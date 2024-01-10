Jan 10 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday it was lowering the fee on its proposed spot bitcoin exchange traded fund to 0.25% from 0.30%. (Reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
