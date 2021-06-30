Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 14th

06/30/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 earnings prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET. BlackRock’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com, before the teleconference call begins.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 6479566). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 and ending at midnight on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 6479566. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
11:01aBLACKROCK  : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 14th
BU
08:47aToday on Wall Street: The start of a new phase
06:12aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, FedEx, Intellia Therapeutics, Reckitt Benckiser..
05:55aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
05:55aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
05:55aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
05:37aDGAP-PVR  : Hypoport SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
05:37aDGAP-PVR  : Hypoport SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
02:18aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
02:18aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 860 M - -
Net income 2021 5 750 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,87x
EV / Sales 2022 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 873,53 $
Average target price 927,13 $
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.21.06%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.23.19%78 923
UBS GROUP AG14.55%55 145
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION20.22%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.30.65%44 625
STATE STREET CORPORATION12.94%28 945