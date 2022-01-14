BlackRock : Reports Full Year 2021 Diluted EPS of $38.22, or $39.18 as adjusted Fourth Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS of $10.63, or $10.42 as adjusted - Form 8-K
01/14/2022 | 08:32am EST
New York, January 14, 2022 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.
$540 billion of full year total net inflows, reflects 6% organic asset growth and 11% organic base fee growth, led by record flows in ETFs and active strategies
$212 billion of quarterly total net inflows positive across all client types, investment styles and regions
20% increase in full year revenue includes record organic growth, record performance fees and continued growth in technology services revenue
31% increase in full year GAAP operating income and 20% increase in diluted EPS reflect the impact of a charitable contribution in 2020, which was excluded from as adjusted results
19% growth in full year as adjusted operating income includes the impact of higher fund launch costsand amortization of intangible assets in the current year
16% increase in full year as adjusted diluted EPS alsoreflects a higher effective tax rate, partially offset by highernonoperating income in the current year
$3.7 billion returned to shareholders in 2021, including $1.2 billion of share repurchases
18% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $4.88 per share approved by Board of Directors
Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:
"BlackRock delivered the strongest organic growth in our history, even as our assets under management reached new highs. We generated $540 billion of net inflows in 2021, including an industry leading $267 billion of active net inflows.
"Our business is more diversified than ever before - active strategies, including alternatives, contributed over 60% of 2021 organic base fee growth. Our industry-leading iShares® ETF platform remained a significant growth driver with record flows of $306 billion. And our technology services businesses, powered by Aladdin®, delivered $1.3 billion in revenue with ACV up 13% year over year.
"Our record results across each of our strategic priorities demonstrate the benefits of continually investing in our platform over years ahead of our clients' needs, and the tireless commitment of our employees. Our strategy is resonating - we're building deeper partnerships with our clients and other stakeholders, and delivering durable returns for our shareholders.
"As the world continues to navigate uncertainty and profound shifts in economies and societies at large, BlackRock remains focused on helping our clients meet their investment goals. Every dollar that is entrusted to us, by every client, is treated with the same care and responsibility. BlackRock enters 2022 better positioned than ever - we remain confident in our ability to continue generating differentiated organic growth over the long-term and helping more and more people experience financial well-being."
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in millions
Q4
Q4
Full Year
except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
AUM
$
10,010,143
$
8,676,680
$
10,010,143
$
8,676,680
% change
15
%
15
%
Average AUM
$
9,749,652
$
8,154,225
$
9,364,948
$
7,549,103
% change
20
%
24
%
Total net flows
$
211,736
$
126,933
$
539,654
$
390,838
GAAP basis:
Revenue
$
5,106
$
4,478
$
19,374
$
16,205
% change
14
%
20
%
Operating income
$
2,039
$
1,848
$
7,450
$
5,695
% change
10
%
31
%
Operating margin
39.9
%
41.3
%
38.5
%
35.1
%
Net income(1)
$
1,643
$
1,548
$
5,901
$
4,932
% change
6
%
20
%
Diluted EPS
$
10.63
$
10.02
$
38.22
$
31.85
% change
6
%
20
%
Weighted-average diluted shares
154.6
154.5
154.4
154.8
% change
0
%
0
%
As Adjusted:
Operating income(2)
$
2,056
$
1,848
$
7,478
$
6,284
% change
11
%
19
%
Operating margin(2)
45.5
%
46.6
%
45.2
%
44.9
%
Net income(1) (2)
$
1,611
$
1,573
$
6,049
$
5,237
% change
2
%
16
%
Diluted EPS(2)
$
10.42
$
10.18
$
39.18
$
33.82
% change
2
%
16
%
(1)
Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
(2)
See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 10 through 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
Q4
Full Year
(in billions)
2021
2021
Long-term net flows:
$
169
$
459
By region:
Americas
$
139
$
269
EMEA
5
119
APAC
25
71
By client type:
Retail:
$
22
$
102
US
13
60
International
9
42
ETFs:
$
104
$
306
Core equity
42
110
Strategic
47
136
Precision
15
60
Institutional:
$
43
$
51
Active
84
169
Index
(40
)
(118
)
Cash management net flows
$
44
$
94
Advisory net flows
$
(1
)
$
(13
)
Total net flows
$
212
$
540
1
BUSINESS RESULTS
Q4 2021
Q4 2021
Base fees(1)
Base fees(1)
December 31, 2021
and securities
Q4 2021
December 31, 2021
and securities
AUM
lending revenue
(in millions), (unaudited)
Net flows
AUM
lending revenue
% of Total
% of Total
RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE
Retail
$
21,521
$
1,040,053
$
1,310
10
%
33
%
ETFs
103,943
3,267,354
1,581
33
%
40
%
Institutional:
Active
83,509
1,756,717
684
18
%
17
%
Index
(40,421
)
3,181,652
268
31
%
7
%
Total institutional
43,088
4,938,369
952
49
%
24
%
Long-term
168,552
9,245,776
3,843
92
%
97
%
Cash management
43,912
755,057
125
8
%
3
%
Advisory
(728
)
9,310
-
-
-
Total
$
211,736
$
10,010,143
$
3,968
100
%
100
%
RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE
Active
$
100,506
$
2,606,325
$
1,946
26
%
49
%
Index and ETFs
68,046
6,639,451
1,897
66
%
48
%
Long-term
168,552
9,245,776
3,843
92
%
97
%
Cash management
43,912
755,057
125
8
%
3
%
Advisory
(728
)
9,310
-
-
-
Total
$
211,736
$
10,010,143
$
3,968
100
%
100
%
RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
Equity
$
45,105
$
5,342,360
$
2,092
53
%
53
%
Fixed income
100,893
2,822,041
989
28
%
25
%
Multi-asset
17,008
816,494
373
8
%
9
%
Alternatives
5,546
264,881
389
3
%
10
%
Long-term
168,552
9,245,776
3,843
92
%
97
%
Cash management
43,912
755,057
125
8
%
3
%
Advisory
(728
)
9,310
-
-
-
Total
$
211,736
$
10,010,143
$
3,968
100
%
100
%
(1)
Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees.
