ASIA PACIFIC, May 13, 2024 - BlackRock today appointed Will Thomson as Managing Director, a Portfolio Manager in the Climate Infrastructure team in New Zealand, effective July 2024. This follows BlackRock's announcement to launch a New Zealand-focused strategy, via its Climate Infrastructure franchise, last year.

Based in Auckland, Will will be responsible for sourcing climate infrastructure investment opportunities and managing the diligence, structuring, and closing of transactions in New Zealand.

With over 15 years' experience in private capital investment, portfolio management and corporate finance, Will joins BlackRock from Jarden, where he was responsible for the origination, structuring, execution, and management of direct private capital investments in New Zealand. He also served as a board director and Jarden's representative for its investee companies. Prior to this, Will held roles at Global Infrastructure Partners in Sydney and London and worked in the investment banking divisions of Credit Suisse and Jarden.

This senior appointment follows BlackRock's decision to open an office in Auckland this year. BlackRock has been investing and managing the retirement savings of New Zealanders for over a decade, serving a broad set of clients including sovereign entities, KiwiSaver providers, wealth and asset managers, as well as institutional and broking firms.

Charlie Reid, Asia Pacific Co-Head of Climate Infrastructure, BlackRock, said, "We are pleased to welcome Will to BlackRock. Will brings valuable expertise and industry knowledge that aligns well with our global experience in developing and managing climate infrastructure assets. We look forward to collaborating with Will to invest on behalf of our clients in New Zealand companies that are at the forefront of enabling the transition to a low-carbon economy."

Andrew Landman, Deputy Head of Asia Pacific, BlackRock, said, "BlackRock's New Zealand-focused strategy aims to meet local client demand for direct investment opportunities within the New Zealand climate finance ecosystem. We are thrilled to have Will as a senior investor to spearhead our efforts alongside our established Climate Infrastructure team to contribute to the growth of the New Zealand economy while enhancing energy security and resilience for the local community."