076,323 Institutional subtotal 4,473,145 51,242 - 495,495 (81,513 ) 4,938,369 4,689,157 Long-term 7,988,069 458,869 41,324 865,021 (107,507 ) 9,245,776 8,637,098 Cash management 666,252 94,043 - (1,137 ) (4,101 ) 755,057 711,160 Advisory(4) 22,359 (13,258 ) - 195 14 9,310 16,690 Total $ 8,676,680 $ 539,654 $ 41,324 $ 864,079 $ (111,594 ) $ 10,010,143 $ 9,364,948 Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term) Net December 31, inflows Market December 31, 2020 (outflows) Acquisition(1) change FX impact(2) 2021 Average AUM(3) Active: Equity $ 410,189 $ 48,773 $ - $ 53,689 $ (5,548 ) $ 507,103 $ 466,291 Fixed income 1,035,015 94,047 - (11,322 ) (10,655 ) 1,107,085 1,053,764 Multi-asset 643,864 95,555 - 70,711 (11,726 ) 798,404 719,041 Alternatives 161,819 28,365 - 5,134 (1,585 ) 193,733 179,043 Active subtotal 2,250,887 266,740 - 118,212 (29,514 ) 2,606,325 2,418,139 Index and ETFs: ETFs: Equity 1,905,101 222,855 - 331,275 (11,983 ) 2,447,248 2,199,698 Fixed income 690,033 78,858 - (17,894 ) (5,624 ) 745,373 703,004 Multi-asset 6,268 2,266 - 589 (4 ) 9,119 7,607 Alternatives 67,605 1,555 - (3,475 ) (71 ) 65,614 66,023 ETFs subtotal 2,669,007 305,534 - 310,495 (17,682 ) 3,267,354 2,976,332 Non-ETF Index: Equity 2,104,516 (169,947 ) 41,324 441,387 (29,271 ) 2,388,009 2,267,463 Fixed income 949,440 57,432 - (6,714 ) (30,575 ) 969,583 960,101 Multi-asset 8,601 11 - 709 (350 ) 8,971 9,430 Alternatives 5,618 (901 ) - 932 (115 ) 5,534 5,633 Non-ETF Index subtotal 3,068,175 (113,405 ) 41,324 436,314 (60,311 ) 3,372,097 3,242,627 Index and ETFs subtotal 5,737,182 192,129 41,324 746,809 (77,993 ) 6,639,451 6,218,959 Long-term $ 7,988,069 $ 458,869 $ 41,324 $ 865,021 $ (107,507 ) $ 9,245,776 $ 8,637,098 Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term) Net December 31, inflows Market December 31, 2020 (outflows) Acquisition(1) change FX impact(2) 2021 Average AUM(3) Equity $ 4,419,806 $ 101,681 $ 41,324 $ 826,351 $ (46,802 ) $ 5,342,360 $ 4,933,452 Fixed income 2,674,488 230,337 - (35,930 ) (46,854 ) 2,822,041 2,716,869 Multi-asset 658,733 97,832 - 72,009 (12,080 ) 816,494 736,078 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 85,770 16,120 - 1,750 (1,061 ) 102,579 94,768 Liquid alternatives 73,218 11,328 - 3,129 (327 ) 87,348 80,866 Currency and commodities(5) 76,054 1,571 - (2,288 ) (383 ) 74,954 75,065 Alternatives subtotal 235,042 29,019 - 2,591 (1,771 ) 264,881 250,699 Long-term $ 7,988,069 $ 458,869 $ 41,324 $ 865,021 $ (107,507 ) $ 9,245,776 $ 8,637,098 (1) Amounts include AUM attributable to the acquisition of Aperio Group, LLC on February 1, 2021 (the "Aperio Transaction"). (2) Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. (3) Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months. (4) Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. (5) Amounts include commodityETFs. 6 SUMMARY OF REVENUE Three Months Three Months Year Ended Ended Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change 2021 Change 2021 2020 Change Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue: Equity: Active $ 680 $ 501 $ 179 $ 674 $ 6 $ 2,571 $ 1,737 $ 834 ETFs 1,222 948 274 1,212 10 4,658 3,499 1,159 Non-ETF Index 190 159 31 207 (17 ) 771 664 107 Equity subtotal 2,092 1,608 484 2,093 (1 ) 8,000 5,900 2,100 Fixed income: Active 560 514 46 561 (1 ) 2,191 1,957 234 ETFs 308 302 6 304 4 1,201 1,119 82 Non-ETF Index 121 109 12 121 - 471 463 8 Fixed income subtotal 989 925 64 986 3 3,863 3,539 324 Multi-asset 373 311 62 369 4 1,414 1,163 251 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 167 161 6 166 1 668 577 91 Liquid alternatives 169 141 28 163 6 629 502 127 Currency and commodities 53 50 3 55 (2 ) 216 168 48 Alternatives subtotal 389 352 37 384 5 1,513 1,247 266 Long-term 3,843 3,196 647 3,832 11 14,790 11,849 2,941 Cash management 125 197 (72 ) 111 14 470 790 (320 ) Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue 3,968 3,393 575 3,943 25 15,260 12,639 2,621 Investment advisory performance fees: Equity 83 62 21 8 75 153 91 62 Fixed income 17 22 (5 ) 2 15 48 35 13 Multi-asset 15 22 (7 ) - 15 32 35 (3 ) Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 61 28 33 50 11 208 83 125 Liquid alternatives 153 285 (132 ) 285 (132 ) 702 860 (158 ) Alternatives subtotal 214 313 (99 ) 335 (121 ) 910 943 (33 ) Total performance fees 329 419 (90 ) 345 (16 ) 1,143 1,104 39 Technology services revenue 339 305 34 320 19 1,281 1,139 142 Distribution fees: Retrocessions 302 217 85 294 8 1,098 736 362 12b-1 fees (US mutual fund distribution fees) 95 83 12 91 4 358 337 21 Other 14 14 - 16 (2 ) 65 58 7 Total distribution fees 411 314 97 401 10 1,521 1,131 390 Advisory and other revenue: Advisory 31 20 11 13 18 68 68 - Other 28 27 1 28 - 101 124 (23 ) Total advisory and other revenue 59 47 12 41 18 169 192 (23 ) Total revenue $ 5,106 $ 4,478 $ 628 $ 5,050 $ 56 $ 19,374 $ 16,205 $ 3,169 Highlights • Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $575 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by strong organic base fee growth and the positive impact of market beta on average AUM, partially offset by the impact of yield-related fee waivers on certain money market funds and strategic pricing changes to certain products. Securities lending revenue of $136 million increased from $131 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting higher average balances of securities on loan, partially offset by lower asset spreads. Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $25 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by organic growth and the positive impact of market beta on average AUM, partially offset by lower securities lending revenue and the negative impact of foreign exchange movements. Securities lending revenue of $136 million decreased from $152 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting lower asset and liability spreads. • Performance fees decreased $90 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting lower revenue from liquid alternative products, partially offset by higher revenue from illiquid alternative and long-only products. Performance fees decreased $16 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower revenue from liquid alternative products,reflecting strong performance from a single hedge fund with an annual performance measurement period that ends in the third quarter, partially offset by higher revenue from long-only mandates and illiquid alternative products. • Technology services revenue increased $34 million and $19 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively, primarily reflecting higher revenue from Aladdin. Technology services annual contract value(1) ("ACV") increased 13% from the fourth quarter of 2020. (1) ACV represents the forward-looking, annualized estimated value of the recurring subscription fees under client contracts, assuming all client contracts that come up for renewal are renewed. ACV excludes nonrecurring fees such as implementation and consulting fees. See note (4)to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on ACV. 7 SUMMARY OF OPERATING EXPENSE Three Months Three Months Year Ended Ended Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change 2021 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating expense Employee compensation and benefits $ 1,559 $ 1,341 $ 218 $ 1,527 $ 32 $ 6,043 $ 5,041 $ 1,002 Distribution and servicing costs: Retrocessions 302 217 85 294 8 1,098 736 362 12b-1 costs 93 81 12 89 4 350 328 22 Other 192 207 (15 ) 202 (10 ) 752 771 (19 ) Total distribution and servicing costs 587 505 82 585 2 2,200 1,835 365 Direct fund expense 319 283 36 354 (35 ) 1,313 1,063 250 General and administration expense: Marketing and promotional 96 73 23 54 42 238 229 9 Occupancy and office related 114 80 34 91 23 364 319 45 Portfolio services 95 80 15 93 2 362 283 79 Technology 135 124 11 140 (5 ) 508 397 111 Professional services 57 49 8 42 15 179 170 9 Communications 11 14 (3 ) 11 - 44 54 (10 ) Foreign exchange remeasurement 1 (1 ) 2 1 - 4 6 (2 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 1 - 1 29 (28 ) 34 23 11 Product launch costs - 2 (2 ) 96 (96 ) 274 166 108 Charitable Contribution - - - - - - 589 (589 ) Other general and administration 54 53 1 54 - 214 229 (15 ) Total general and administration expense 564 474 90 611 (47 ) 2,221 2,465 (244 ) Amortization of intangible assets 38 27 11 38 - 147 106 41 Total operating expense $ 3,067 $ 2,630 $ 437 $ 3,115 $ (48 ) $ 11,924 $ 10,510 $ 1,414 Highlights • Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $218 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting higher base compensation, driven by previously announced base salary increases and higher headcount, and higher deferred compensation, reflecting the impact of additional grants associated with prior-year compensation. Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $32 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher base compensation, driven by previously announced base salary increases. • Direct fund expense increased $36 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting higher average AUM, partially offset by higher rebates that seasonally occur in the fourth quarter. Direct fund expense decreased $35 million from the third quarter of 2021, despite higher average AUM, primarily reflecting certain rebates that seasonally occur in the fourth quarter. • General and administration expense increased $90 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 reflecting higher marketing and promotional expense, portfolio services and technology expense. The increase also reflected higher occupancy and office related expense, including $17 million of noncash occupancy expense related to the lease of office space for the Company's future headquarters located at 50 Hudson Yards in New York ("Lease cost - Hudson Yards"), which it expects to begin to occupy in late 2022 (and begin lease payments in May 2023). Lease cost - Hudson Yards has been excluded from our "as adjusted" financial results. See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items. General and administration expense decreased $47 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting lower product launch costs and contingent consideration fair value adjustments, partially offset by seasonally higher marketing and promotional expense, occupancy and professional services expense. • Amortization of intangible assets expense increased $11 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting amortization of intangible assets related to the Aperio Transaction. 