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT December 31, 2021(1)
One-year period
Three-year period
Five-year period
Fixed income:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Taxable
61%
87%
88%
Tax-exempt
76%
79%
81%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
85%
93%
94%
Equity:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Fundamental
52%
72%
78%
Systematic
66%
72%
93%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
97%
97%
99%
(1)
Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
BlackRock's Board of Directors approved an 18% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $4.88 per share, payable March 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022.
TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 9989827). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, January 14, 2022 and ending at midnight on Friday, January 28, 2022. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 9989827. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
ABOUT BLACKROCK
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue:
Investment advisory and administration fees
$
3,832
$
3,262
$
570
$
3,791
$
41
Securities lending revenue
136
131
5
152
(16
)
Total investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue
3,968
3,393
575
3,943
25
Investment advisory performance fees
329
419
(90
)
345
(16
)
Technology services revenue
339
305
34
320
19
Distribution fees
411
314
97
401
10
Advisory and other revenue
59
47
12
41
18
Total revenue
5,106
4,478
628
5,050
56
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
1,559
1,341
218
1,527
32
Distribution and servicing costs
587
505
82
585
2
Direct fund expense
319
283
36
354
(35
)
General and administration expense
564
474
90
611
(47
)
Amortization of intangible assets
38
27
11
38
-
Total expense
3,067
2,630
437
3,115
(48
)
Operating income
2,039
1,848
191
1,935
104
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
75
345
(270
)
370
(295
)
Interest and dividend income
46
28
18
14
32
Interest expense
(50
)
(54
)
4
(48
)
(2
)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
71
319
(248
)
336
(265
)
Income before income taxes
2,110
2,167
(57
)
2,271
(161
)
Income tax expense
478
427
51
518
(40
)
Net income
1,632
1,740
(108
)
1,753
(121
)
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
(11
)
192
(203
)
72
(83
)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
1,643
$
1,548
$
95
$
1,681
$
(38
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
151,822,226
152,515,168
(692,942
)
152,120,927
(298,701
)
Diluted
154,564,198
154,512,860
51,338
154,343,277
220,921
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders
Basic
$
10.82
$
10.15
$
0.67
$
11.05
$
(0.23
)
Diluted
$
10.63
$
10.02
$
0.61
$
10.89
$
(0.26
)
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
4.13
$
3.63
$
0.50
$
4.13
$
-
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
10,010,143
$
8,676,680
$
1,333,463
$
9,463,662
$
546,481
Shares outstanding (end of period)
151,684,491
152,532,885
(848,394
)
151,988,234
(303,743
)
GAAP:
Operating margin
39.9
%
41.3
%
(140
) bps
38.3
%
160
bps
Effective tax rate
22.6
%
21.6
%
100
bps
23.6
%
(100
) bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
2,056
$
1,848
$
208
$
1,946
$
110
Operating margin (1)
45.5
%
46.6
%
(110
) bps
45.8
%
(30
) bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income
(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
$
82
$
127
$
(45
)
$
264
$
(182
)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
1,611
$
1,573
$
38
$
1,690
$
(79
)
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (3)
$
10.42
$
10.18
$
0.24
$
10.95
$
(0.53
)
Effective tax rate
24.6
%
20.3
%
430
bps
23.6
%
100
bps
See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue:
Investment advisory and administration fees
$
14,705
$
11,987
$
2,718
Securities lending revenue
555
652
(97
)
Total investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue
15,260
12,639
2,621
Investment advisory performance fees
1,143
1,104
39
Technology services revenue
1,281
1,139
142
Distribution fees
1,521
1,131
390
Advisory and other revenue
169
192
(23
)
Total revenue
19,374
16,205
3,169
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
6,043
5,041
1,002
Distribution and servicing costs
2,200
1,835
365
Direct fund expense
1,313
1,063
250
General and administration expense
2,221
2,465
(244
)
Amortization of intangible assets
147
106
41
Total expense
11,924
10,510
1,414
Operating income
7,450
5,695
1,755
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
841
972
(131
)
Interest and dividend income
87
62
25
Interest expense
(205
)
(205
)
-
Total nonoperating income (expense)
723
829
(106
)
Income before income taxes
8,173
6,524
1,649
Income tax expense
1,968
1,238
730
Net income
6,205
5,286
919
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
