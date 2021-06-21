BlackRock : Announces Product Updates to Nine iShares ETFs

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced its plans to update nine iShares ETFs as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product lineup.

Stock Splits

BlackRock plans to implement stock splits for the ETFs listed below, which will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2021, payable after the close of trading on July 16, 2021. The funds will trade on a post-split basis on July 19, 2021. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the share split.

Ticker Fund Name Inception Date NAV/Share

(as of 6/14/21) Forward Split Ratio IXN iShares Global Tech ETF 11/12/2001 $329.88 6 for 1 IHI iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF 5/1/2006 $347.72 6 for 1

Fund Closures

BlackRock plans to close and liquidate the following seven U.S. iShares ETFs:

Ticker Fund Name Inception Date STLC iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF 4/14/2020 STMB iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF 4/14/2020 STSB iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF 4/14/2020 HEWW iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF 6/29/2015 DEFA iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF 1/5/2016 IPFF iShares International Preferred Stock ETF 11/15/2011 AMCA iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF 8/8/2017

After the close of business on August 23, 2021, the funds will no longer accept creation and redemption orders. Trading in the funds will be halted prior to market open on August 24, 2021. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or around August 26, 2021.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.81 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

