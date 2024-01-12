Nyse Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:02 2024-01-11 pm EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change 792.61 USD +0.03% +0.85% -2.36% 12:29pm North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Bank-Earnings Bonanza DJ 12:29pm BlackRock Raises Dividend 2% to $5.10 DJ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Official BLACKROCK, INC. press release BlackRock Reports Full Year 2023 Diluted EPS of $36.51, or $37.77 as Adjusted January 12, 2024 at 06:00 am EST Share BlackRock Announces Agreement to Acquire Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”) – Creating a World Leading Infrastructure Investment Platform BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. BlackRock’s acquisition of GIP will create a combined infrastructure platform of over $150 billion*, well positioned to meet fast-growing investor demand $10 trillion in AUM following $289 billion of full year net inflows, including $96 billion in the fourth quarter Flat full year revenue primarily driven by the negative impact of markets on average AUM, partially offset by higher technology services revenue Restructuring charge of $61 million from initiative to reorganize specific platforms, primarily Aladdin and illiquid alternative investments, to stay ahead of client needs, excluded from as adjusted results 2% decrease in full year operating income 7% increase in full year diluted EPS also reflects significantly higher nonoperating income, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate in the current year $4.5 billion returned to shareholders in 2023, including $1.5 billion of share repurchases 2% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $5.10 per share approved by Board of Directors Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO: “BlackRock delivered differentiated organic growth and operating margin through historically challenging market and industry conditions in 2022 and 2023. As we’ve seen before, when investors were ready to put money back to work, they did it with BlackRock. Clients entrusted us with $289 billion of net inflows in 2023, including $96 billion in the fourth quarter. We enter 2024 with strong momentum – $10 trillion in AUM, accelerating flows, and an organization positioned for the future. “Today, we are announcing two transformational changes in anticipation of the evolution we see ahead for asset management and the capital markets. The strategic re-architecture of our organization will simplify and improve how we work and deliver for clients. And our acquisition of GIP will propel our leadership in the fast-growing market for hard-asset infrastructure. “Our clients’ needs have been our compass. Listening to them and applying that to our vision for the future of our industry drove our innovation in Aladdin, and how we led a revolution that made iShares ETFs ubiquitous. “We always viewed ETFs as a technology, a technology that facilitated investing. And just as our Aladdin technology has become core to asset management, so too have ETFs. That’s why we believe embedding our ETF and Index business across the entire firm will accelerate the growth of iShares and every investment strategy at BlackRock. “The combination of BlackRock infrastructure with GIP will make us the second largest private markets infrastructure manager with over $150 billion in total AUM, providing clients – especially those saving for retirement – with the high-coupon, inflation-protected, long-duration investments they need. “We are incredibly excited about this next chapter in BlackRock’s history. This ambitious transformation