304
354
(50
)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
5,901
$
4,932
$
969
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
152,236,047
153,489,422
(1,253,375
)
Diluted
154,404,357
154,840,582
(436,225
)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders
Basic
$
38.76
$
32.13
$
6.63
Diluted
$
38.22
$
31.85
$
6.37
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
16.52
$
14.52
$
2.00
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
10,010,143
$
8,676,680
$
1,333,463
Shares outstanding (end of period)
151,684,491
152,532,885
(848,394
)
GAAP:
Operating margin
38.5
%
35.1
%
340
bps
Effective tax rate
25.0
%
20.1
%
490
bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
7,478
$
6,284
$
1,194
Operating margin (1)
45.2
%
44.9
%
30
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income
(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
$
419
$
353
$
66
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
6,049
$
5,237
$
812
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (3)
$
39.18
$
33.82
$
5.36
Effective tax rate
23.4
%
21.1
%
230
bps
See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2021
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2021
Average AUM(2)
Retail:
Equity
$
445,737
$
7,907
$
18,851
$
(558
)
$
471,937
$
460,066
Fixed income
359,161
8,859
(2,259
)
(455
)
365,306
361,191
Multi-asset
150,953
2,310
2,288
(90
)
155,461
153,559
Alternatives
44,776
2,445
175
(47
)
47,349
45,848
Retail subtotal
1,000,627
21,521
19,055
(1,150
)
1,040,053
1,020,664
ETFs:
Equity
2,250,849
70,070
128,878
(2,549
)
2,447,248
2,355,110
Fixed income
716,596
33,055
(3,069
)
(1,209
)
745,373
727,561
Multi-asset
8,150
727
239
3
9,119
8,563
Alternatives
63,156
91
2,363
4
65,614
64,682
ETFs subtotal
3,038,751
103,943
128,411
(3,751
)
3,267,354
3,155,916
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
182,232
7,665
10,297
(214
)
199,980
189,116
Fixed income
708,698
58,595
1,601
(1,492
)
767,402
740,525
Multi-asset
605,297
13,874
26,265
(2,485
)
642,951
622,619
Alternatives
142,318
3,375
807
(116
)
146,384
143,737
Active subtotal
1,638,545
83,509
38,970
(4,307
)
1,756,717
1,695,997
Index:
Equity
2,119,592
(40,537
)
149,731
(5,591
)
2,223,195
2,176,366
Fixed income
929,444
384
19,556
(5,424
)
943,960
947,128
Multi-asset
8,758
97
191
(83
)
8,963
10,522
Alternatives
5,898
(365
)
27
(26
)
5,534
5,581
Index subtotal
3,063,692
(40,421
)
169,505
(11,124
)
3,181,652
3,139,597
Institutional subtotal
4,702,237
43,088
208,475
(15,431
)
4,938,369
4,835,594
Long-term
8,741,615
168,552
355,941
(20,332
)
9,245,776
9,012,174
Cash management
712,015
43,912
(142
)
(728
)
755,057
727,823
Advisory(3)
10,032
(728
)
(5
)
11
9,310
9,655
Total
$
9,463,662
$
211,736
$
355,794
$
(21,049
)
$
10,010,143
$
9,749,652
Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2021
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2021
Average AUM(2)
Active:
Equity
$
475,232
$
13,919
$
18,745
$
(793
)
$
507,103
$
490,609
Fixed income
1,045,297
64,586
(789
)
(2,009
)
1,107,085
1,078,221
Multi-asset
756,245
16,181
28,554
(2,576
)
798,404
776,171
Alternatives
187,093
5,820
983
(163
)
193,733
189,584
Active subtotal
2,463,867
100,506
47,493
(5,541
)
2,606,325
2,534,585
Index and ETFs:
ETFs:
Equity
2,250,849
70,070
128,878
(2,549
)
2,447,248
2,355,110
Fixed income
716,596
33,055
(3,069
)
(1,209
)
745,373
727,561
Multi-asset
8,150
727
239
3
9,119
8,563
Alternatives
63,156
91
2,363
4
65,614
64,682
ETFs subtotal
3,038,751
103,943
128,411
(3,751
)
3,267,354
3,155,916
Non-ETF Index:
Equity
2,272,329
(38,884
)
160,134
(5,570
)
2,388,009
2,334,939
Fixed income
952,006
3,252
19,687
(5,362
)
969,583
970,623
Multi-asset
8,763
100
190
(82
)
8,971
10,529
Alternatives
5,899
(365
)
26
(26
)
5,534
5,582
Non-ETF Index subtotal
3,238,997
(35,897
)
180,037
(11,040
)
3,372,097
3,321,673
Index and ETFs subtotal
6,277,748
68,046
308,448
(14,791
)
6,639,451
6,477,589
Long-term
$
8,741,615
$
168,552
$
355,941
$
(20,332
)
$
9,245,776
$
9,012,174
Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2021
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2021
Average AUM(2)
Equity
$
4,998,410
$
45,105
$
307,757
$
(8,912
)
$
5,342,360
$
5,180,658
Fixed income
2,713,899
100,893
15,829
(8,580
)
2,822,041
2,776,405
Multi-asset
773,158
17,008
28,983
(2,655
)
816,494
795,263
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
98,321
3,805
602
(149
)
102,579
99,823
Liquid alternatives
85,052
1,871
387
38
87,348
85,990
Currency and commodities(4)
72,775
(130
)
2,383
(74
)
74,954
74,035
Alternatives subtotal
256,148
5,546
3,372
(185
)
264,881
259,848
Long-term
$
8,741,615
$
168,552
$
355,941
$
(20,332
)
$
9,245,776
$
9,012,174
(1)
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
(2)
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
(3)
Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments.
