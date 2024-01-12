BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.
BlackRock’s acquisition of GIP will create a combined infrastructure platform of over $150 billion*, well positioned to meet fast-growing investor demand
$10 trillion in AUM following $289 billion of full year net inflows, including $96 billion in the fourth quarter
Flat full year revenue primarily driven by the negative impact of markets on average AUM, partially offset by higher technology services revenue
Restructuring charge of $61 million from initiative to reorganize specific platforms, primarily Aladdin and illiquid alternative investments, to stay ahead of client needs, excluded from as adjusted results
2% decrease in full year operating income
7% increase in full year diluted EPS also reflects significantly higher nonoperating income, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate in the current year
$4.5 billion returned to shareholders in 2023, including $1.5 billion of share repurchases
2% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $5.10 per share approved by Board of Directors
Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:
“BlackRock delivered differentiated organic growth and operating margin through historically challenging market and industry conditions in 2022 and 2023. As we’ve seen before, when investors were ready to put money back to work, they did it with BlackRock. Clients entrusted us with $289 billion of net inflows in 2023, including $96 billion in the fourth quarter. We enter 2024 with strong momentum – $10 trillion in AUM, accelerating flows, and an organization positioned for the future.
“Today, we are announcing two transformational changes in anticipation of the evolution we see ahead for asset management and the capital markets. The strategic re-architecture of our organization will simplify and improve how we work and deliver for clients. And our acquisition of GIP will propel our leadership in the fast-growing market for hard-asset infrastructure.
“Our clients’ needs have been our compass. Listening to them and applying that to our vision for the future of our industry drove our innovation in Aladdin, and how we led a revolution that made iShares ETFs ubiquitous.
“We always viewed ETFs as a technology, a technology that facilitated investing. And just as our Aladdin technology has become core to asset management, so too have ETFs. That’s why we believe embedding our ETF and Index business across the entire firm will accelerate the growth of iShares and every investment strategy at BlackRock.
“The combination of BlackRock infrastructure with GIP will make us the second largest private markets infrastructure manager with over $150 billion in total AUM, providing clients – especially those saving for retirement – with the high-coupon, inflation-protected, long-duration investments they need.
“We are incredibly excited about this next chapter in BlackRock’s history. This ambitious transformation of our firm positions us better than ever. Our clients, shareholders and employees will be its biggest beneficiaries.”
FINANCIAL RESULTS
NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS(1)
(in millions,
Q4
Q4
Full Year
Q4
Full Year
except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in billions)
2023
2023
AUM
$
10,008,995
$
8,594,485
$
10,008,995
$
8,594,485
Long-term net flows:
$
63
$
209
% change
16
%
16
%
Average AUM
$
9,384,929
$
8,417,215
$
9,220,700
$
8,948,570
By region:
% change
11
%
3
%
Americas
$
54
$
138
Total net flows
$
95,647
$
113,725
$
288,695
$
306,570
EMEA
8
27
APAC
1
44
GAAP basis:
Revenue
$
4,631
$
4,337
$
17,859
$
17,873
By client type:
% change
7
%
-
%
Operating income
$
1,585
$
1,427
$
6,275
$
6,385
Retail:
$
(9
)
$
(8
% change
11
%
(2
)%
US
(6
)
(5
Operating margin
34.2
%
32.9
%
35.1
%
35.7
%
International
(3
)
(4
Net income(1)
$
1,375
$
1,259
$
5,502
$
5,178
% change
9
%
6
%
ETFs:
$
88
$
186
Diluted EPS
$
9.15
$
8.29
$
36.51
$
33.97
Core equity
32
83
% change
10
%
7
%
Strategic
28
104
Weighted-average
150.2
151.8
150.7
152.4
Precision
28
(1
% change
(1
)%
(1
)%
Institutional:
$
(16
)
$
32
As Adjusted(2):
Active
8
87
Operating income
$
1,716
$
1,577
$
6,593
$
6,711
Index
(24
)
(55
% change
9
%
(2
)%
Operating margin
41.6
%
41.2
%
41.7
%
42.8
%
Net income(1)
$
1,451
$
1,356
$
5,692
$
5,391
Cash management net flows
$
33
$
79
% change
7
%
6
%
Diluted EPS
$
9.66
$
8.93
$
37.77
$
35.36
% change
8
%
7
%
Total net flows
$
96
$
289
_________________________
_________________________
(1) Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
(1) Totals may not add due to rounding.
