BlackRock Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is currently at $730.54, up $60.92 or 9.1%

--Would be highest close since Aug. 18, 2022, when it closed at $745.22

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose 12.59%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 13.1% month-to-date

--Down 20.21% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 23.53%

--Down 24.8% from its all-time closing high of $971.49 on Nov. 12, 2021

--Down 24.34% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $965.60

--Down 24.8% from its 52-week closing high of $971.49 on Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 37.55% from its 52-week closing low of $531.10 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as high as $732.71; highest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2022, when it hit $737.25

--Up 9.42% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.23%

All data as of 11:00:22 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1118ET