of our firm positions us better than ever. Our clients, shareholders and employees will be its biggest beneficiaries.” FINANCIAL RESULTS NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS(1) (in millions, Q4 Q4 Full Year Q4 Full Year except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in billions) 2023 2023 AUM $ 10,008,995 $ 8,594,485 $ 10,008,995 $ 8,594,485 Long-term net flows: $ 63 $ 209 % change 16 % 16 % Average AUM $ 9,384,929 $ 8,417,215 $ 9,220,700 $ 8,948,570 By region: % change 11 % 3 % Americas $ 54 $ 138 Total net flows $ 95,647 $ 113,725 $ 288,695 $ 306,570 EMEA 8 27 APAC 1 44 GAAP basis: Revenue $ 4,631 $ 4,337 $ 17,859 $ 17,873 By client type: % change 7 % - % Operating income $ 1,585 $ 1,427 $ 6,275 $ 6,385 Retail: $ (9 ) $ (8 % change 11 % (2 )% US (6 ) (5 Operating margin 34.2 % 32.9 % 35.1 % 35.7 % International (3 ) (4 Net income(1) $ 1,375 $ 1,259 $ 5,502 $ 5,178 % change 9 % 6 % ETFs: $ 88 $ 186 Diluted EPS $ 9.15 $ 8.29 $ 36.51 $ 33.97 Core equity 32 83 % change 10 % 7 % Strategic 28 104 Weighted-average

diluted shares 150.2 151.8 150.7 152.4 Precision 28 (1 % change (1 )% (1 )% Institutional: $ (16 ) $ 32 As Adjusted(2): Active 8 87 Operating income $ 1,716 $ 1,577 $ 6,593 $ 6,711 Index (24 ) (55 % change 9 % (2 )% Operating margin 41.6 % 41.2 % 41.7 % 42.8 % Net income(1) $ 1,451 $ 1,356 $ 5,692 $ 5,391 Cash management net flows $ 33 $ 79 % change 7 % 6 % Diluted EPS $ 9.66 $ 8.93 $ 37.77 $ 35.36 % change 8 % 7 % Total net flows $ 96 $ 289 _________________________ _________________________ (1) Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

(2) See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items. (1) Totals may not add due to rounding. * Combined infrastructure platform represents client assets (AUM and non-fee paying committed capital) of BlackRock and GIP as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. BUSINESS RESULTS Q4 2023 Q4 2023 Base fees(1) Base fees(1) December 31, 2023 and securities Q4 2023 December 31, 2023 and securities AUM lending revenue (in millions), (unaudited) Net flows AUM lending revenue % of Total % of Total RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE Retail $ (8,959 ) $ 929,697 $ 993 9 % 28 % ETFs 87,721 3,499,299 1,458 35 % 40 % Institutional: Active 7,511 1,912,673 691 19 % 19 % Index (23,576 ) 2,902,489 223 29 % 6 % Total institutional (16,065 ) 4,815,162 914 48 % 25 % Long-term 62,697 9,244,158 3,365 92 % 93 % Cash management 32,950 764,837 240 8 % 7 % Total $ 95,647 $ 10,008,995 $ 3,605 100 % 100 % RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE Active $ (5,762 ) $ 2,621,178 $ 1,631 26 % 45 % Index and ETFs 68,459 6,622,980 1,734 66 % 48 % Long-term 62,697 9,244,158 3,365 92 % 93 % Cash management 32,950 764,837 240 8 % 7 % Total $ 95,647 $ 10,008,995 $ 3,605 100 % 100 % RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE Equity $ 34,086 $ 5,293,344 $ 1,769 52 % 49 % Fixed income 32,180 2,804,026 864 28 % 24 % Multi-asset (1,051 ) 870,804 299 9 % 8 % Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 3,561 136,909 251 1 % 7 % Liquid alternatives (3,289 ) 74,233 138 1 % 4 % Currency and commodities (2,790 ) 64,842 44 1 % 1 % Total Alternatives (2,518 ) 275,984 433 3 % 12 % Long-term 62,697 9,244,158 3,365 92 % 93 % Cash management 32,950 764,837 240 8 % 7 % Total $ 95,647 $ 10,008,995 $ 3,605 100 % 100 % Base fees include investment advisory and administration fees. INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023(1) One-year period Three-year period Five-year period Fixed income: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Taxable 84 % 78 % 92 % Tax-exempt 75 % 61 % 45 % Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 98 % 97 % 97 % Equity: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Fundamental 69 % 47 % 87 % Systematic 87 % 83 % 89 % Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 96 % 99 % 100 % Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 14 for performance disclosure detail. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT BlackRock's Board of Directors approved a 2% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $5.10 per share, payable March 22, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2024. TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Martin S. Small, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (313) 209-4913, or from outside the United States, (866) 400-0049, shortly before 7:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 3392098). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com. The webcast will be available for replay by 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, January 12, 2024. To access the replay of the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com. ABOUT BLACKROCK BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in millions, except per share data), (unaudited) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended December 31, September 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 Change Revenue Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue: Investment advisory and administration fees $ 3,448 $ 3,260 $ 188 $ 3,514 $ (66 ) Securities lending revenue 157 139 18 167 (10 ) Total investment advisory, administration fees

and securities lending revenue 3,605 3,399 206 3,681 (76 ) Investment advisory performance fees 311 228 83 70 241 Technology services revenue 379 353 26 407 (28 ) Distribution fees 303 314 (11 ) 321 (18 ) Advisory and other revenue 33 43 (10 ) 43 (10 ) Total revenue 4,631 4,337 294 4,522 109 Expense Employee compensation and benefits 1,503 1,430 73 1,420 83 Distribution and servicing costs 502 497 5 526 (24 ) Direct fund expense 318 275 43 354 (36 ) General and administration expense 624 580 44 546 78 Restructuring charge 61 91 (30 ) - 61 Amortization of intangible assets 38 37 1 39 (1 ) Total expense 3,046 2,910 136 2,885 161 Operating income 1,585 1,427 158 1,637 (52 ) Nonoperating income (expense) Net gain (loss) on investments 265 207 58 114 151 Interest and dividend income 159 72 87 139 20 Interest expense (82 ) (54 ) (28 ) (82 ) - Total nonoperating income (expense) 342 225 117 171 171 Income before income taxes 1,927 1,652 275 1,808 119 Income tax expense 438 345 93 213 225 Net income 1,489 1,307 182 1,595 (106 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests 114 48 66 (9 ) 123 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. $ 1,375 $ 1,259 $ 116 $ 1,604 $ (229 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 148.7 150.0 (1.4 ) 149.2 (0.5 ) Diluted 150.2 151.8 (1.6 ) 150.5 (0.3 ) Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock,

Inc. common stockholders Basic $ 9.25 $ 8.39 $ 0.86 $ 10.75 $ (1.50 ) Diluted $ 9.15 $ 8.29 $ 0.86 $ 10.66 $ (1.51 ) Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 5.00 $ 4.88 $ 0.12 $ 5.00 $ - Supplemental information: AUM (end of period) $ 10,008,995 $ 8,594,485 $ 1,414,510 $ 9,100,825 $ 908,170 Shares outstanding (end of period) 148.5 149.8 (1.3 ) 148.9 (0.4 ) GAAP: Operating margin 34.2 % 32.9 % 130 bps 36.2 % (200 ) bps Effective tax rate 24.2 % 21.5 % 270 bps 11.7 % 1,250 bps As adjusted: Operating income (1) $ 1,716 $ 1,577 $ 139 $ 1,691 $ 25 Operating margin (1) 41.6 % 41.2 % 40 bps 42.3 % (70 ) bps Nonoperating income (expense), less net income

(loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests (2) $ 199 $ 177 $ 22 $ 184 $ 15 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3) $ 1,451 $ 1,356 $ 95 $ 1,642 $ (191 ) Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (3) $ 9.66 $ 8.93 $ 0.73 $ 10.91 $ (1.25 ) Effective tax rate 24.2 % 22.7 % 150 bps 12.4 % 1,180 bps See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('GAAP") and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in millions, except per share data), (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change Revenue Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue: Investment advisory and administration fees $ 13,724 $ 13,852 $ (128 ) Securities lending revenue 675 599 76 Total investment advisory, administration fees

and securities lending revenue 14,399 14,451 (52 ) Investment advisory performance fees 554 514 40 Technology services revenue 1,485 1,364 121 Distribution fees 1,262 1,381 (119 ) Advisory and other revenue 159 163 (4 ) Total revenue 17,859 17,873 (14 ) Expense Employee compensation and benefits 5,779 5,681 98 Distribution and servicing costs 2,051 2,179 (128 ) Direct fund expense 1,331 1,226 105 General and administration expense 2,211 2,160 51 Restructuring charge 61 91 (30 ) Amortization of intangible assets 151 151 - Total expense 11,584 11,488 96 Operating income 6,275 6,385 (110 ) Nonoperating income (expense) Net gain (loss) on investments 699 (35 ) 734 Interest and dividend income 473 152 321 Interest expense (292 ) (212 ) (80 ) Total nonoperating income (expense) 880 (95 ) 975 Income before income taxes 7,155 6,290 865 Income tax expense 1,479 1,296 183 Net income 5,676 4,994 682 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests 174 (184 ) 358 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. $ 5,502 $ 5,178 $ 324 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 149.3 150.9 (1.6 ) Diluted 150.7 152.4 (1.7 ) Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders Basic $ 36.85 $ 34.31 $ 2.54 Diluted $ 36.51 $ 33.97 $ 2.54 Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 20.00 $ 19.52 $ 0.48 Supplemental information: AUM (end of period) $ 10,008,995 $ 8,594,485 $ 1,414,510 Shares outstanding (end of period) 148.5 149.8 (1.3 ) GAAP: Operating margin 35.1 % 35.7 % (60 ) bps Effective tax rate 21.2 % 20.0 % 120 bps As adjusted: Operating income (1) $ 6,593 $ 6,711 $ (118 ) Operating margin (1) 41.7 % 42.8 % (110 ) bps Nonoperating income (expense), less net income

(loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests (2) $ 648 $ 89 $ 559 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (3) $ 5,692 $ 5,391 $ 301 Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (3) $ 37.77 $ 35.36 $ 2.41 Effective tax rate 21.4 % 20.7 % 70 bps See pages 10 through 12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information for more information on as adjusted items. ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net September 30, inflows Market December 31, 2023 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2023 Average AUM(2) Retail: Equity $ 396,030 $ (370 ) $ 36,080 $ 3,994 $ 435,734 $ 407,368 Fixed income 300,232 (6,552 ) 16,437 2,682 312,799 303,171 Multi-asset 129,177 (33 ) 9,904 489 139,537 131,663 Alternatives 43,001 (2,004 ) 303 327 41,627 42,041 Retail subtotal 868,440 (8,959 ) 62,724 7,492 929,697 884,243 ETFs: Equity 2,234,275 58,211 230,034 10,111 2,532,631 2,329,035 Fixed income 818,744 31,225 43,359 5,075 898,403 849,776 Multi-asset 7,716 746 614 64 9,140 8,251 Alternatives 57,674 (2,461 ) 3,829 83 59,125 59,058 ETFs subtotal 3,118,409 87,721 277,836 15,333 3,499,299 3,246,120 Institutional: Active: Equity 167,917 704 14,966 3,101 186,688 174,135 Fixed income 771,581 6,012 52,739 6,491 836,823 792,981 Multi-asset 646,993 (1,244 ) 62,463 8,970 717,182 