* Combined infrastructure platform represents client assets (AUM and non-fee paying committed capital) of BlackRock and GIP as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
BUSINESS RESULTS
Q4 2023
Q4 2023
Base fees(1)
Base fees(1)
December 31, 2023
and securities
Q4 2023
December 31, 2023
and securities
AUM
lending revenue
(in millions), (unaudited)
Net flows
AUM
lending revenue
% of Total
% of Total
RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE
Retail
$
(8,959
)
$
929,697
$
993
9
%
28
%
ETFs
87,721
3,499,299
1,458
35
%
40
%
Institutional:
Active
7,511
1,912,673
691
19
%
19
%
Index
(23,576
)
2,902,489
223
29
%
6
%
Total institutional
(16,065
)
4,815,162
914
48
%
25
%
Long-term
62,697
9,244,158
3,365
92
%
93
%
Cash management
32,950
764,837
240
8
%
7
%
Total
$
95,647
$
10,008,995
$
3,605
100
%
100
%
RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE
Active
$
(5,762
)
$
2,621,178
$
1,631
26
%
45
%
Index and ETFs
68,459
6,622,980
1,734
66
%
48
%
Long-term
62,697
9,244,158
3,365
92
%
93
%
Cash management
32,950
764,837
240
8
%
7
%
Total
$
95,647
$
10,008,995
$
3,605
100
%
100
%
RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
Equity
$
34,086
$
5,293,344
$
1,769
52
%
49
%
Fixed income
32,180
2,804,026
864
28
%
24
%
Multi-asset
(1,051
)
870,804
299
9
%
8
%
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
3,561
136,909
251
1
%
7
%
Liquid alternatives
(3,289
)
74,233
138
1
%
4
%
Currency and commodities
(2,790
)
64,842
44
1
%
1
%
Total Alternatives
(2,518
)
275,984
433
3
%
12
%
Long-term
62,697
9,244,158
3,365
92
%
93
%
Cash management
32,950
764,837
240
8
%
7
%
Total
$
95,647
$
10,008,995
$
3,605
100
%
100
%
- Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees.
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023(1)
One-year period
Three-year period
Five-year period
Fixed income:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Taxable
84
%
78
%
92
%
Tax-exempt
75
%
61
%
45
%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
98
%
97
%
97
%
Equity:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Fundamental
69
%
47
%
87
%
Systematic
87
%
83
%
89
%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
96
%
99
%
100
%
- Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 14 for performance disclosure detail.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
BlackRock's Board of Directors approved a 2% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $5.10 per share, payable March 22, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2024.
TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Martin S. Small, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (313) 209-4913, or from outside the United States, (866) 400-0049, shortly before 7:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 3392098). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
The webcast will be available for replay by 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, January 12, 2024. To access the replay of the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
ABOUT BLACKROCK
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except per share data), (unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2022
Change
2023
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
Investment advisory and administration fees
$
3,448
$
3,260
$
188
$
3,514
$
(66
)
Securities lending revenue
157
139
18
167
(10
)
Total investment advisory, administration fees
3,605
3,399
206
3,681
(76
)
Investment advisory performance fees
311
228
83
70
241
Technology services revenue
379
353
26
407
(28
)
Distribution fees
303
314
(11
)
321
(18
)
Advisory and other revenue
33
43
(10
)
43
(10
)
Total revenue
4,631
4,337
294
4,522
109
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
1,503
1,430
73
1,420
83
Distribution and servicing costs
502
497
5
526
(24
)
Direct fund expense
318
275
43
354
(36
)
General and administration expense
624
580
44
546
78
Restructuring charge
61
91
(30
)
-
61
Amortization of intangible assets
38
37
1
39
(1
)
Total expense
3,046
2,910
136
2,885
161
Operating income
1,585
1,427
158
1,637
(52
)
