BlackRock : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

10/13/2020 | 06:17am EDT

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today released its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available via ir.blackrock.com/QuarterlyResults.

Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (833) 793-7231, or from outside the United States, (469) 795-5206, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 2437498). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and ending at midnight on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 2437498. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