667,841 Alternatives 166,771 2,039 1,239 1,931 171,980 168,608 Active subtotal 1,753,262 7,511 131,407 20,493 1,912,673 1,803,565 Index: Equity 1,943,069 (24,459 ) 190,759 28,922 2,138,291 1,998,882 Fixed income 685,648 1,495 46,049 22,809 756,001 709,186 Multi-asset 4,986 (520 ) 437 42 4,945 4,747 Alternatives 3,330 (92 ) (15 ) 29 3,252 3,307 Index subtotal 2,637,033 (23,576 ) 237,230 51,802 2,902,489 2,716,122 Institutional subtotal 4,390,295 (16,065 ) 368,637 72,295 4,815,162 4,519,687 Long-term 8,377,144 62,697 709,197 95,120 9,244,158 8,650,050 Cash management 723,681 32,950 2,770 5,436 764,837 734,879 Total $ 9,100,825 $ 95,647 $ 711,967 $ 100,556 $ 10,008,995 $ 9,384,929 Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term) Net September 30, inflows Market December 31, 2023 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2023 Average AUM(2) Active: Equity $ 393,690 $ (5,489 ) $ 34,238 $ 5,009 $ 427,448 $ 402,817 Fixed income 1,046,705 970 67,480 8,267 1,123,422 1,070,626 Multi-asset 776,158 (1,278 ) 72,367 9,458 856,705 799,493 Alternatives 209,769 35 1,542 2,257 213,603 210,648 Active subtotal 2,426,322 (5,762 ) 175,627 24,991 2,621,178 2,483,584 Index and ETFs: ETFs: Equity 2,234,275 58,211 230,034 10,111 2,532,631 2,329,035 Fixed income 818,744 31,225 43,359 5,075 898,403 849,776 Multi-asset 7,716 746 614 64 9,140 8,251 Alternatives 57,674 (2,461 ) 3,829 83 59,125 59,058 ETFs subtotal 3,118,409 87,721 277,836 15,333 3,499,299 3,246,120 Non-ETF Index: Equity 2,113,326 (18,636 ) 207,567 31,008 2,333,265 2,177,568 Fixed income 710,756 (15 ) 47,745 23,715 782,201 734,712 Multi-asset 4,998 (519 ) 437 43 4,959 4,758 Alternatives 3,333 (92 ) (15 ) 30 3,256 3,308 Non-ETF Index subtotal 2,832,413 (19,262 ) 255,734 54,796 3,123,681 2,920,346 Index and ETFs subtotal 5,950,822 68,459 533,570 70,129 6,622,980 6,166,466 Long-term $ 8,377,144 $ 62,697 $ 709,197 $ 95,120 $ 9,244,158 $ 8,650,050 Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term) Net September 30, inflows Market December 31, 2023 (outflows) change FX impact(1) 2023 Average AUM(2) Equity $ 4,741,291 $ 34,086 $ 471,839 $ 46,128 $ 5,293,344 $ 4,909,420 Fixed income 2,576,205 32,180 158,584 37,057 2,804,026 2,655,114 Multi-asset 788,872 (1,051 ) 73,418 9,565 870,804 812,502 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 131,937 3,561 (205 ) 1,616 136,909 133,889 Liquid alternatives 75,139 (3,289 ) 1,805 578 74,233 74,188 Currency and commodities(3) 63,700 (2,790 ) 3,756 176 64,842 64,937 Alternatives subtotal 270,776 (2,518 ) 5,356 2,370 275,984 273,014 Long-term $ 8,377,144 $ 62,697 $ 709,197 $ 95,120 $ 9,244,158 $ 8,650,050 Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months. Amounts include commodity ETFs. ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net December 31, inflows Market December 31, 2022 (outflows) Acquisition(1) change FX impact(2) 2023 Average AUM(3) Retail: Equity $ 370,612 $ 2,810 $ - $ 58,248 $ 4,064 $ 435,734 $ 403,530 Fixed income 299,114 (2,471 ) - 11,821 4,335 312,799 306,232 Multi-asset 125,168 (236 ) - 14,022 583 139,537 131,236 Alternatives 48,581 (8,576 ) - 1,286 336 41,627 45,319 Retail subtotal 843,475 (8,473 ) - 85,377 9,318 929,697 886,317 ETFs: Equity 2,081,742 81,223 - 362,885 6,781 2,532,631 2,262,361 Fixed income 758,093 111,956 - 24,544 3,810 898,403 824,832 Multi-asset 8,875 (746 ) - 949 62 9,140 8,024 Alternatives 60,900 (6,491 ) - 4,626 90 59,125 61,439 ETFs subtotal 2,909,610 185,942 - 393,004 10,743 3,499,299 3,156,656 Institutional: Active: Equity 168,734 (13,301 ) - 29,088 2,167 186,688 174,967 Fixed income 774,955 4,714 - 53,538 3,616 836,823 798,832 Multi-asset 544,469 85,665 - 79,644 7,404 717,182 642,051 Alternatives 153,433 