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
265
207
58
114
151
Interest and dividend income
159
72
87
139
20
Interest expense
(82
)
(54
)
(28
)
(82
)
-
Total nonoperating income (expense)
342
225
117
171
171
Income before income taxes
1,927
1,652
275
1,808
119
Income tax expense
438
345
93
213
225
Net income
1,489
1,307
182
1,595
(106
)
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
114
48
66
(9
)
123
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
1,375
$
1,259
$
116
$
1,604
$
(229
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
148.7
150.0
(1.4
)
149.2
(0.5
)
Diluted
150.2
151.8
(1.6
)
150.5
(0.3
)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock,
Basic
$
9.25
$
8.39
$
0.86
$
10.75
$
(1.50
)
Diluted
$
9.15
$
8.29
$
0.86
$
10.66
$
(1.51
)
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
5.00
$
4.88
$
0.12
$
5.00
$
-
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
10,008,995
$
8,594,485
$
1,414,510
$
9,100,825
$
908,170
Shares outstanding (end of period)
148.5
149.8
(1.3
)
148.9
(0.4
)
GAAP:
Operating margin
34.2
%
32.9
%
130
bps
36.2
%
(200
)
bps
Effective tax rate
24.2
%
21.5
%
270
bps
11.7
%
1,250
bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
1,716
$
1,577
$
139
$
1,691
$
25
Operating margin (1)
41.6
%
41.2
%
40
bps
42.3
%
(70
)
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income
$
199
$
177
$
22
$
184
$
15
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
1,451
$
1,356
$
95
$
1,642
$
(191
)
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
9.66
$
8.93
$
0.73
$
10.91
$
(1.25
)
Effective tax rate
24.2
%
22.7
%
150
bps
12.4
%
1,180
bps
See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('GAAP") and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except per share data), (unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
Investment advisory and administration fees
$
13,724
$
13,852
$
(128
)
Securities lending revenue
675
599
76
Total investment advisory, administration fees
14,399
14,451
(52
)
Investment advisory performance fees
554
514
40
Technology services revenue
1,485
1,364
121
Distribution fees
1,262
1,381
(119
)
Advisory and other revenue
159
163
(4
)
Total revenue
17,859
17,873
(14
)
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
5,779
5,681
98
Distribution and servicing costs
2,051
2,179
(128
)
Direct fund expense
1,331
1,226
105
General and administration expense
2,211
2,160
51
Restructuring charge
61
91
(30
)
Amortization of intangible assets
151
151
-
Total expense
11,584
11,488
96
Operating income
6,275
6,385
(110
)
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
699
(35
)
734
Interest and dividend income
473
152
321
Interest expense
(292
)
(212
)
(80
)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
880
(95
)
975
Income before income taxes
7,155
6,290
865
Income tax expense
1,479
1,296
183
Net income
5,676
4,994
682
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
174
(184
)
358
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
5,502
$
5,178
$
324
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
149.3
150.9
(1.6
)
Diluted
150.7
152.4
(1.7
)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
Basic
$
36.85
$
34.31
$
2.54
Diluted
$
36.51
$
33.97
$
2.54
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
20.00
$
19.52
$
0.48
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
10,008,995
$
8,594,485
$
1,414,510
Shares outstanding (end of period)
148.5
149.8
(1.3
)
GAAP:
Operating margin
35.1
%
35.7
%
(60
)
bps
Effective tax rate
21.2
%
20.0
%
120
bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
6,593
$
6,711
$
(118
)
Operating margin (1)
41.7
%
42.8
%
(110
)
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income
$
648
$
89
$
559
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3)
$
5,692
$
5,391
$
301
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
37.77
$
35.36
$
2.41
Effective tax rate
21.4
%
20.7
%
70
bps
See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2023
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2023
Average AUM(2)
Retail:
Equity
$
396,030
$
(370
)
$
36,080
$
3,994
$
435,734
$
407,368
Fixed income
