BlackRock : Announces Product Updates to Nine iShares ETFs

06/21/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced its plans to update nine iShares ETFs as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product lineup.

Stock Splits

BlackRock plans to implement stock splits for the ETFs listed below, which will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2021, payable after the close of trading on July 16, 2021. The funds will trade on a post-split basis on July 19, 2021. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the share split.

Ticker

Fund Name

Inception Date

NAV/Share
(as of 6/14/21)

Forward Split Ratio

IXN

iShares Global Tech ETF

11/12/2001

$329.88

6 for 1

IHI

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

5/1/2006

$347.72

6 for 1

Fund Closures

BlackRock plans to close and liquidate the following seven U.S. iShares ETFs:

Ticker

Fund Name

Inception Date

STLC

iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF

4/14/2020

STMB

iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF

4/14/2020

STSB

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF

4/14/2020

HEWW

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF

6/29/2015

DEFA

iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

1/5/2016

IPFF

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF

11/15/2011

AMCA

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF

8/8/2017

After the close of business on August 23, 2021, the funds will no longer accept creation and redemption orders. Trading in the funds will be halted prior to market open on August 24, 2021. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or around August 26, 2021.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.81 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI Inc. or Russell. Neither of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. BlackRock is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

©2021 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