10,028 2,177 4,925 1,417 171,980 162,871 Active subtotal 1,641,591 87,106 2,177 167,195 14,604 1,912,673 1,778,721 Index: Equity 1,814,266 (82,222 ) - 401,047 5,200 2,138,291 1,979,704 Fixed income 704,661 28,888 - 17,774 4,678 756,001 713,802 Multi-asset 6,392 (1,896 ) - 559 (110 ) 4,945 5,882 Alternatives 3,296 105 - (138 ) (11 ) 3,252 3,263 Index subtotal 2,528,615 (55,125 ) - 419,242 9,757 2,902,489 2,702,651 Institutional subtotal 4,170,206 31,981 2,177 586,437 24,361 4,815,162 4,481,372 Long-term 7,923,291 209,450 2,177 1,064,818 44,422 9,244,158 8,524,345 Cash management 671,194 79,245 - 8,732 5,666 764,837 696,355 Total $ 8,594,485 $ 288,695 $ 2,177 $ 1,073,550 $ 50,088 $ 10,008,995 $ 9,220,700 Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-Term) Net December 31, inflows Market December 31, 2022 (outflows) Acquisition(1) change FX impact(2) 2023 Average AUM(3) Active: Equity $ 392,836 $ (26,772 ) $ - $ 57,431 $ 3,953 $ 427,448 $ 409,687 Fixed income 1,053,083 (882 ) - 64,203 7,018 1,123,422 1,080,917 Multi-asset 669,629 85,424 - 93,665 7,987 856,705 773,278 Alternatives 202,012 1,451 2,177 6,210 1,753 213,603 208,189 Active subtotal 2,317,560 59,221 2,177 221,509 20,711 2,621,178 2,472,071 Index and ETFs: ETFs: Equity 2,081,742 81,223 - 362,885 6,781 2,532,631 2,262,361 Fixed income 758,093 111,956 - 24,544 3,810 898,403 824,832 Multi-asset 8,875 (746 ) - 949 62 9,140 8,024 Alternatives 60,900 (6,491 ) - 4,626 90 59,125 61,439 ETFs subtotal 2,909,610 185,942 - 393,004 10,743 3,499,299 3,156,656 Non-ETF Index: Equity 1,960,776 (65,941 ) - 430,952 7,478 2,333,265 2,148,514 Fixed income 725,647 32,013 - 18,930 5,611 782,201 737,949 Multi-asset 6,400 (1,891 ) - 560 (110 ) 4,959 5,891 Alternatives 3,298 106 - (137 ) (11 ) 3,256 3,264 Non-ETF Index subtotal 2,696,121 (35,713 ) - 450,305 12,968 3,123,681 2,895,618 Index and ETFs subtotal 5,605,731 150,229 - 843,309 23,711 6,622,980 6,052,274 Long-term $ 7,923,291 $ 209,450 $ 2,177 $ 1,064,818 $ 44,422 $ 9,244,158 $ 8,524,345 Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-Term) Net December 31, inflows Market December 31, 2022 (outflows) Acquisition(1) change FX impact(2) 2023 Average AUM(3) Equity $ 4,435,354 $ (11,490 ) $ - $ 851,268 $ 18,212 $ 5,293,344 $ 4,820,562 Fixed income 2,536,823 143,087 - 107,677 16,439 2,804,026 2,643,698 Multi-asset 684,904 82,787 - 95,174 7,939 870,804 787,193 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 117,751 13,665 2,177 1,885 1,431 136,909 127,655 Liquid alternatives 80,654 (11,370 ) - 4,548 401 74,233 77,595 Currency and commodities(4) 67,805 (7,229 ) - 4,266 - 64,842 67,642 Alternatives subtotal 266,210 (4,934 ) 2,177 10,699 1,832 275,984 272,892 Long-term $ 7,923,291 $ 209,450 $ 2,177 $ 1,064,818 $ 44,422 $ 9,244,158 $ 8,524,345 Amounts include AUM attributable to the acquisition of Kreos Capital in August 2023 (the "Kreos Transaction"). Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months. Amounts include commodity ETFs. SUMMARY OF REVENUE Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2023 2022 Change 2023 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue: Equity: Active $ 484 $ 478 $ 6 $ 510 $ (26 ) $ 2,000 $ 2,147 $ (147 ) ETFs 1,102 1,021 81 1,136 (34 ) 4,418 4,345 73 Non-ETF Index 183 159 24 186 (3 ) 743 711 32 Equity subtotal 1,769 1,658 111 1,832 (63 ) 7,161 7,203 (42 ) Fixed income: Active 468 462 6 479 (11 ) 1,897 1,977 (80 ) ETFs 311 283 28 315 (4 ) 1,230 1,122 108 Non-ETF Index 85 85 - 93 (8 ) 353 396 (43 ) Fixed income subtotal 864 830 34 887 (23 ) 3,480 3,495 (15 ) Multi-asset 299 293 6 308 (9 ) 1,203 1,299 (96 ) Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 251 194 57 231 20 889 741 148 Liquid alternatives 138 150