300,232
(6,552
)
16,437
2,682
312,799
303,171
Multi-asset
129,177
(33
)
9,904
489
139,537
131,663
Alternatives
43,001
(2,004
)
303
327
41,627
42,041
Retail subtotal
868,440
(8,959
)
62,724
7,492
929,697
884,243
ETFs:
Equity
2,234,275
58,211
230,034
10,111
2,532,631
2,329,035
Fixed income
818,744
31,225
43,359
5,075
898,403
849,776
Multi-asset
7,716
746
614
64
9,140
8,251
Alternatives
57,674
(2,461
)
3,829
83
59,125
59,058
ETFs subtotal
3,118,409
87,721
277,836
15,333
3,499,299
3,246,120
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
167,917
704
14,966
3,101
186,688
174,135
Fixed income
771,581
6,012
52,739
6,491
836,823
792,981
Multi-asset
646,993
(1,244
)
62,463
8,970
717,182
667,841
Alternatives
166,771
2,039
1,239
1,931
171,980
168,608
Active subtotal
1,753,262
7,511
131,407
20,493
1,912,673
1,803,565
Index:
Equity
1,943,069
(24,459
)
190,759
28,922
2,138,291
1,998,882
Fixed income
685,648
1,495
46,049
22,809
756,001
709,186
Multi-asset
4,986
(520
)
437
42
4,945
4,747
Alternatives
3,330
(92
)
(15
)
29
3,252
3,307
Index subtotal
2,637,033
(23,576
)
237,230
51,802
2,902,489
2,716,122
Institutional subtotal
4,390,295
(16,065
)
368,637
72,295
4,815,162
4,519,687
Long-term
8,377,144
62,697
709,197
95,120
9,244,158
8,650,050
Cash management
723,681
32,950
2,770
5,436
764,837
734,879
Total
$
9,100,825
$
95,647
$
711,967
$
100,556
$
10,008,995
$
9,384,929
Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2023
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2023
Average AUM(2)
Active:
Equity
$
393,690
$
(5,489
)
$
34,238
$
5,009
$
427,448
$
402,817
Fixed income
1,046,705
970
67,480
8,267
1,123,422
1,070,626
Multi-asset
776,158
(1,278
)
72,367
9,458
856,705
799,493
Alternatives
209,769
35
1,542
2,257
213,603
210,648
Active subtotal
2,426,322
(5,762
)
175,627
24,991
2,621,178
2,483,584
Index and ETFs:
ETFs:
Equity
2,234,275
58,211
230,034
10,111
2,532,631
2,329,035
Fixed income
818,744
31,225
43,359
5,075
898,403
849,776
Multi-asset
7,716
746
614
64
9,140
8,251
Alternatives
57,674
(2,461
)
3,829
83
59,125
59,058
ETFs subtotal
3,118,409
87,721
277,836
15,333
3,499,299
3,246,120
Non-ETF Index:
Equity
2,113,326
(18,636
)
207,567
31,008
2,333,265
2,177,568
Fixed income
710,756
(15
)
47,745
23,715
782,201
734,712
Multi-asset
4,998
(519
)
437
43
4,959
4,758
Alternatives
3,333
(92
)
(15
)
30
3,256
3,308
Non-ETF Index subtotal
2,832,413
(19,262
)
255,734
54,796
3,123,681
2,920,346
Index and ETFs subtotal
5,950,822
68,459
533,570
70,129
6,622,980
6,166,466
Long-term
$
8,377,144
$
62,697
$
709,197
$
95,120
$
9,244,158
$
8,650,050
Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
September 30,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2023
(outflows)
change
FX impact(1)
2023
Average AUM(2)
Equity
$
4,741,291
$
34,086
$
471,839
$
46,128
$
5,293,344
$
4,909,420
Fixed income
2,576,205
32,180
158,584
37,057
2,804,026
2,655,114
Multi-asset
788,872
(1,051
)
73,418
9,565
870,804
812,502
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
131,937
3,561
(205
)
1,616
136,909
133,889
Liquid alternatives
75,139
(3,289
)
1,805
578
74,233
74,188
Currency and commodities(3)
63,700
(2,790
)
3,756
176
64,842
64,937
Alternatives subtotal
270,776
(2,518
)
5,356
2,370
275,984
273,014
Long-term
$
8,377,144
$
62,697
$
709,197
$
95,120
$
9,244,158
$
8,650,050
- Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
- Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
- Amounts include commodity ETFs.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
(in millions), (unaudited)
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2022
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2023
Average AUM(3)
Retail:
Equity
$
370,612
$
2,810
$
-
$
58,248
$
4,064
$
435,734
$
403,530
Fixed income
299,114
(2,471
)
-
11,821
4,335
312,799
306,232
Multi-asset
125,168
(236
)
-
14,022
583
139,537
131,236
Alternatives
48,581
(8,576
)
-
1,286
336
41,627
45,319
Retail subtotal
843,475
(8,473
)
-
85,377
9,318
929,697
886,317
ETFs:
Equity
2,081,742
81,223
-
362,885
6,781
2,532,631
2,262,361
Fixed income
758,093
111,956
-
24,544
3,810
898,403
824,832
Multi-asset
8,875
(746
)
-
949
62
9,140