(4)
Amounts include commodityETFs.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2020
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2021
Average AUM(3)
Retail:
Equity
$
338,434
$
42,060
$
41,324
$
54,310
$
(4,191
)
$
471,937
$
428,218
Fixed income
340,468
34,870
-
(6,716
)
(3,316
)
365,306
356,075
Multi-asset
132,624
12,579
-
10,793
(535
)
155,461
145,903
Alternatives
34,391
12,584
-
644
(270
)
47,349
41,413
Retail subtotal
845,917
102,093
41,324
59,031
(8,312
)
1,040,053
971,609
ETFs:
Equity
1,905,101
222,855
-
331,275
(11,983
)
2,447,248
2,199,698
Fixed income
690,033
78,858
-
(17,894
)
(5,624
)
745,373
703,004
Multi-asset
6,268
2,266
-
589
(4
)
9,119
7,607
Alternatives
67,605
1,555
-
(3,475
)
(71
)
65,614
66,023
ETFs subtotal
2,669,007
305,534
-
310,495
(17,682
)
3,267,354
2,976,332
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
169,522
6,104
-
26,852
(2,498
)
199,980
182,054
Fixed income
716,269
64,200
-
(5,428
)
(7,639
)
767,402
720,006
Multi-asset
511,242
82,981
-
59,919
(11,191
)
642,951
573,144
Alternatives
127,429
15,782
-
4,489
(1,316
)
146,384
137,630
Active subtotal
1,524,462
169,067
-
85,832
(22,644
)
1,756,717
1,612,834
Index:
Equity
2,006,749
(169,338
)
-
413,914
(28,130
)
2,223,195
2,123,482
Fixed income
927,718
52,409
-
(5,892
)
(30,275
)
943,960
937,784
Multi-asset
8,599
6
-
708
(350
)
8,963
9,424
Alternatives
5,617
(902
)
-
933
(114
)
5,534
5,633
Index subtotal
2,948,683
(117,825
)
-
409,663
(58,869
)
3,181,652
3,076,323
Institutional subtotal
4,473,145
51,242
-
495,495
(81,513
)
4,938,369
4,689,157
Long-term
7,988,069
458,869
41,324
865,021
(107,507
)
9,245,776
8,637,098
Cash management
666,252
94,043
-
(1,137
)
(4,101
)
755,057
711,160
Advisory(4)
22,359
(13,258
)
-
195
14
9,310
16,690
Total
$
8,676,680
$
539,654
$
41,324
$
864,079
$
(111,594
)
$
10,010,143
$
9,364,948
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2020
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2021
Average AUM(3)
Active:
Equity
$
410,189
$
48,773
$
-
$
53,689
$
(5,548
)
$
507,103
$
466,291
Fixed income
1,035,015
94,047
-
(11,322
)
(10,655
)
1,107,085
1,053,764
Multi-asset
643,864
95,555
-
70,711
(11,726
)
798,404
719,041
Alternatives
161,819
28,365
-
5,134
(1,585
)
193,733
179,043
Active subtotal
2,250,887
266,740
-
118,212
(29,514
)
2,606,325
2,418,139
Index and ETFs:
ETFs:
Equity
1,905,101
222,855
-
331,275
(11,983
)
2,447,248
2,199,698
Fixed income
690,033
78,858
-
(17,894
)
(5,624
)
745,373
703,004
Multi-asset
6,268
2,266
-
589
(4
)
9,119
7,607
Alternatives
67,605
1,555
-
(3,475
)
(71
)
65,614
66,023
ETFs subtotal
2,669,007
305,534
-
310,495
(17,682
)
3,267,354
2,976,332
Non-ETF Index:
Equity
2,104,516
(169,947
)
41,324
441,387
(29,271
)
2,388,009
2,267,463
Fixed income
949,440
57,432
-
(6,714
)
(30,575
)
969,583
960,101
Multi-asset
8,601
11
-
709
(350
)
8,971
9,430
Alternatives
5,618
(901
)
-
932
(115
)
5,534
5,633
Non-ETF Index subtotal
3,068,175
(113,405
)
41,324
436,314
(60,311
)
3,372,097
3,242,627
Index and ETFs subtotal
5,737,182
192,129
41,324
746,809
(77,993
)
6,639,451
6,218,959
Long-term
$
7,988,069
$
458,869
$
41,324
$
865,021
$
(107,507
)
$
9,245,776
$
8,637,098
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2020
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2021
Average AUM(3)
Equity
$
4,419,806
$
101,681
$
41,324
$
826,351
$
(46,802
)
$
5,342,360
$
4,933,452
Fixed income
2,674,488
230,337
-
(35,930
)
(46,854
)
2,822,041
2,716,869
Multi-asset
658,733
97,832
-
72,009
(12,080
)
816,494
736,078
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
85,770
16,120
-
1,750
(1,061
)
102,579
94,768
Liquid alternatives
73,218
11,328
-
3,129
(327
)
87,348
80,866
Currency and commodities(5)
76,054
1,571
-
(2,288
)
(383
)
74,954
75,065
Alternatives subtotal
235,042
29,019
-
2,591
(1,771
)
264,881
250,699
Long-term
$
7,988,069
$
458,869
$
41,324
$
865,021
$
(107,507
)
$
9,245,776
$
8,637,098
(1)
Amounts include AUM attributable to the acquisition of Aperio Group, LLC on February 1, 2021 (the "Aperio Transaction").
(2)
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
(3)
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months.
(4)
Advisory AUM represents mandates linked to purchases and disposition of assets and portfolios on behalf of official institutions and long-term portfolio liquidation assignments.
(5)
Amounts include commodityETFs.
SUMMARY OF REVENUE
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2021
2020
Change
2021
Change
2021
2020
Change
Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue:
Equity:
Active
$
680
$
501
$
179
$
674
$
6
$
2,571
$
1,737
$
834
ETFs
1,222
948
274
1,212
10
4,658
3,499
1,159
Non-ETF Index
190
159
31
207
(17
)
771
664
107
Equity subtotal
2,092
1,608
484
2,093
(1
)
8,000
5,900
2,100
Fixed income:
Active
560
514
46
561
(1
)
2,191
1,957
234
ETFs
308
302
6
304
4
1,201
1,119
82
Non-ETF Index
121
109
12
121
-
471
463
8
Fixed income subtotal
989
925
64
986
3
3,863
3,539
324
Multi-asset
373
311
62
369
4
1,414
1,163
251
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
167
161
6
166
1
668
577
91
Liquid alternatives
169
141
28
163
6
629
502
127
Currency and commodities
53
50
3
55
(2
)
216
168
48
Alternatives subtotal
389
352
37
384
5
1,513
1,247
266
Long-term
3,843
3,196
647
3,832
11
14,790
11,849
2,941
Cash management
125
197
(72
)
111
14
470
790
(320
)
Total investment advisory, administration fees
and securities lending revenue
3,968
3,393
575
3,943
25
15,260
12,639
2,621
Investment advisory performance fees:
Equity
83
62
21
8
75
153
91
62
Fixed income
17
22
(5
)
2
15
48
35
13
Multi-asset
15
22
(7
)
-
15
32
35
(3
)
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
61
28
33
50
11
208
83
125
Liquid alternatives
153
285
(132
)
285
(132
)
702
860
(158
)
Alternatives subtotal
214
313
(99
)
335
(121
)
910
943
(33
)
Total performance fees
329
419
(90
)
345
(16
)
1,143
1,104
39
Technology services revenue
339
305
34
320
19
1,281
1,139
142
Distribution fees:
Retrocessions
302
217
85
294
8
1,098
736
362
12b-1 fees (US mutual fund distribution fees)
95
83
12
91
4
358
337
21
Other
14
14
-
16
(2
)
65
58
7
Total distribution fees
411
314
97
401
10
1,521
1,131
390
Advisory and other revenue:
Advisory
31
20
11
13
18
68
68
-
Other
28
27
1
28
-
101
124
(23
)
Total advisory and other revenue
59
47
12
41
18
169
192
(23
)
Total revenue
$
5,106
$
4,478
$
628
$
5,050
$
56
$
19,374
$
16,205
$
3,169
Highlights
•
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $575 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by strong organic base fee growth and the positive impact of market beta on average AUM, partially offset by the impact of yield-related fee waivers on certain money market funds and strategic pricing changes to certain products. Securities lending revenue of $136 million increased from $131 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting higher average balances of securities on loan, partially offset by lower asset spreads.
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $25 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by organic growth and the positive impact of market beta on average AUM, partially offset by lower securities lending revenue and the negative impact of foreign exchange movements. Securities lending revenue of $136 million decreased from $152 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting lower asset and liability spreads.
•
Performance fees decreased $90 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting lower revenue from liquid alternative products, partially offset by higher revenue from illiquid alternative and long-only products.
Performance fees decreased $16 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower revenue from liquid alternative products,reflecting strong performance from a single hedge fund with an annual performance measurement period that ends in the third quarter, partially offset by higher revenue from long-only mandates and illiquid alternative products.
