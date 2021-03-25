Log in
BLACKROCK, INC.

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/25 03:24:00 pm
725.19 USD   +0.34%
03:01pBLACKROCK  : to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 10th, 2021
08:13aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -4-
08:13aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -3-
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock : to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 10th, 2021

03/25/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will host its 2021 Investor Day virtually on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 from approximately 8:00am to 12:00pm EDT.

The event will be video webcast and related presentation materials will be available to all interested parties through BlackRock’s website, www.blackrock.com. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website following the event.

Any questions regarding BlackRock’s 2021 Investor Day may be addressed to BlackRock’s Investor Relations team at invrel@blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 225 M - -
Net income 2021 5 621 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,85x
EV / Sales 2022 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 87,5%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 827,24 $
Last Close Price 722,75 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.69%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.49%66 054
UBS GROUP AG19.65%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)6.62%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.11.33%39 544
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.73%29 434