8,024
Alternatives
60,900
(6,491
)
-
4,626
90
59,125
61,439
ETFs subtotal
2,909,610
185,942
-
393,004
10,743
3,499,299
3,156,656
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
168,734
(13,301
)
-
29,088
2,167
186,688
174,967
Fixed income
774,955
4,714
-
53,538
3,616
836,823
798,832
Multi-asset
544,469
85,665
-
79,644
7,404
717,182
642,051
Alternatives
153,433
10,028
2,177
4,925
1,417
171,980
162,871
Active subtotal
1,641,591
87,106
2,177
167,195
14,604
1,912,673
1,778,721
Index:
Equity
1,814,266
(82,222
)
-
401,047
5,200
2,138,291
1,979,704
Fixed income
704,661
28,888
-
17,774
4,678
756,001
713,802
Multi-asset
6,392
(1,896
)
-
559
(110
)
4,945
5,882
Alternatives
3,296
105
-
(138
)
(11
)
3,252
3,263
Index subtotal
2,528,615
(55,125
)
-
419,242
9,757
2,902,489
2,702,651
Institutional subtotal
4,170,206
31,981
2,177
586,437
24,361
4,815,162
4,481,372
Long-term
7,923,291
209,450
2,177
1,064,818
44,422
9,244,158
8,524,345
Cash management
671,194
79,245
-
8,732
5,666
764,837
696,355
Total
$
8,594,485
$
288,695
$
2,177
$
1,073,550
$
50,088
$
10,008,995
$
9,220,700
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2022
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2023
Average AUM(3)
Active:
Equity
$
392,836
$
(26,772
)
$
-
$
57,431
$
3,953
$
427,448
$
409,687
Fixed income
1,053,083
(882
)
-
64,203
7,018
1,123,422
1,080,917
Multi-asset
669,629
85,424
-
93,665
7,987
856,705
773,278
Alternatives
202,012
1,451
2,177
6,210
1,753
213,603
208,189
Active subtotal
2,317,560
59,221
2,177
221,509
20,711
2,621,178
2,472,071
Index and ETFs:
ETFs:
Equity
2,081,742
81,223
-
362,885
6,781
2,532,631
2,262,361
Fixed income
758,093
111,956
-
24,544
3,810
898,403
824,832
Multi-asset
8,875
(746
)
-
949
62
9,140
8,024
Alternatives
60,900
(6,491
)
-
4,626
90
59,125
61,439
ETFs subtotal
2,909,610
185,942
-
393,004
10,743
3,499,299
3,156,656
Non-ETF Index:
Equity
1,960,776
(65,941
)
-
430,952
7,478
2,333,265
2,148,514
Fixed income
725,647
32,013
-
18,930
5,611
782,201
737,949
Multi-asset
6,400
(1,891
)
-
560
(110
)
4,959
5,891
Alternatives
3,298
106
-
(137
)
(11
)
3,256
3,264
Non-ETF Index subtotal
2,696,121
(35,713
)
-
450,305
12,968
3,123,681
2,895,618
Index and ETFs subtotal
5,605,731
150,229
-
843,309
23,711
6,622,980
6,052,274
Long-term
$
7,923,291
$
209,450
$
2,177
$
1,064,818
$
44,422
$
9,244,158
$
8,524,345
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term)
Net
December 31,
inflows
Market
December 31,
2022
(outflows)
Acquisition(1)
change
FX impact(2)
2023
Average AUM(3)
Equity
$
4,435,354
$
(11,490
)
$
-
$
851,268
$
18,212
$
5,293,344
$
4,820,562
Fixed income
2,536,823
143,087
-
107,677
16,439
2,804,026
2,643,698
Multi-asset
684,904
82,787
-
95,174
7,939
870,804
787,193
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
117,751
13,665
2,177
1,885
1,431
136,909
127,655
Liquid alternatives
80,654
(11,370
)
-
4,548
401
74,233
77,595
Currency and commodities(4)
67,805
(7,229
)
-
4,266
-
64,842
67,642
Alternatives subtotal
266,210
(4,934
)
2,177
10,699
1,832
275,984
272,892
Long-term
$
7,923,291
$
209,450
$
2,177
$
1,064,818
$
44,422
$
9,244,158
$
8,524,345
- Amounts include AUM attributable to the acquisition of Kreos Capital in August 2023 (the "Kreos Transaction").
- Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
- Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months.
- Amounts include commodity ETFs.
SUMMARY OF REVENUE
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2023
2022
Change
2023
Change
2023
2022
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
Equity:
Active
$
484
$
478
$
6
$
510
$
(26
)
$
2,000
$
2,147
$
(147
)
ETFs
1,102
1,021
81
1,136
(34
)
4,418
4,345
73
Non-ETF Index
183
159
24
186
(3
)
743
711
32
Equity subtotal
1,769
1,658
111
1,832
(63
)
7,161
7,203
(42
)
Fixed income:
Active
468
462
6
479
(11
)
1,897
1,977
(80
)
ETFs
311
283
28
315
(4
)
1,230
1,122
108
Non-ETF Index
85
85
-
93
(8
)
353
396
(43
)
Fixed income subtotal
864
830
34
887
(23
)
3,480
3,495
(15
)
Multi-asset
299
293
6
308
(9
)
1,203
1,299
(96
)
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
251
194
57
231
20
889
741
148
Liquid alternatives
138
150