•
Technology services revenue increased $34 million and $19 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively, primarily reflecting higher revenue from Aladdin. Technology services annual contract value(1) ("ACV") increased 13% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
(1)
ACV represents the forward-looking, annualized estimated value of the recurring subscription fees under client contracts, assuming all client contracts that come up for renewal are renewed. ACV excludes nonrecurring fees such as implementation and consulting fees. See note (4)to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on ACV.
SUMMARY OF OPERATING EXPENSE
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2021
2020
Change
2021
Change
2021
2020
Change
Operating expense
Employee compensation and benefits
$
1,559
$
1,341
$
218
$
1,527
$
32
$
6,043
$
5,041
$
1,002
Distribution and servicing costs:
Retrocessions
302
217
85
294
8
1,098
736
362
12b-1 costs
93
81
12
89
4
350
328
22
Other
192
207
(15
)
202
(10
)
752
771
(19
)
Total distribution and servicing costs
587
505
82
585
2
2,200
1,835
365
Direct fund expense
319
283
36
354
(35
)
1,313
1,063
250
General and administration expense:
Marketing and promotional
96
73
23
54
42
238
229
9
Occupancy and office related
114
80
34
91
23
364
319
45
Portfolio services
95
80
15
93
2
362
283
79
Technology
135
124
11
140
(5
)
508
397
111
Professional services
57
49
8
42
15
179
170
9
Communications
11
14
(3
)
11
-
44
54
(10
)
Foreign exchange remeasurement
1
(1
)
2
1
-
4
6
(2
)
Contingent consideration fair value adjustments
1
-
1
29
(28
)
34
23
11
Product launch costs
-
2
(2
)
96
(96
)
274
166
108
Charitable Contribution
-
-
-
-
-
-
589
(589
)
Other general and administration
54
53
1
54
-
214
229
(15
)
Total general and administration expense
564
474
90
611
(47
)
2,221
2,465
(244
)
Amortization of intangible assets
38
27
11
38
-
147
106
41
Total operating expense
$
3,067
$
2,630
$
437
$
3,115
$
(48
)
$
11,924
$
10,510
$
1,414
Highlights
•
Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $218 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting higher base compensation, driven by previously announced base salary increases and higher headcount, and higher deferred compensation, reflecting the impact of additional grants associated with prior-year compensation.
Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $32 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher base compensation, driven by previously announced base salary increases.
•
Direct fund expense increased $36 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting higher average AUM, partially offset by higher rebates that seasonally occur in the fourth quarter.
Direct fund expense decreased $35 million from the third quarter of 2021, despite higher average AUM, primarily reflecting certain rebates that seasonally occur in the fourth quarter.
•
General and administration expense increased $90 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 reflecting higher marketing and promotional expense, portfolio services and technology expense. The increase also reflected higher occupancy and office related expense, including $17 million of noncash occupancy expense related to the lease of office space for the Company's future headquarters located at 50 Hudson Yards in New York ("Lease cost - Hudson Yards"), which it expects to begin to occupy in late 2022 (and begin lease payments in May 2023). Lease cost - Hudson Yards has been excluded from our "as adjusted" financial results. See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items.
General and administration expense decreased $47 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting lower product launch costs and contingent consideration fair value adjustments, partially offset by seasonally higher marketing and promotional expense, occupancy and professional services expense.
•
Amortization of intangible assets expense increased $11 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting amortization of intangible assets related to the Aperio Transaction.
SUMMARY OF NONOPERATING INCOME (expense), less net income (loss) attributableTO noncontrolling interests
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2021
2020
Change
2021
Change
2021
2020
Change
Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis
$
71
$
319
$
(248
)
$
336
$
(265
)
$
723
$
829
$
(106
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests ("NCI")
(11
)
192
(203
)
72
(83
)
304
354
(50
)
Nonoperating income (expense)(1)
$
82
$
127
$
(45
)
$
264
$
(182
)
$
419
$
475
$
(56
)
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2021
2020
Change
2021
Change
2021
2020
Change
Net gain (loss) on investments(1)
Private equity
$
66
$
36
$
30
$
124
$
(58
)
$
278
$
44
$
234
Real assets
10
(3
)
13
4
6
20
8
12
Other alternatives(2)
4
22
(18
)
13
(9
)
47
32
15
Other investments(3)
(15
)
85
(100
)
(8
)
(7
)
22
120
(98
)
Subtotal
65
140
(75
)
133
(68
)
367
204
163
Gain related to the Charitable Contribution
-
-
-
-
-
-
122
(122
)
Other gains (losses)(4)
21
13
8
165
(144
)
170
292
(122
)
Total net gain (loss) on investments(1)
86
153
(67
)
298
(212
)
537
618
(81
)
Interest and dividend income
46
28
18
14
32
87
62
25
Interest expense
(50
)
(54
)
4
(48
)
(2
)
(205
)
(205
)
-
Net interest expense
(4
)
(26
)
22
(34
)
30
(118
)
(143
)
25
Nonoperating income (expense)(1)
$
82
$
127
$
(45
)
$
264
$
(182
)
$
419
$
475
$
(56
)
(1)
Net of net income (loss) attributable to NCI. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating results, which ultimately impacts BlackRock's book value. See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items.
