  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/12 04:10:00 pm
836.19 USD   -0.42%
06:28aBLACKROCK : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:22aBLACKROCK : Q3 2021 Earnings Supplement
PU
06:22aBLACKROCK : Q3 2021 Earnings Release
PU
Summary 
Summary

BlackRock : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

10/13/2021 | 06:17am EDT
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available via ir.blackrock.com/QuarterlyResults.

Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 5162309). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and ending at midnight on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 5162309. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 214 M - -
Net income 2021 5 619 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 16 900
Free-Float 87,5%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.16.38%127 265
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.33.50%88 618
UBS GROUP AG24.94%58 233
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)30.82%47 915
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.28.72%42 778
STATE STREET CORPORATION24.99%33 137