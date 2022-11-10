Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29 2022-11-10 am EST
740.12 USD   +10.53%
11:19aBlackRock Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:56aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:34aBlackRock Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $4.88 a Share, Payable Dec. 23 to Shareholders as of Dec. 7
MT
BlackRock Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 11:19am EST
BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is currently at $730.54, up $60.92 or 9.1%


--Would be highest close since Aug. 18, 2022, when it closed at $745.22

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose 12.59%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 13.1% month-to-date

--Down 20.21% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 23.53%

--Down 24.8% from its all-time closing high of $971.49 on Nov. 12, 2021

--Down 24.34% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $965.60

--Down 24.8% from its 52-week closing high of $971.49 on Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 37.55% from its 52-week closing low of $531.10 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as high as $732.71; highest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2022, when it hit $737.25

--Up 9.42% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.23%


All data as of 11:00:22 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1118ET

All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 692 M - -
Net income 2022 5 051 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 19 900
Free-Float 86,5%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 669,62 $
Average target price 631,31 $
Spread / Average Target -5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.86%100 574
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-28.18%63 790
UBS GROUP AG-0.43%52 973
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-15.77%34 915
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.51%34 029
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.16%33 522