(2)
Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to credit funds, direct hedge fund strategies and hedge fund solutions.
(3)
Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to unhedged equity, fixed income and multi-asset investments.
(4)
The amount for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes nonoperating noncash pre-tax gains in connection with strategic minority investments in iCapital Network, Inc. of approximately $119 million and Scalable Capital Limited of approximately $46 million. The amount for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes a nonoperating noncash pre-tax gain of approximately $240 million in connection with a recapitalization of iCapital Network, Inc. Additional amounts include noncash pre-tax gains (losses) related to the revaluation of certain other corporate minority investments.
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2021
2020
Change
2021
Change
2021
2020
Change
Income tax expense
$
478
$
427
$
51
$
518
$
(40
)
$
1,968
$
1,238
$
730
Effective tax rate
22.6
%
21.6
%
100
bps
23.6
%
(100
) bps
25.0
%
20.1
%
490
bps
Highlights
•
Fourth quarter 2021 income tax expense includes a $45 million net noncash tax benefit related to the revaluation of certain deferred income tax liabilities.
•
Fourth quarter 2020 income tax expense includes $61 million of net discrete tax benefits, partially offset by a $25 million net noncash tax expense related to the revaluation of certain deferred income tax liabilities.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Operating income, GAAP basis
$
2,039
$
1,848
$
1,935
$
7,450
$
5,695
Non-GAAP expense adjustment:
Lease cost - Hudson Yards
17
-
11
28
-
Charitable Contribution
-
-
-
-
589
Operating income, as adjusted (1)
2,056
1,848
1,946
7,478
6,284
Product launch costs and commissions
-
2
99
284
172
Operating income used for operating margin measurement
$
2,056
$
1,850
$
2,045
$
7,762
$
6,456
Revenue, GAAP basis
$
5,106
$
4,478
$
5,050
$
19,374
$
16,205
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Distribution fees
(411
)
(314
)
(401
)
(1,521
)
(1,131
)
Investment advisory fees
(176
)
(191
)
(184
)
(679
)
(704
)
Revenue used for operating margin measurement
$
4,519
$
3,973
$
4,465
$
17,174
$
14,370
Operating margin, GAAP basis
39.9
%
41.3
%
38.3
%
38.5
%
35.1
%
Operating margin, as adjusted (1)
45.5
%
46.6
%
45.8
%
45.2
%
44.9
%
See note (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 11 for more information on as adjusted items.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NCI, AS ADJUSTED
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis
$
71
$
319
$
336
$
723
$
829
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to NCI
(11
)
192
72
304
354
Nonoperating income (expense), net of NCI
82
127
264
419
475
Less: Gain related to the Charitable Contribution
-
-
-
-
122
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss)
attributable to NCI, as adjusted (2)
$
82
$
127
$
264
$
419
$
353
See note (2) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK, AS ADJUSTED
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions, except per share data), (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis
$
1,643
$
1,548
$
1,681
$
5,901
$
4,932
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Lease cost - Hudson Yards, net of tax
13
-
9
22
-
Charitable Contribution, net of tax
-
-
-
-
226
Income tax matters
(45
)
25
-
126
79
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted (3)
$
1,611
$
1,573
$
1,690
$
6,049
$
5,237
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
154.6
154.5
154.3
154.4
154.8
Diluted earnings per common share, GAAP basis
$
10.63
$
10.02
$
10.89
$
38.22
$
31.85
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (3)
$
10.42
$
10.18
$
10.95
$
39.18
$
33.82
See note (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items.
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION(unaudited)
BlackRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"); however, management believes evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and considers them to be helpful, for both management and investors, in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance over time. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures as a benchmark to compare its performance with other companies and to enhance the comparability of this information for the reporting periods presented. Non-GAAP measures may pose limitations because they do not include all of BlackRock's revenue and expense. BlackRock's management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance. Adjustments to GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP adjustments") include certain items management deems nonrecurring or that occur infrequently, transactions that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.
Computations for all periods are derived from the condensed consolidated statements of income as follows:
(1) Operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted: Management believes operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, are effective indicators of BlackRock's financial performance over time, and, therefore, provide useful disclosure to investors. Management believes that operating margin, as adjusted, reflects the Company's long-term ability to manage ongoing costs in relation to its revenues. The Company uses operating margin, as adjusted, to assess the Company's financial performance and to determine the long-term and annual compensation of the Company's senior-level employees. Furthermore, this metric is used to evaluate the Company's relative performance against industry peers, as it eliminates margin variability arising from the accounting of revenues and expenses related to distributing different product structures in multiple distribution channels utilized by asset managers.