8 SUMMARY OF NONOPERATING INCOME (expense), less net income (loss) attributableTO noncontrolling interests Three Months Three Months Year Ended Ended Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change 2021 Change 2021 2020 Change Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis $ 71 $ 319 $ (248 ) $ 336 $ (265 ) $ 723 $ 829 $ (106 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests ("NCI") (11 ) 192 (203 ) 72 (83 ) 304 354 (50 ) Nonoperating income (expense)(1) $ 82 $ 127 $ (45 ) $ 264 $ (182 ) $ 419 $ 475 $ (56 ) Three Months Three Months Year Ended Ended Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change 2021 Change 2021 2020 Change Net gain (loss) on investments(1) Private equity $ 66 $ 36 $ 30 $ 124 $ (58 ) $ 278 $ 44 $ 234 Real assets 10 (3 ) 13 4 6 20 8 12 Other alternatives(2) 4 22 (18 ) 13 (9 ) 47 32 15 Other investments(3) (15 ) 85 (100 ) (8 ) (7 ) 22 120 (98 ) Subtotal 65 140 (75 ) 133 (68 ) 367 204 163 Gain related to the Charitable Contribution - - - - - - 122 (122 ) Other gains (losses)(4) 21 13 8 165 (144 ) 170 292 (122 ) Total net gain (loss) on investments(1) 86 153 (67 ) 298 (212 ) 537 618 (81 ) Interest and dividend income 46 28 18 14 32 87 62 25 Interest expense (50 ) (54 ) 4 (48 ) (2 ) (205 ) (205 ) - Net interest expense (4 ) (26 ) 22 (34 ) 30 (118 ) (143 ) 25 Nonoperating income (expense)(1) $ 82 $ 127 $ (45 ) $ 264 $ (182 ) $ 419 $ 475 $ (56 ) (1) Net of net income (loss) attributable to NCI. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating results, which ultimately impacts BlackRock's book value. See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items. (2) Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to credit funds, direct hedge fund strategies and hedge fund solutions. (3) Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to unhedged equity, fixed income and multi-asset investments. (4) The amount for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes nonoperating noncash pre-tax gains in connection with strategic minority investments in iCapital Network, Inc. of approximately $119 million and Scalable Capital Limited of approximately $46 million. The amount for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes a nonoperating noncash pre-tax gain of approximately $240 million in connection with a recapitalization of iCapital Network, Inc. Additional amounts include noncash pre-tax gains (losses) related to the revaluation of certain other corporate minority investments. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Three Months Three Months Year Ended Ended Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change 2021 Change 2021 2020 Change Income tax expense $ 478 $ 427 $ 51 $ 518 $ (40 ) $ 1,968 $ 1,238 $ 730 Effective tax rate 22.6 % 21.6 % 100 bps 23.6 % (100 ) bps 25.0 % 20.1 % 490 bps Highlights • Fourth quarter 2021 income tax expense includes a $45 million net noncash tax benefit related to the revaluation of certain deferred income tax liabilities. • Fourth quarter 2020 income tax expense includes $61 million of net discrete tax benefits, partially offset by a $25 million net noncash tax expense related to the revaluation of certain deferred income tax liabilities. 9 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Operating income, GAAP basis $ 2,039 $ 1,848 $ 1,935 $ 7,450 $ 5,695 Non-GAAP expense adjustment: Lease cost - Hudson Yards 17 - 11 28 - Charitable Contribution - - - - 589 Operating income, as adjusted (1) 2,056 1,848 1,946 7,478 6,284 Product launch costs and commissions - 2 99 284 172 Operating income used for operating margin measurement $ 2,056 $ 1,850 $ 2,045 $ 7,762 $ 6,456 Revenue, GAAP basis $ 5,106 $ 4,478 $ 5,050 $ 19,374 $ 16,205 Non-GAAP adjustments: Distribution fees (411 ) (314 ) (401 ) (1,521 ) (1,131 ) Investment advisory fees (176 ) (191 ) (184 ) (679 ) (704 ) Revenue used for operating margin measurement $ 4,519 $ 3,973 $ 4,465 $ 17,174 $ 14,370 Operating margin, GAAP basis 39.9 % 41.3 % 38.3 % 38.5 % 35.1 % Operating margin, as adjusted (1) 45.5 % 46.6 % 45.8 % 45.2 % 44.9 % See note (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 11 for more information on as adjusted items. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NCI, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis $ 71 $ 319 $ 336 $ 723 $ 829 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to NCI (11 ) 192 72 304 354 Nonoperating income (expense), net of NCI 82 127 264 419 475 Less: Gain related to the Charitable Contribution - - - - 122 Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted (2) $ 82 $ 127 $ 264 $ 419 $ 353 See note (2) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (in millions, except per share data), (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis $ 1,643 $ 1,548 $ 1,681 $ 5,901 $ 4,932 Non-GAAP adjustments: Lease cost - Hudson Yards, net of tax 13 - 9 22 - Charitable Contribution, net of tax - - - - 226 Income tax matters (45 ) 25 - 126 79 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted (3) $ 1,611 $ 1,573 $ 1,690 $ 6,049 $ 5,237 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 154.6 154.5 154.3 154.4 154.8 Diluted earnings per common share, GAAP basis $ 10.63 $ 10.02 $ 10.89 $ 38.22 $ 31.85 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (3) $ 10.42 $ 10.18 $ 10.95 $ 39.18 $ 33.82 See note (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items. 10 NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION(unaudited) BlackRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"); however, management believes evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and considers them to be helpful, for both management and investors, in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance over time. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures as a benchmark to compare its performance with other companies and to enhance the comparability of this information for the reporting periods presented. Non-GAAP measures may pose limitations because they do not include all of BlackRock's revenue and expense. BlackRock's management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance. Adjustments to GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP adjustments") include certain items management deems nonrecurring or that occur infrequently, transactions that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow. Computations for all periods are derived from the condensed consolidated statements of income as follows: (1) Operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted: Management believes operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, are effective indicators of BlackRock's financial performance over time, and, therefore, provide useful disclosure to investors. Management believes that operating margin, as adjusted, reflects the Company's long-term ability to manage ongoing costs in relation to its revenues. The Company uses operating margin, as adjusted, to assess the Company's financial performance and to determine the long-term and annual compensation of the Company's senior-level employees. Furthermore, this metric is used to evaluate the Company's relative performance against industry peers, as it eliminates margin variability arising from the accounting of revenues and expenses related to distributing different product structures in multiple distribution channels utilized by asset managers. • Operating income, as adjusted, includes non-GAAP expense adjustments. In 2021, the Company recorded expense related to the lease of office space for its future headquarters located at 50 Hudson Yards in New York ("Lease cost - Hudson Yards"). While the Company expects to begin to occupy the new office space in late 2022 (and begin cash lease payments in May 2023), the Company is required to record lease expense from August 2021 because it obtained access to the building to begin its tenant improvements. As a result, the Company is recognizing lease expense for both its current and future headquarters until its current headquarters lease expires in April 2023. Management believes removing Lease cost - Hudson Yards when calculating operating income, as adjusted, is useful to assess the Company's financial performance and enhances comparability among periods presented. In 2020, the Company contributed its remaining 20% stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (the "Charitable Contribution"). The Charitable Contribution expense of $589 million has been excluded from operating income, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature. • Operating income used for measuring operating margin, as adjusted, is equal to operating income, as adjusted, excluding the impact of product launch costs (e.g. closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods. • Revenue used for calculating operating margin, as adjusted, is reduced to exclude all of the Company's distribution fees, which are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of income, as well as a portion of investment advisory fees received that is used to pay distribution and servicing costs. For certain products, based on distinct arrangements, distribution fees are collected by the Company and then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. For other products, investment advisory fees are collected by the Company and a portion is passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. However, in both structures, the third-party client intermediary similarly owns the relationship with the retail client and is responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of distribution and investment advisory fees fluctuates each period primarily based on a predetermined percentage of the value of AUM during the period. These fees also vary based on the type of investment product sold and the geographic location where it is sold. In addition, the Company may waive fees on certain products that could result in the reduction of payments to the third-party intermediaries. 11 (2) Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted: Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating contribution to its resultsand provides comparability of this information among reporting periods. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, provides a useful measure, for both management and investors, of BlackRock's nonoperating results,which ultimately impact BlackRock's book value. In 2020, the noncash, nonoperating pre-tax gain of $122 million related to the Charitable Contribution was excluded from nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature. (3) Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted: Management believes net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, and diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, are useful measures of BlackRock's profitability and financial performance. