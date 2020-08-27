Log in
BLACKROCK, INC.

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

08/27/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is currently at $597.06, up $4.96 or 0.84%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 1, 1999)

-- Would be the first record close since Jan. 22, 2018

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 1% over this period

-- Up 3.83% month-to-date

-- Up 18.77% year-to-date

-- Up 41.47% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 29, 2019), when it closed at $422.04

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 82.35% from its 52-week closing low of $327.42 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $598.90; highest intraday level since Aug. 12, 2020, when it hit $605.72

-- Up 1.15% at today's intraday high

All data as of 2:43:14 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 184 M - -
Net income 2020 4 381 M - -
Net cash 2020 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 2,45%
Capitalization 90 286 M 90 286 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,88x
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 641,24 $
Last Close Price 592,10 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.17.78%90 141
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.84%51 845
UBS GROUP AG-8.06%44 384
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.24%32 485
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.11.78%30 906
STATE STREET CORPORATION-14.06%24 339
