BlackRock profit beats estimates as assets cross $10 trillion

Jan 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc's fourth-quarter
profit beat analyst estimates on Friday, as the world's largest
money manager's fee income rose with assets under management
scaling a new peak of $10 trillion.
A strong finish to the year by global financial markets
helped boost the performance of asset managers in general, with
BlackRock also benefiting from its large scale and wide reach.
Assets under management stood at $10.01 trillion at the end
of the quarter, up from $8.68 trillion a year earlier.
Net inflows for the quarter were at $212 billion, of which
long-term net flows accounted for $169 billion, up from $116
billion a year earlier.
"Our business is more diversified than ever before – active
strategies, including alternatives, contributed over 60% of 2021
organic base fee growth," Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink
said in a statement.
BlackRock's revenue from investment advisory, securities
lending and administration fees, its biggest segment, rose to
$3.9 billion in the fourth quarter, helped by global dealmaking
volumes rising to a record high in 2021, crossing $5 trillion
for the first time.
Adjusted profit rose 2.5% to $1.61 billion, or $10.42 per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.57 billion, or
$10.18 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a
profit of $10.16 per share, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.
Revenue rose nearly 14% to $5.1 billion.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)