•
Operating income, as adjusted, includes non-GAAP expense adjustments. In 2021, the Company recorded expense related to the lease of office space for its future headquarters located at 50 Hudson Yards in New York ("Lease cost - Hudson Yards"). While the Company expects to begin to occupy the new office space in late 2022 (and begin cash lease payments in May 2023), the Company is required to record lease expense from August 2021 because it obtained access to the building to begin its tenant improvements. As a result, the Company is recognizing lease expense for both its current and future headquarters until its current headquarters lease expires in April 2023. Management believes removing Lease cost - Hudson Yards when calculating operating income, as adjusted, is useful to assess the Company's financial performance and enhances comparability among periods presented. In 2020, the Company contributed its remaining 20% stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (the "Charitable Contribution"). The Charitable Contribution expense of $589 million has been excluded from operating income, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature.
•
Operating income used for measuring operating margin, as adjusted, is equal to operating income, as adjusted, excluding the impact of product launch costs (e.g. closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods.
•
Revenue used for calculating operating margin, as adjusted, is reduced to exclude all of the Company's distribution fees, which are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of income, as well as a portion of investment advisory fees received that is used to pay distribution and servicing costs. For certain products, based on distinct arrangements, distribution fees are collected by the Company and then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. For other products, investment advisory fees are collected by the Company and a portion is passed-through to third-party client intermediaries. However, in both structures, the third-party client intermediary similarly owns the relationship with the retail client and is responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of distribution and investment advisory fees fluctuates each period primarily based on a predetermined percentage of the value of AUM during the period. These fees also vary based on the type of investment product sold and the geographic location where it is sold. In addition, the Company may waive fees on certain products that could result in the reduction of payments to the third-party intermediaries.
(2) Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted: Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating contribution to its resultsand provides comparability of this information among reporting periods. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, provides a useful measure, for both management and investors, of BlackRock's nonoperating results,which ultimately impact BlackRock's book value. In 2020, the noncash, nonoperating pre-tax gain of $122 million related to the Charitable Contribution was excluded from nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, due to its nonrecurring nature.
(3) Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted: Management believes net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, and diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, are useful measures of BlackRock's profitability and financial performance. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, equals net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis, adjusted for significant nonrecurring items, charges that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.
See notes (1) and (2) above regarding operating income, as adjusted, operating margin, as adjusted, and nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to NCI, as adjusted, for information on the Lease cost - Hudson Yards and Charitable Contribution.
In 2020 a discrete tax benefit of $241 million was recognized in connection with the Charitable Contribution. The discrete tax benefit has been excluded from as adjusted results due to the nonrecurring nature of the Charitable Contribution. Amounts for income tax matters represent net noncash (benefits) expense primarily associated with the revaluation of certain deferred tax liabilities related to intangible assets and goodwill as a result of tax rate changes. These amounts have been excluded from the as adjusted results as these items will not have a cash flow impact and to ensure comparability among periods presented.
Per share amounts reflect net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.
(4)ACV: Management believes ACV is an effective metric for reviewing BlackRock's technology services' ongoing contribution to its operating results and provides comparability of this information among reporting periods while also providing a useful supplemental metric for both management and investors of BlackRock's growth in technology services revenue over time, as it is linked to the net new business in technology services.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions.
BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.
BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its continued impact on financial institutions, the global economy or capital markets, as well as BlackRock's products, clients, vendors and employees, and BlackRock's results of operations, the full extent of which may be unknown; (2) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (3) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management ("AUM"); (4) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (5) BlackRock's ability to develop new products and services that address client preferences; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (8) BlackRock's ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; (9) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (10) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (11) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; (12) attempts to circumvent BlackRock's operational control environment or the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (13) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock; (14) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) any failure to effectively manage conflicts of interest; (16) damage to BlackRock's reputation; (17) terrorist activities, civil unrest, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (18) the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (19) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (20) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (21) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (22) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (23) operational, technological and regulatory risks associated with BlackRock's major technology partnerships; (24) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds platform; (25) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and (26) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.
BlackRock's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and BlackRock's subsequent filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com, discuss these factors in more detail and identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements. The information contained on the Company's website is not a part of this earnings release.
PERFORMANCE NOTES
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Except as specified, the performance information shown is as of December 31, 2021 and is based on preliminary data available at that time. The performance data shown reflects information for all actively and passively managed equity and fixed income accounts, including US registered investment companies, European-domiciled retail funds and separate accounts for which performance data is available, including performance data for high net worth accounts available as of November 30, 2021. The performance data does not include accounts terminated prior to December 31, 2021 and accounts for which data has not yet been verified. If such accounts had been included, the performance data provided may have substantially differed from that shown.
Performance comparisons shown are gross-of-fees for institutional and high net worth separate accounts, and net-of-fees for retail funds. The performance tracking shown for index accounts is based on gross-of-fees performance and includes all institutional accounts and all iShares funds globally using an index strategy. AUM information is based on AUM available as of December 31, 2021 for each account or fund in the asset class shown without adjustment for overlapping management of the same account or fund. Fund performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and distributions.
Performance shown is derived from applicable benchmarks or peer median information, as selected by BlackRock, Inc. Peer medians are based in part on data either from Lipper, Inc. or Morningstar, Inc. for each included product.
