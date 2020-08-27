BlackRock : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is currently at $597.06, up $4.96 or 0.84%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 1, 1999)

-- Would be the first record close since Jan. 22, 2018

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 1% over this period

-- Up 3.83% month-to-date

-- Up 18.77% year-to-date

-- Up 41.47% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 29, 2019), when it closed at $422.04

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 82.35% from its 52-week closing low of $327.42 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $598.90; highest intraday level since Aug. 12, 2020, when it hit $605.72

-- Up 1.15% at today's intraday high

All data as of 2:43:14 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet