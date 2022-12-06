Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
710.29 USD   +0.34%
BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO

12/06/2022 | 05:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is pictured in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses.

"We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.

BlackRock also said there were some short-term performance challenges and it needed to think about resetting expenses relative to revenues.

Shedlin added the firm has seen some weakness in retail mutual funds.

However, it expects to see a sizeable ramp-up in performance fees from illiquid businesses in coming years.

Earlier in October, BlackRock said its assets under management dropped 16% year-on-year to $7.96 billion, as a stronger dollar dampened the value of investments in Europe and Asia. Its net income also fell 17%.

Shedlin warned earlier in October, when the company announced its third-quarter results, that it had begun "to more aggressively manage the pace of certain discretionary spend."

Shares in BlackRock are down roughly 30% this year, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

Separately, activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd said in a letter it has sought to replace BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink after taking a position in the asset manager.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

By Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 708 M - -
Net income 2022 5 066 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 19 900
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 712,76 $
Average target price 665,54 $
Spread / Average Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.13%107 086
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.42%70 578
UBS GROUP AG7.13%59 502
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.14%36 550
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.47%35 137
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.02%28 519