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, equals net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis, adjusted for significant nonrecurring items, charges that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow. See notes (1) and (2) above regarding operating income, as adjusted, operating margin, as adjusted, and nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, for information on the Lease cost - Hudson Yards and Charitable Contribution. In 2020 a discrete tax benefit of $241 million was recognized in connection with the Charitable Contribution. The discrete tax benefit has been excluded from as adjusted results due to the nonrecurring nature of the Charitable Contribution. Amounts for income tax matters represent net noncash (benefits) expense primarily associated with the revaluation of certain deferred tax liabilities related to intangible assets and goodwill as a result of tax rate changes. These amounts have been excluded from the as adjusted results as these items will not have a cash flow impact and to ensure comparability among periods presented. Per share amounts reflect net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding. (4)ACV: Management believes ACV is an effective metric for reviewing BlackRock's technology services' ongoing contribution to its operating results and provides comparability of this information among reporting periods while also providing a useful supplemental metric for both management and investors of BlackRock's growth in technology services revenue over time, as it is linked to the net new business in technology services. 12 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This earnings release, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions. BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its continued impact on financial institutions, the global economy or capital markets, as well as BlackRock's products, clients, vendors and employees, and BlackRock's results of operations, the full extent of which may be unknown; (2) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (3) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management ("AUM"); (4) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (5) BlackRock's ability to develop new products and services that address client preferences; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (8) BlackRock's ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; (9) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (10) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (11) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; (12) attempts to circumvent BlackRock's operational control environment or the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (13) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock; (14) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) any failure to effectively manage conflicts of interest; (16) damage to BlackRock's reputation; (17) terrorist activities, civil unrest, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (18) the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (19) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (20) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (21) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (22) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (23) operational, technological and regulatory risks associated with BlackRock's major technology partnerships; (24) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds platform; (25) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and (26) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions. BlackRock's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and BlackRock's subsequent filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com, discuss these factors in more detail and identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements. The information contained on the Company's website is not a part of this earnings release. PERFORMANCE NOTES Past performance is not indicative of future results. Except as specified, the performance information shown is as of December 31, 2021 and is based on preliminary data available at that time. The performance data shown reflects information for all actively and passively managed equity and fixed income accounts, including US registered investment companies, European-domiciled retail funds and separate accounts for which performance data is available, including performance data for high net worth accounts available as of November 30, 2021. The performance data does not include accounts terminated prior to December 31, 2021 and accounts for which data has not yet been verified. If such accounts had been included, the performance data provided may have substantially differed from that shown. Performance comparisons shown are gross-of-fees for institutional and high net worth separate accounts, and net-of-fees for retail funds. The performance tracking shown for index accounts is based on gross-of-fees performance and includes all institutional accounts and all iShares funds globally using an index strategy. AUM information is based on AUM available as of December 31, 2021 for each account or fund in the asset class shown without adjustment for overlapping management of the same account or fund. Fund performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and distributions. Performance shown is derived from applicable benchmarks or peer median information, as selected by BlackRock, Inc. Peer medians are based in part on data either from Lipper, Inc. or Morningstar, Inc. for each included product. 13 Attachments Original Link

