BLACKROCK, INC.

BlackRock : Laurence D. Fink to Present at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on June 2nd

05/19/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on June 2nd, 2021, beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” section of BlackRock’s website, www.blackrock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company’s website for three months.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 535 M - -
Net income 2021 5 649 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 87,6%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 901,38 $
Last Close Price 840,14 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.17.73%128 144
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.12.28%74 044
UBS GROUP AG12.55%55 061
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)19.58%44 431
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.26.47%42 789
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.30%29 435